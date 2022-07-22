U.S. markets closed

Beverage Packaging Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 75.01 Bn growth

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beverage Packaging Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 75.01 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 4.92% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. APAC will emerge as the key market for beverage packaging. Rapid urbanization and increased consumer spending on beverage products are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Download a Sample Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Beverage Packaging Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio categorizes the global beverage packaging market as a part of the global metal and glass containers market within the overall global containers and packaging market. The global metal and glass containers market includes products of metal, glass, or plastic containers, including corks and caps. The global containers and packaging market includes the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/providers of metal, glass, and plastic containers and paper packaging.

The market in focus is fragmented with the presence of many international players. Vendors operating in the global beverage packaging market are setting up plants and offices in different geographic locations to provide effective service to their customers in that particular region.

The rising consumption of bottled water has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the growing opposition to the use of plastic bottles might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, O-I Glass Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co. are among some of the major market participants. View PDF Report Sample

The beverage packaging market is segmented as below:

  • Material

The market observed maximum growth in the rigid plastics segment in 2021. The increasing demand for products such as juices and dairy beverages, including flavored milk packed in PET bottles is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Geographic

About 47% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Increased product launches by beverage companies and increasing consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are driving the growth of the market in APAC. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The beverage packaging market report covers the following areas:

Beverage Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist beverage packaging market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the beverage packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the beverage packaging market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beverage packaging market vendors

Beverage Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 75.01 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.92

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, O-I Glass Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Material

  • 5.3 Rigid plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amcor Plc

  • 10.4 Ardagh Group SA

  • 10.5 Ball Corp.

  • 10.6 Crown Holdings Inc.

  • 10.7 DS Smith Plc

  • 10.8 Mondi Group

  • 10.9 O-I Glass Inc.

  • 10.10 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

  • 10.11 Tetra Laval International SA

  • 10.12 WestRock Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beverage-packaging-market-report-by-technavio-predicts-usd-75-01-bn-growth-301590172.html

SOURCE Technavio

