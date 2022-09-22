U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,767.90
    -22.03 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,082.38
    -101.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,116.19
    -104.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,737.49
    -24.67 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.64
    +1.70 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.20
    +5.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9847
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6620
    +0.1520 (+4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1263
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8180
    -2.2180 (-1.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,960.67
    -317.37 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.67
    +4.15 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,197.23
    -40.41 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Beverage Industry Veteran Scott Graybill Joins Craft & Art Wine and Spirits as New National Sales Manager

0
·1 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Craft & Art Wine and Spirits (C&A), a sales and operations company supporting the global craft industry, announced that Scott Graybill will be joining its executive leadership team.

Craft &amp; Art Wine and Spirits
Craft & Art Wine and Spirits

In Scott's new role of National Sales Manager, he will be leading the sales for Craft & Art's highly curated portfolio of craft wine and spirits companies. Joining C&A's mission to help craft producers navigate route to market and operations efficiently and effectively.

Before joining C&A, Scott spent 20 years leading as a Senior Executive for some of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. where he led teams in both open and control states. He is a seasoned professional at leading sales teams and cross functional distributor management.

Kevin Fennessey, CEO of C&A states, "We believe Scott's proven success in strategy formulation and execution, innovation, financial controls and planning will be crucial for our team. Scott and his team will no doubt drive success for our supplier partners."

Craft & Art Wine and Spirits provides extensive experience and support for craft spirit and wine companies in the crucial areas of distributor management, planning, reporting & forecasting, pricing, trade marketing, supply operations among others. This support enables craft artisans to focus on what they do best, producing great products that customers and consumers cherish.

For more information on Craft & Art Wine and Spirits please visit www.craftandartws.com.

Contact: 
Taylor Foxman 
345219@email4pr.com
609-432-2237

Beverage Industry Veteran Scott Graybill
Beverage Industry Veteran Scott Graybill
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beverage-industry-veteran-scott-graybill-joins-craft--art-wine-and-spirits-as-new-national-sales-manager-301631037.html

SOURCE Craft & Art Wine and Spirits

Recommended Stories