U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.63
    -0.19 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1409
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3648
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5410
    +0.3410 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,662.76
    -566.72 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.99
    +0.26 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,596.94
    +53.99 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Beverage Cartoners Market to reach a valuation of US$ 898.9 Mn by 2027 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

Beverage Cartoners Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beverage cartoners market is estimated at US$ 707.7 Mn in 2022, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% to reach a valuation of US$ 898.9 Mn by 2027.

Beverage Cartoners Market Size (2021)

US$ 674.3 Mn

Sales Forecast for Beverage Cartoners (2027)

US$ 898.9 Mn

Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2027)

4.9% CAGR

Share of Top 5 Beverage Cartoner Companies (2021)

14

%

In terms of revenue, the global beverage cartoners market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report. The European beverage cartoners market is expected to remain in the leading position during the forecast period.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7567

Beverage cartoners are multi-functional machines that create cartons from flat blanks; secures carton by slots and pre-cut tabs and lastly seals them by adhesives or heat. Beverage cartoners are an integration of various machines into a single unit. The output performance of these machines is usually measured in terms of production capacity, that is, the number of packages created per hour. Beverage cartoners are reliable, simple, and require a single person to operate.

These machines are highly efficient, ensuring low operating costs. Beverage cartoners provide excellent protection against environmental factors to the packaged products, and their high efficiency helps to reduce delivery time of products, thereby increasing the production capacity.

In the report, FMI suggests that the brick carton machine segment is expected to play a key role in the growth of the beverage cartoners market during the forecast period. Beverage cartoners are expected to witness significant growth in many emerging countries owing to the rise of demand for aseptic packaging.

Brick carton machines are used in the packaging of various types of beverages ranging from fruits juices to ready-to-drink tea & coffee. The research also suggests that the brick carton machine segment is anticipated to be one of the highest contributors to the growth of the beverage cartoners.

Gable top machines are anticipated to witness the highest growth in the beverage cartoners market during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the contributions of countries like Germany and UK in the European region.

In North America, beverage cartoners market has been estimated to have high growth potential, considering that most of the manufacturing sector has been captured by gable top machines segment of beverage cartoners. Manufacturer are adopting beverage cartoners as it reduces the labour cost and increases efficiency. Germany is expected to be at the forefront, spearheading the growth of the European beverage cartoners market during the forecast period.

According to the research by FMI, beverage cartoners market has witnessed rapid growth in the past couple of decades and steadily rose to over-capacity of production in Germany and the UK. Germany’s annual beverage cartoners market yield and production enables it to tower over other European countries.

Some of the key drivers for the growth of the global beverage cartoners market include growing demand in end-use applications such as fruit juices, dairy products, and ready-to-drink tea & coffee, etc. Though beverage cartoners are more expensive machines, they are more reliable.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7567

The key focus of companies involved in the manufacturing of beverage cartoners is enhancing their production capacity, both by expanding new production facilities and by improving existing sites. The key motive is to have a worldwide presence through collaborations, acquisitions, or by exports in the beverage cartoners market.

The manufacturers of beverage cartoners are likely to eye the lucrative regions of Europe & North America in the coming years. Mass urbanization in countries, coupled with upgraded standards of packaging solutions, is expected to be the fundamental driving forces behind growth in demand for beverage cartoners. The beverage cartoners market is in for a dramatic turn of events in the next decade, as the focus shifts towards the Asia Pacific.

Key players considered in the report on beverage cartoners market include Tetra Pak, Inc., Econocorp, Inc., SIG Combibloc Group, RA Jones & Co. Inc., Gerhard Schubert, Elopak AS, Visy Industries Holdings Pty Ltd., Krones AG, and Shanghai Joylong Industry Co. Ltd. Many unrecognized and local players are expected to contribute to the global beverage cartoners market in 2018-2027.

Beverage Cartoners Industry Report Scope

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2027

Historical Data Available for

2013-2021

Market Analysis

Value in US$ Mn, Volume in Units

Key Regions Covered

Key Countries Covered

Key Market Segments Covered

Key Companies Profiled

Request Customization@

Available upon Request

About Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The Packaging division at FMI provides an in-depth historical analysis and granular projections of the global packaging market. Ranging from packaging materials to designs & formats, FMI has an exhaustive market research database, serving clients with unique offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 750+ reports, the team analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 70+ countries.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging Domain

Heat Transfer Paper Market: Newly released data from the heat transfer paper market analysis shows that global demand of the overall market is anticipated to register a CAGR of ~5.4% during the forecasted period and reach thousands of metric tonnes by 2031.

