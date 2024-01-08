Beverage Stock Popular Pick for Call Traders

Without a clear catalyst, Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has been an extremely popular equity among options traders. In fact, CELH was the fourth-most popular stock on the S&P 400 Index (SP400) over the last two weeks, per data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's data. According to White's data, 343,419 calls and 117,856 puts were exchanged over this 10-day period, with the most popular contract being the monthly January 2024 60-strike call.

MAO Chart January 82024

This is in line with options traders' recent sentiment towards the beverage stock. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), Celsius stock's 50-day call/put volume ratio of 4.20 stands in the 99th annual percentile. This means more than four calls were bought for every put over the last 10 weeks.

Meanwhile, shorts are building their positions, with short interest up 17.3% over the last month. The 35.94 million shares sold short now make up 26.6% of the equity's available float, or more than seven days' worth of pent-up buying power.

At the session's halfway point, CELH was last seen 2.5% lower to trade at $55.84. Today's dip is cutting into the equity's slim year-to-date lead, though it remains up more than 71% over the last 12 months.