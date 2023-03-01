U.S. markets closed

Beverage packaging market size set to grow by USD 101.59 billion between 2022 and 2027, Historic market size valued at USD 202.94 bn from 2017 to 2021 - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beverage packaging market is expected to grow by USD 101.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, as per Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)  View a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beverage Packaging Market 2023-2027

Some of the key beverage packaging players:

  • Amcor Plc - The company offers beverage packaging such as plastic bottles, jars, canisters, single-serve coffee capsules, pods, bags, and pouches.

  • Ardagh Group SA - The company offers beverage packaging such as beer bottles, glass containers, and beverage bottles.

  • Ball Corp. - The company offers beverage packaging such as beverage cans and beverage bottles.

  • Berry Global Group Inc. - The company offers beverage packaging such as plastic beverage bottles, closures, and caps.

  • Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - The company offers beverage packaging such as plastic beverage bottles.

Market scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gift card market report covers the following areas:

Beverage packaging market material outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2022-2027)

  • Rigid plastics - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Glass - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Metal - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Others - size and forecast 2022-2027

The rigid plastics segment will account for a significant market growth share during the forecast period. Some rigid plastics frequently used in beverage packaging are PET, polystyrene, and polypropylene (PP). Buyers prefer rigid plastic due to its advantages, such as low weight. In addition, as rigid plastic is shatterproof and flexible, it can be molded into various shapes and sizes. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Beverage packaging market product outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2022-2027)

  • Alcoholic beverages - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Non-alcoholic beverages - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Dairy beverages - size and forecast 2022-2027

Beverage packaging market geography outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2022-2027)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Europe - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • North America - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • South America - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2022-2027

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The consumption of packaged beverages is expected to grow in the region during the forecast period. In emerging countries, people are expected to opt for packaged beverages such as bottled and canned water instead of tap water owing to factors such as the rising disposable income of the population and an increase in the average temperature. Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand will account for over half of the growth in beverage consumption. Moreover, some vendors are expanding their product portfolios by launching new variants of packaged beverages, which, in turn, will drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Download an exclusive sample report

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Related Reports:

The size of the beverage packaging market in Europe is expected to increase by USD 10.10 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers beverage packaging market segmentation in Europe by material (plastic, glass, and metal) and location (Western Europe and Eastern Europe).

The global alcoholic beverage packaging market is estimated to grow by USD 31.74 billion, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 8.41% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by material (glass, metal, and others), application (beer, wine, and spirits), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Beverage Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 101.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

5.72

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia,  and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., CANPACK SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Mondi plc, O I Glass Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., SIG Group AG, Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval S.A., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Vidrala SA, and WestRock Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio materials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global beverage packaging market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Material

  • 6.3 Rigid plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Material

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Alcoholic beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Non-alcoholic beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Dairy beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Amcor Plc

  • 12.4 Ardagh Group SA

  • 12.5 Ball Corp.

  • 12.6 Berry Global Group Inc.

  • 12.7 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • 12.8 Crown Holdings Inc.

  • 12.9 DS Smith Plc

  • 12.10 Mondi plc

  • 12.11 O I Glass Inc.

  • 12.12 Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

  • 12.13 Silgan Holdings Inc.

  • 12.14 Smurfit Kappa Group

  • 12.15 Tetra Laval S.A.

  • 12.16 Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.

  • 12.17 WestRock Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Beverage Packaging Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beverage-packaging-market-size-set-to-grow-by-usd-101-59-billion-between-2022-and-2027--historic-market-size-valued-at-usd-202-94-bn-from-2017-to-2021---technavio-301757446.html

SOURCE Technavio

