Beverly Hills Orthopedic Surgeon To Host Hip + Knee Pain Webinar
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / APRIL 12, 2021 / DOCS Health, a world-renowned spine and orthopedic practice in Beverly Hills, announces that Dr. Farzin Kabaei will present at a free online educational event on Wednesday, April 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. PDT. Dr. Kabaei will explain everything a patient may need to know about robotic arm assisted hip and knee surgery.
The hour-long event will be hosted by Styker, a medical technology company. During the hour-long webinar, Dr. Kabaei will address:
Factors contributing to hip and knee pain
Non-invasive solutions for hip and knee discomfort
Why a patient may need robotic joint replacement surgery
The benefits of robotic joint replacement surgery
"At DOCS Health, we are committed to educating patients on treatment options and outlining a path to complete, pain-free recovery." said Dr. Farzin Kabaei. "We chose to partner with Stryker for this digital event because they share our passion for extraordinary patient outcomes. I employ Stryker robotic technologies in the operating room to consistently achieve the best results for my patients."
Total knee replacements and total hip replacements in the United States are expected to increase 189% and 171% by 2030, respectively. The webinar is free and open to the public. Event registration closes at 6:00 p.m. PDT on the day of the event. To register, please visit patients.stryker.com/seminars
ABOUT MAKO SMART ROBOTICS PARTIAL KNEE REPLACEMENT:
Mako SmartRoboticsTM for Partial Knee replacement is a treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis that has not yet progressed to all three compartments of the knee. During surgery, the surgeon guides the robotic arm during bone preparation to execute the predetermined surgical plan and position the implant. By selectively targeting only the part of the knee damaged by osteoarthritis, surgeons can resurface the diseased portion of the knee while helping to protect the healthy bone surrounding the knee joint.4 Studies have shown that robotic-arm assisted partial knee replacement, leads to greater accuracy of implant position to plan compared to manual partial knee replacement procedures.12,13
ABOUT MAKO SMART ROBOTICS TOTAL HIP REPLACEMENT:
By 2030, total hip replacements in the United States are projected to grow 171%.9 Mako SmartRoboticsTM for Total Hip is a treatment option for adults who suffer from degenerative joint disease of the hip. During surgery, the surgeon guides the robotic arm during bone preparation to prepare the hip socket and position the implant according to the predetermined surgical plan. In a controlled matched-paired study to measure acetabular bone resection, results suggested greater bone preservation for Mako Total Hip compared to manual surgery.2
ABOUT DOCS HEALTH:
DOCS Health is a multi-specialty group that treats every spine and orthopedic condition, including neck, mid-back, low back, shoulder, elbow, wrist, hip, knee, and ankle. Most patients need non-operative treatment, but if a patient needs surgery, an attending spine surgeon will perform the procedure. DOCS offers a concierge service to all patients, including 24/7 access to our world-class surgeons via phone and email. DOCS owns and operates their own ambulatory surgical center, DOCS Surgery Center, and specialty surgical hospital DOCS Surgical Hospital. This provides the patient a seamless experience from office consult through the surgical period.
For more information on the services offered by DOCS Health, please visit DOCSHealth.com.
