U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,264.46
    +22.62 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,191.16
    +316.92 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,349.69
    +77.96 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,332.73
    +29.26 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.22
    +0.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.80
    -7.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    26.03
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1942
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3926
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8450
    -0.1170 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,848.76
    +1,534.04 (+4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    839.14
    +52.52 (+6.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.97
    +35.91 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,875.23
    +0.34 (+0.00%)
     

Beware the bipartisan infrastructure 'deal'

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·4 min read

President Biden sounded triumphant on June 24, after meeting with 20 senators of both parties at the White House on an infrastructure package. “We have a deal,” he said. “None of us got all of what we wanted. But this reminds me of the days we used to get an awful lot done up in the United States Congress. Bipartisan deals mean compromise.”

Biden makes it sound as if an agreement between himself and one-fifth of the Senate makes signed legislation a foregone conclusion. Not even close. There are still factions in both parties that want to scuttle a deal and prevent the other side from claiming victory. And Democrats’ plan to push another, probably bigger bill with no bipartisan support could torpedo the support of a few Republicans who might consider that an affront.

“This strategy feels risky to us and increases chances that nothing happens," Stefanie Miller of FiscalNote Markets advised clients in a recent analysis. Ed Mills of Raymond James wrote that “although a framework agreement has been reached, lawmakers are signaling that there are significant details still left to be settled. We count at least four Democratic senators who have outlined opposition to aspects of policy in the bipartisan framework.”

The Biden White House released a fact sheet revealing how the bipartisan plan would pay for $1.2 trillion in new spending on roads and bridges, electric vehicles, broadband, clean energy and other infrastructure. There are no increases in the gas tax—a Republican proposal Biden objected to. Biden’s proposed higher taxes on businesses and the wealthy—a Republican red line—aren’t in there, either. Instead, the funding will come from tougher IRS enforcement against tax evaders, unspent relief funds from other bills and unspecified “corporate user fees.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. A bipartisan group of lawmakers have negotiated a plan to pay for an estimated $1 trillion compromise plan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. A bipartisan group of lawmakers have negotiated a plan to pay for an estimated $1 trillion compromise plan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The details could undo the whole thing

If this were the only bill, Republicans would be able to say they stopped the Democrats from raising taxes. But it won’t be the only bill. Biden and other Dems made clear that along with a bipartisan infrastructure bill, they plan to advance another huge spending bill that Republicans expressly object to. That bill would include another trillion dollars, or two, or three, in spending on social-welfare programs, plus tax hikes that are anathema to Republicans.

Biden specifically said he won’t sign the “bipartisan” bill if the nonpartisan bill Republicans hate doesn’t accompany it. “If this is the only thing that comes to me,” he said of the bipartisan bill, “I’m not signing it.”

So the 10 Republicans behind the bipartisan deal would be enabling Democrats to pass a second bill that overturns their cherished tax cuts from 2017, and rams through generous spending programs unlikely to get a single GOP vote. This is why seasoned analysts warn that the pesky details could undo the whole thing.

Both sides are playing politics, of course. Biden probably feels he wins no matter what if the stands at a White House podium with a few Republicans and declares some kind of bipartisan deal, no matter how premature it may be. Biden ran as a conciliator able to reach out to political opponents, so bipartisan is on-brand for him. If the deal falls apart later, Biden can say he tried, and roll the video to prove it.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks alongside Vice President Kamala Harris on the Senate&#39;s bipartisan infrastructure deal at the White House on June 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden said both sides made compromises on the nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks alongside Vice President Kamala Harris on the Senate's bipartisan infrastructure deal at the White House on June 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden said both sides made compromises on the nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Republicans agreeing to the pre-deal are moderates such as Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah who are hardly upsetting home-state voters who sent them to Washington to be pragmatic problem-solvers rather than bomb-throwing partisans. In the event of failure, they’ll blame Democrats for pushing too far and demanding an outlandish second bill to hold all the giveaways more responsible legislators refused to stuff into the first.

The stock market rose on news of the bipartisan agreement, but traders might be getting ahead of themselves. Infrastructure talks and everything that follows are likely to bog down during the next several weeks, as both sides do the usual and posture for political advantage while trying to deny the other side a win. That’s the reality in Washington and one pragmatic politician won’t change that, not even the president.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips, and click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

Read more:

Get the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Berkshire Hathaway appears to buy back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc appears to have extended its drive to repurchase its own stock, even with its share price near a record high, according to regulatory filings and an analyst. Edward Jones & Co analyst James Shanahan estimated that buybacks have totaled about $5.15 billion between April 22 and June 22, and about $6.46 billion in the second quarter, based on Berkshire's average share price during the applicable periods. Berkshire did not immediately respond on Thursday to a request for comment.

