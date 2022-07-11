U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,872.50
    -28.75 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,112.00
    -198.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,053.25
    -98.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.80
    -14.60 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.10
    -3.69 (-3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.50
    -8.80 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0082
    -0.0101 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    -0.0640 (-2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    26.38
    +0.30 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1921
    -0.0115 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5450
    +1.4650 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,561.78
    -721.09 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.27
    -34.40 (-7.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,167.77
    -28.47 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

BevZero Announces Appointment of Eckert-Nathan as CEO

·2 min read

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverage industry leader, BevZero, announced today a key change to management that furthers its strength as a leader in the dealcoholization and no and low alcohol beverage segment.

Long-time BevZero leader and industry expert, Jerome Eckert-Nathan, President and Chief Operating Officer, has transitioned into the role of Chief Executive Officer. Eckert-Nathan fills the vacated position of Debbie Novograd, who recently resigned from the company for personal reasons. Novograd was critical in the growth of BevZero over the last several years, including rebranding of the company to BevZero, focus on beverage innovation, expansion of the core team, and addition of new service offerings including the White Label program.

Eckert-Nathan has vast international experience and was instrumental in the expansion of BevZero European operations to take advantage of the significant no and low trends and equipment needs and exclusive distribution deals for the equipment side of the business. He will be leveraging his expertise and learnings to build the global strategy for the next phase of BevZero's growth.

Eckert-Nathan says, "I'm excited to lead the BevZero team into the next phase of growth. We will continue to leverage our global expertise and local insights to partner with our clients in the no and low space providing unique and innovative solutions to support their needs."

About BevZero

Over the last 30 years, BevZero has established itself as a global leader in beverage services, equipment, expertise, and innovative solutions, and oﬀers its expertise, products, services, and proprietary dealcoholization processes and equipment to companies worldwide. BevZero is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with additional locations in Spain and South Africa.

From non-alcoholic beers and low alcohol wines to rapidly aged spirits and functional infused beverages, BevZero uses its expertise in formulation, supply chain management, and exclusive access to advanced equipment to service a wide range of global clients fulﬁlling their needs across all stages of beverage development.

Employing a team of dedicated winemakers, brewers, distillers, and scientists, BevZero is able to serve as a one-stop-shop for beverage brands of all sizes to take a product from brainstorm to bottle, producing the highest quality low and non-alcoholic beverages.

For more information, visit the updated BevZero website and social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn).

Media Contact

Jim Baudino
Sands Lane
340215@email4pr.com
310-709-5404

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bevzero-announces-appointment-of-eckert-nathan-as-ceo-301583677.html

SOURCE BevZero

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks Down 56% and 93% to Buy Right Now

    In fact, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index's nearly 30% drop across the stretch marked its worst-ever start to a year. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has already changed how the world travels and lives, and it's likely that the company's long-term growth story is still just getting started. With the stock down roughly 42% year to date and 56% from its lifetime high, investors have a chance to build a discounted position in a company with massive long-term return potential.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About GameStop?

    GameStop's (NYSE: GME) stock surged 15% on July 7 after its board of directors approved a 4-for-1 stock split. The stock split won't change GameStop's market value or its valuation, but the decision still turned it into one of the hottest topics on Reddit's WallStreetBets subreddit again. Prior to GameStop's Reddit-fueled rally last year, its days seemed numbered.

  • NIO, other EV maker stocks drop after China imposes COVID-related restrictions

    The U.S.-listed shares of China-based electric vehicle makers were knocked lower Monday, after new COVID-related restrictions imposed in China over the weekend took a broad swipe stocks in the U.S. and China. NIO Inc.'s stock slid 3.2%, Xpeng Inc. shares shed 4.9% and Li Auto Inc.'s stock gave up 3.8%. Shares of Tesla Inc. , which generated 24.8% of its first-quarter revenue from China, rose 0.6%, but they were boosted by Chief Executive Elon Musk said over the weekend that he was terminating hi

  • Citi sees a surprising stock market rally into year-end

    Citi strategists think the resilience of corporate profits will surprise many later this year.

  • 2 Cheap Commodity Stocks That Could Be Golden

    These cheaply valued shares discount a deep recession but don’t reflect the huge improvement in their industry’s balance sheets since the last commodity downturn in 2016.

  • Wells Fargo sees a recession hitting the US in mid 2023 — here are 3 stocks the big bank likes for both cash return and inflation protection

    The S&P 500 has plunged over 20%. But a stock market downturn isn’t the only thing to worry about.

  • This miner has lost 18pc since we told you to avoid it – now it's time to buy back in

    Ask a group of investors to define risk and many will probably say it is the threat of a permanent loss of capital.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Set To Fall As China Fears Return; Elon Musk-Twitter Saga Far From Over

    The market rally faces a test amid renewed China concerns. Tesla CEO Elon Musk moved to end the Twitter takeover.

  • Casino operators take a hit after Macau's weeklong COVID-related shutdown

    Shares of casino operators with operations in Macau fell Monday, after Macau city officials said casinos there would be shut down for a week to fight a COVID-19 surge. Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. dropped 5.7%, Las Vegas Sands Corp. slumped 5.3% and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. shed 4.6%. Wynn and Las Vegas Sands had more revenue from Macau than Las Vegas in 2021. Shares of MGM Resorts International , which has a relatively small operation in Macau, fell 3.0% in Monday's premarket. Meanwhil

  • American Weed Stocks Are Cheap. They’re About to Get a Sales Bump.

    However bad the year has been for most stocks, it has been especially harsh for state-licensed cannabis sellers.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock amid rising fears of a U.S. recession.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Best Buy Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Where Will Wells Fargo Be In 3 Years?

    There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), given that the bank is currently in the midst of a turnaround story that shareholders are starting to rally behind. Since taking over as CEO in 2019, Charlie Scharf has long made it clear that Wells Fargo could benefit from becoming a more efficient operation. In early 2021, Scharf announced a large cost-cutting initiative in an effort to realize $8 billion of gross cost savings over a three- to four-year period.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip as earnings season approaches

    U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open early Monday as investors brace for the start of earnings season and fresh inflation data due out later this week.

  • Coal Is on Its Way Out, Despite Supreme Court EPA Ruling. Utility Stocks Look Like a Buy.

    The utilities sector isn't cheap, but its outlook is the best in decades. Investments in renewable power, transmission lines, and grid improvements should drive mid- to high single-digit annual profit growth industrywide.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks Near Buy Points, But Crackdown Fears Return

    Here are July's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch. Hopes for new stimulus and EV subsidies have helped Chinese stocks, but are crackdowns over?

  • Bitcoin Is More Likely to Hit $10,000 Than $30,000, Survey Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin bulls beware: Wall Street expects the cryptocurrency’s crash to get a whole lot worse.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityThe token is more likely to tumble to $10,000, cutting its value roughly in half, than it is to rally back to $30,000, according to 60%