The Beverage Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 10.10 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period

·3 min read
ReportLinker

Global Beverage Packaging Market In Europe 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the beverage packaging market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $ 10. 10 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Beverage Packaging Market in Europe 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02834692/?utm_source=GNW
67% during the forecast period. Our report on the beverage packaging market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising sustainable practices in beverage packaging in Europe, a rise in demand for the packaging of functional beverages, and growth in the e-commerce market.
The beverage packaging market in Europe analysis includes material segment and geographic landscape.

The beverage packaging market in Europe is segmented as below:
By Material
• Plastic
• Glass
• Metal

This study identifies the increase in demand for digitally printed packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the beverage packaging market in Europe’s growth during the next few years. Also, smart packaging and new packaging formats will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the beverage packaging market in Europe covers the following areas:
• The beverage packaging market in Europe sizing
• The beverage packaging market in Europe forecast
• The beverage packaging market in Europe industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading beverage packaging market in Europe vendors that include Allied Glass Containers Ltd., Amcor Plc, AMS Europe e.V., AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Beatson Clark Ltd., CAN PACK SA, CCL Industries Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Multi Plastics Inc., O I Glass Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Printpack Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Stora Enso Oyj, The Tetra Laval Group, Verallia SAS, and Vidrala SA. Also, the beverage packaging market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02834692/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


