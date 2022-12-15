U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.75
    -99.57 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,202.22
    -764.13 (-2.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,810.53
    -360.36 (-3.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.61
    -45.85 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.16
    -1.12 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.40
    -32.30 (-1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.85 (-3.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    -0.0057 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    -0.0255 (-2.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8340
    +2.4190 (+1.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,413.23
    -406.12 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.89
    -6.88 (-1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Bevolution Group Adds a New Line of Craft Sodas and Opens Collaboration Opportunities for Custom Flavors

Bevolution Group
·2 min read

WINTER PARK, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bevolution, one of the nation's most diverse and creative beverage providers, has something new bubbling. Soda is now on the menu, but it's not the Bevolution way to settle on just the classics. While the new options do include traditional flavors like Cola, Ginger Ale, Citrus, and Root Beer, new small-batch craft flavors will also be available. New flavors include Banana Split and Raspberry Lemonade, or if customers are feeling adventurous, the Tropical Sriracha adds a mix of sweet and heat. This is just a taste of everything Bevolution has brewing up. The new product line of sodas was released nationwide on Dec. 1, 2022.

Bevolution is launching a custom small-batch craft soda program. Bevolution will work with partners to create new and innovative dream flavor combinations that will perk up taste buds everywhere. All the soda flavors are sweetened with pure cane sugar, never high-fructose corn syrup, to ensure the highest quality and best-tasting drinks.

"Today's carbonated soft drink consumers want cane sugar, premium ingredients and better than national brand flavors. Bevolution Group is pleased to announce our Craft Soda line for fountain dispensers. Formulated to appeal to today's beverage consumer," said Robert Corlett, Sr. VP of Sales.

The craft soda market is now more than a 650 million-dollar-a-year enterprise and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5% over the next eight years. As tastes change and demand grows for higher-quality ingredients and unique flavors, customers can expect to see Bevolution at the forefront of craft beverages.

Bevolution Group has a history of beverage innovation dating back to 1962, from iconic mixers in New York bars, juices, energy drinks, and the first shelf-stable smoothie free of artificial ingredients. To learn more about Bevolution Group, the new line of craft sodas, and their breadth of beverage solutions, visit bevolutiongroup.com.

Contact Information:
John Dembeck
Director of Sales & Marketing
jdembeck@bevolutiongroup.com
954-895-9992

