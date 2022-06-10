Beverage Can Ends Market Size to Grow by USD 438.78 million | Increased Need for Metal Cans to Drive Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverage can ends are sealings placed at the end of metal cans to enclose the packaged beverage and prevent spilling. These products are made up of metals such as aluminum and steel.
The latest report on the beverage can ends market by Technavio infers that the increased need for metal cans is driving this market, resulting in the market growth of USD 438.78 million from 2020 to 2025.
Market Scope
The beverage can ends market report covers the following areas:
Vendor Landscape
The beverage can ends market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying both organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Various vendors operating in the market are competing on factors such as product portfolio and price. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to product portfolio expansion, innovations in technology for enhancing recyclability, and the development of products to ensure customer convenience in the use of metal cans.
Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Can Ends Packaging Ltd., CAN-PACK SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Envases Universales de Mexico SAPI de CV, Helvetia Packaging AG, Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd., Novelis Inc., and Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. among others. are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
Key Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Material:
Regional Market Outlook
North America will contribute to 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increased need for metal cans. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US and Canada will be the key countries in the region during the forecast period.
Latest Trends and Drivers in the Beverage Can Ends Market
Market Driver:
Metal packaging offers several advantages throughout the supply chain. This type of packaging has high sealing properties to restrict the flow of gases and is less prone to breakage during transit. They can also be used in fast-processing environments or at varying temperatures owing to their properties.
Market Trend:
The manufacturers of beverage can ends are introducing new and innovative packaging. This helps them in terms of marketing and brand recognition. The manufacturers provide a wide range of user-friendly, colored, incised, and embossed pull-tab ends. For instance, Crown's 360 End beverage can ends are the first beverage cans with full aperture end.
Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist beverage can ends market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the beverage can ends market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the beverage can ends market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beverage can ends market vendors
Beverage Can Ends Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.02%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 438.78 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
0.87
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Can Ends Packaging Ltd., CAN-PACK SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Envases Universales de Mexico SAPI de CV, Helvetia Packaging AG, Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd., Novelis Inc., and Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Material
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Material
5.3 Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Material
6 Customer landscape
6.1 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
9.3 Industry risks
9.4 Competitive landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Ardagh Group SA
10.4 Ball Corp.
10.5 Can Ends Packaging Ltd.
10.6 CAN-PACK SA
10.7 Crown Holdings Inc.
10.8 Envases Universales de Mexico SAPI de CV
10.9 Helvetia Packaging AG
10.10 Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd.
10.11 Novelis Inc.
10.12 Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
