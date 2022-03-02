U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

Beverage Cans Market Growth to Reach $36.59 Billion by 2027 | Global Beverage Cans Industry Registering a CAGR of 4.7%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global beverage cans market size is expected to reach USD 36.59 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of alcoholic beverages in underdeveloped and conservative countries can simultaneously bolster healthy growth of this industry. The market size stood at USD 25.31 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus emergency has financially drained various industries and sectors around the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies receive in-depth information about every market's present scenario so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/beverage-cans-market-104706

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Beverage Cans Market:

  • Ball Corporation (U.S.)

  • Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

  • Crown Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Ardagh Group S.A. (Ireland)

  • CANPACK S.A. (Poland)

  • GZ Industries Ltd. (Nigeria)

  • CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China)

  • MSCANCO (Saudi Arabia)

  • Pakistan Aluminum Beverage Cans Limited (PABC Ltd.) (Pakistan)

  • Ceylon Beverage Can (Pvt) Ltd. (Sri Lanka)

  • Universal Can Corporation (U.S.)

  • Techpack Solutions (China)

  • Baosteel Metal Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Asia Packaging Industries (Vietnam)

  • Silgan Holdings (U.S.)

  • Other Key Players

Key Market Driver:

Evolving Consumer Lifestyle to Influence Massive Growth

The rising urbanization, coupled with the growing population are factors expected to boost the growth of the market. The increasing disposable income in developing countries has led to high consumer spending on beverages, which, in turn, will propel the market growth. Brand preference has played an essential role in spurring the demand for beverages in developing countries, thus boosting the market growth. The growing knowledge about sustainable and recyclable beverage packaging among consumers will consequently improve the demand for metal cans in the forthcoming years. Moreover, shifting lifestyle choices and increasing health consciousness will fuel demand for healthy and nutritious drinks, hence favoring the business of beverage cans.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/beverage-cans-market-104706

COVID-19 Impact:

Varied Effect of COVID-19 on the Beverage Cans Market

The restrictions imposed by the governments on bauxite mining, transportation of raw material, and recycling activities of aluminum has disrupted the supply chain of the industry. Thus, a shortage in the supply of cans by beverage manufacturers. Nevertheless, the demand for beverages peaked high during the pandemic. The buying pattern of consumers changed drastically, and high consumption beverages during lockdown helped in the recovery of the beverage cans market growth. The inflated demand for beverages impelled manufacturers to adopt strategies to stabilize these cans' supply and production amid global pandemic.

Regional Analysis:

Inclination towards Healthy Beverages to Boost Market in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest beverage cans market share in the foreseeable years. The increasing health consciousness among consumers has led to high demand for healthy and nutritious beverages in the US. Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising population and urbanization activities in the region. Moreover, increasing consumer spending and changing lifestyles will have a tremendous impact on the region's market. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness regarding environmental pollution has impelled the manufacturers to use sustainable packaging solutions, which, in turn, will augur well for the market in Europe. Besides, the European Union's initiative to achieve the goal of circular economy will further fuel demand for these cans in the forthcoming years.

The market report includes:

  • All-encompassing report of the market

  • Critical insights into the market

  • Dominant regions in the world

  • Market drivers and restraints

  • Competitive landscape

  • COVID-19 impact

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/beverage-cans-market-104706

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market SegHouseholdtation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Key Market Trends in the Global Market

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Price Trend Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Beverage Cans Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/beverage-cans-market-104706

Key Industry Development:

July 2020: CANPACK, a global manufacturer of aluminum beverage cans, began production at its greenfield facility in Stříbro, Czech Republic, after 10 months of project announcement. The plant has an investment of US$ 117.5 Mn, with the capacity to produce 1 billion cans annually.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Beverage Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastic, Glass, Metal, and Others), By Product (Can, Bottle & jars, Pouch, Carton, and Others), By Application (Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Food Packaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Glass, Metals, Paper & Paperboard, Wood, and Plastics), By Product Type (Rigid, Semi-Rigid, and Flexible) By Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