  • Stocks extend gains after Biden’s infrastructure announcement

    Randy Baron, Portfolio Manager at Pinnacle Associates LTD, joins Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche to discuss the market’s reaction to Biden’s infrastructure announcement.

  • ETFs to look at amid bipartisan infrastructure deal

    Tom Lydon, ETF Trends CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss infrastructure ETFs amid Biden’s announcement on infrastructure deal.

  • Bipartisan senators reach tentative infrastructure deal ahead of Biden meeting

    A bipartisan group of senators reached a tentative framework on a $953 billion infrastructure deal Wednesday ahead of a crucial meeting with President Biden at the White House.

  • Suze Orman Says She Bought $5K of Bitcoin Using PayPal – And She’s a HODLer

    This is the first time the financial guru has acknowledged directly owning cryptocurrencies.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority. The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Board

  • The red hot housing market is slowing down the economy

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

  • Fannie-Freddie Shock Is Latest Blow to Funds in Doomed Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shares after a Supreme Court ruling marked one of the biggest setbacks yet in a disappointing decade for funds that wagered that these entities would one day exit federal control.Capital Group, Fairholme Capital Management, Paulson & Co., Blackstone Group Inc.’s credit unit, Discovery Capital Management and Pershing Square are among investors that have bet on a massive jump in value for the government-sponsored enterprises.Those wagers went s

  • Here’s how much bitcoin is worth, says JPMorgan, as crypto faces this summer headwind

    Stocks are set to continue inching higher on Thursday, as markets relax about inflation risks and exact details of what’s coming from the Federal Reserve. But for bitcoin and other crypto assets, like ethereum and dogecoin, the easy breezes of summer are far away

  • Roubini warns on inflation, sees 'crash' if Fed moves on rates too soon

    The economist cautioned on Wednesday, adding that spiking prices will persist and potentially tie the central bank's hands.

  • Biden, Senators Get $579 Billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden celebrated his tentative deal with a group of Democratic and Republican senators on a $579 billion infrastructure plan, saying it would create millions of jobs while fulfilling a major piece of his economic agenda.The group of senators, who had been negotiating between themselves and with the White House for weeks, “has come together to forge an agreement that will create millions of American jobs and modernize our American infrastructure,” Biden said at the Wh

  • How Peter Thiel turned $2,000 in a Roth IRA into $5,000,000,000

    Roth individual retirement accounts were created to help middle class earners set aside money for retirement that they wouldn’t have to pay taxes on at withdrawal. But PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel has used his Roth IRA to amass a $5 billion nest egg.

  • U.S. Blocks Some Solar Materials Made in Xinjiang Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The U.S. has barred some solar products made in China’s Xinjiang region, marking one of the Biden administration’s biggest steps yet to counter alleged human rights abuses against the country’s ethnic Uyghur Muslim minority.Xinjiang -- where advocacy groups and a panel of United Nations experts say Uyghurs and other minorities have been subjected to mass arbitrary detenti

  • Biden, Bipartisan senate group reach a deal on infrastructure plan

    Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Jessica Smith reports the latest on the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

  • ‘I’m terrified.’ Idaho students fear repercussions of McGeachin’s indoctrination task force

    Students told the Idaho Statesman they want the task force to listen to their experiences and opinions.

  • China Sues Australia Over Tariffs in Hit to Strained Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- China sued Australia over anti-dumping measures on some Chinese goods, further ratcheting up tensions between the two nations.China filed a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization over Australian anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese exports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday in Beijing. This would be the third recent WTO case between the two countries, after Australia sued over Chinese tariffs on wine and b

  • Michael Cohen Reveals The Family Member Trump’s About To ‘Throw Under The Bus’

    "Family fireworks about to be ignited for our viewing entertainment," the longtime Trump fixer wrote.

  • U.S. infrastructure deal would fund electric buses, charging stations

    A bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure framework does not contain new money for electric vehicle rebates but would spend $15 billion to boost EV charging stations and buy electric school and transit buses, the White House said in a fact sheet. President Joe Biden proposed $174 billion on electric vehicles, including $100 billion on electric vehicle consumer rebates. The funding would "accomplish the president’s goal of building 500,000 EV chargers" and "electrify thousands of school and transit buses across the country," the White House said.

  • How much income tax will Biden and Harris pay under their proposed hikes?

    President Joe Biden has been touting his proposed tax hikes on the rich by saying they need to start “paying their fair share.” The president wants to fund his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan by increasing taxes for wealthy households several ways, such as raising the top income tax bracket to 39.6% from the current 37% rate, a return to the top rate before Trump-era tax cuts. If the American Families Plan became law, the tax bite would be even harder on Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

  • 'We have a deal': Biden, lawmakers reach tentative bipartisan infrastructure agreement

    The $1-trillion infrastructure deal, if successfully enacted, would mark the first major bipartisan legislative accomplishment for Biden.