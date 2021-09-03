Beverly Donawho, RiskExec VP, is awarded HousingWire's 2021 Insiders Award.

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity is delighted to announce Beverly Donawho, Vice President of Compliance Products and Services at RiskExec, has been awarded HousingWire's 2021 Insiders Award. This HousingWire award celebrates operational all-stars within the housing industry who have made significant impacts within their individual companies. "The 2021 HousingWire Insiders all possess the intellect, stamina and leadership to transform the housing industry for the better -- growing business and supporting millions of American families," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. Combining her deep Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) expertise with the technological power of the RiskExec platform, Beverly has assisted financial institutions in meeting the credit needs of their communities across the country.

In her role as VP of Compliance Products and Services, Beverly helps RiskExec clients with CRA Exam Readiness Assessments, CRA/HMDA Data Integrity Audits, Fair Lending, and Fair Servicing. "Her resourcefulness, problem-solving skills, and confidence allow her to provide unprecedented client support to those who use the RiskExec software," says Dr. Anurag Agarwal, President of RiskExec. "Beverly's compliance expertise has helped clients improve their internal processes and procedures — so much so that even prospective clients ask for her assistance. She has become a trusted SME to the CRA community, and lenders nationwide rely on her advice and guidance."

Before joining the Asurity team, Beverly served as the Vice President and CRA Officer at American National Bank of Texas. While there, she managed the bank's CRA, HMDA, and Fair Lending programs. Her time spent working on CRA modernization efforts in the financial industry helped her build a highly efficient approach to delivering professional services and to developing new features for the RiskExec software.

"I am committed to sharing my compliance passion through continuous improvement for our industry. I thoroughly enjoy partnering with our clients in achieving their goals through the RiskExec solution," says Beverly Donawho. "I am honored to be a recipient of the 2021 HousingWire Insider's award and congratulate all the others who were selected."

"Beverly has a real knack for solving seemingly intractable problems," says Andy Sandler, Asurity's Chief Executive Officer. "And that's no easy feat. At Asurity, we deal with complex issues involving large data sets, technology, ever-changing compliance rules, and more. Beverly has a gift for distilling the complex and making it more accessible for everyone to understand."

About Asurity and RiskExec

Asurity delivers compliance-focused solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. RiskExec is one of Asurity's leading SaaS-based products, combining the best of compliance expertise with state-of-the-art software for reporting and analytics to help lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements. RiskExec is embraced by financial institutions to analyze high-volume data for compliance or other uses in mortgage, auto lending, student lending, and other forms of credit and deposit products. Asurity also offers AsurityDocs, a leading solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages. For additional information, please visit www.asurity.com .

