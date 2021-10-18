BEUROP Launches DeFi Trading & Marketing Platform for Blockchain Startups

Featured Image for BEUROP

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the launch of its deflationary BEPR token, Blockchain Euro Project ( BEUROP ) is preparing to establish its first product: a DeFi crypto trading and marketing platform for developing blockchain industry startups.

What is BEUROP?

BEUROP is a European blockchain-powered company that focuses on making cryptocurrency startups transparent, efficient, and reliable. The company's new flagship product is a DeFi trading & marketing platform that will help legitimize emerging companies, tokens, and blockchain projects; while offering token holders potential income and liquidity.

DeFi & Marketing Platform

The BEUROP platform aims to integrate projects in the DeFi, NFT, CeFi, Gaming, and Business space into its ecosystem, while also providing benefits to regular crypto users. The platform's tools will offer business promotion through marketing banners like Poocoin or Dextool, and functionalities like Coinsniper and Coinhunter, with the option to vote/promote tokens directly. The advertising package contains complete marketing for presale, post-sale, and exchange listing.

Crypto Trading and Marketing Tools

Everyday crypto users will benefit from an intuitive interface that integrates:

● Night mode

● Free trading options

● Digital asset analysis

● Audited Smart contracts with characteristics to match with honeypots.

The platform also features enhanced cryptographic security which uses its intelligence tool for comprehensive cryptocurrency analysis. The result will be a free report on possible risks or threats when working with a token/currency.

BEUROPs DeFi trading and marketing platform aims to provide a complete product with all the utilities, accessible, secure, and with the best prices on the market. The company will also build a cross-chain bridge to other networks such as Solana, Polygon, and Ethereum. Therefore, users will have the opportunity to join BEUROP's platform and get all the benefits in one product.

Services and Resources

A good marketing strategy for blockchain projects ensures the proper positioning in the crypto ecosystem and the influx of long-term investors. BEUROP includes multiple services and tools that will boost startups. After launching the first version, developers will implement several functionalities for the crypto marketing platform as startup launchers.

BeSmartBeurop

BEUROP is also set to soon release BeSmartBeurop , a free educational program for BEPR holders that will include financial knowledge, personal development, programming skills, trading, among other options. The company will help people to develop professionally and personally. The best qualifications will join the BEUROP team in designing the first blockchain ecosystem in the European Union.

e-Wallet & BEPR Distribution

Parallel to the educational platform, BEUROP will launch its e-wallet. This product will be connected to the other projects within the roadmap, to minimize cases of fraud and help to improve the process of buying/selling the reflective token, BEPR .

Project owners will have a secure and efficient tool in BEUROP DeFi crypto trading and marketing platform. Meanwhile, BEPR token holders will see stable growth of their finances with this product due to its reflection mechanism, in which 10% of the taxes are distributed (BEPR Holders 3%, LP Holders 3%, and Marketing 4% which include 1% for Charity).

About BEUROP

With legal registration in England and a team with more than five years of experience in blockchain solutions, BEUROP is a company created to provide its investors with stable income through an ecosystem whose products respond to the current needs of the crypto market. Anyone interested in the project can check out the BEUROP Whitepaper here.

BEUROP Socials

Twitter | Discord | Telegram | Medium | Team | Insta | Facebook

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Karen Gandia

Contact Email: info@beurop.com

BEUROP is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