Non-Aerosol Overcaps Market: The global non-aerosol overcaps market is expected to rise at a CAGR of ~6.7%, during the forecast period.

Tube Closures Market: The global tube closures market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of ~3.6%, During the Forecast Period.

Drink Carrier Poly Bags Market: The global drink carrier poly bags market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of ~4.1%, During the Forecast Period.

Syringe Labels Market: As per the latest industry survey conducted by Future Market Insights, the demand for syringe labels is expected to witness growth at 10%-11% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

NCR Printers Market: According to the latest report published by Future Market Insights, demand for NCR Printing Machines is anticipated to grow at 7%-7.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Large Character Printers Market: According to the future growth projections the global large character printers market is anticipated to register growth at 6%-6.5% CAGR over the forecasted period between 2021 and 2031.

NCR Laser Paper Market: The global NCR laser paper market is anticipated to exhibit growth at 6%-6.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Straw Papers Market: Newly released data from straw papers market analysis shows that global market demand for straw papers is estimated to register a CAGR of ~5.7% during the forecasted period and reach thousands of tonnes by 2031

Baking Paper Market: As per the future growth projections, the global baking paper market is expected to register growth at a 6% CAGR over the upcoming decade.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/beverage-cartoners-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/beverage-cartoners-market


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These fast-growing stocks from the ETF guru's portfolios could make investors rich over the coming decade.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • 1 Green Flag for Intel in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Chipzilla seems set for a turnaround this year, but there is one potential pitfall investors should be aware of.

  • Traders Wanted in a Once-Sleepy Gas Market With New Kingpins

    (Bloomberg) -- Around the world, analysts and traders are grappling with the biggest shakeup in the 60-year history of liquefied natural gas: The emergence of two new superpowers, the U.S. and China, who are bringing more uncertainty and price fluctuations to a once-staid commodity market. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With Omic

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022

  • Ford Should Sell Overvalued Rivian Stock in 2022

    In conjunction with the investment, Ford announced plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) based on Rivian's vehicle platform. As a financial investment, the Rivian stake has generated a huge windfall for Ford. With Rivian stock trading at an extraordinarily high valuation for a glorified start-up -- even after a sharp pullback from its November peak -- Ford should look to sell its Rivian shares in 2022.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • Our Favorite Dividend Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    Dividend stocks have historically been excellent investments. With that in mind, we asked some of our contributors for their favorite dividend stocks for 2022 and beyond. Here's why Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) rose to the top of their lists.

  • Is Palantir a 2022 Breakout Stock?

    While starting off as a data analytics company that catered to the U.S. government, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) has pivoted to provide its services to the civilian market. Palantir has three main offerings: Foundry, Gotham, and Apollo. Gotham is often used by governments to process real-time information and then present critical data cleanly so those making decisions have the best chance of succeeding.

  • Unilever Needs £7 Billion Bump to Win Glaxo Unit, Analysts Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc would need to raise its bid for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer health-care unit by about 7.3 billion pounds ($10 billion) to have a hope of winning the backing of GSK’s board, according to analysts, traders and brokers polled by Bloomberg News. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Hou

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • GlaxoSmithKline shares soar after Unilever bids for its consumer healthcare unit

    M&A news was greeting an otherwise quiet Monday for European investors with U.S. markets on holiday.

  • Unilever share price slides after Glaxo rejects £50bn offer

    Shares in Unilever slumped almost 8pc after it emerged that GlaxoSmithKline had rebuffed three takeover offers from the FTSE 100 company for its consumer health arm.

  • Analysis-Saudi-Polish deal dents Russian oil dominance in Baltic

    Saudi Arabia’s planned purchase of Polish refining assets is set to put OPEC's top producer in charge of two thirds of Poland's oil supply, eroding previously dominant supplier Russia's leverage as it grapples with regional tension. Poland has a long history of seeking to reduce its dependence on Russian energy imports through deals with alternative suppliers and its determination has grown as relations have worsened. The mood between Poland and Russia had already darkened over oil supplies early in 2021 when Poland had to cut its oil purchases from Russia because of a price row between Russia's Rosneft and Poland's PKN Orlen.