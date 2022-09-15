U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,914.97
    -31.04 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,029.21
    -105.88 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,591.63
    -128.05 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.21
    -8.26 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.28
    -3.20 (-3.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.90
    -36.20 (-2.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.36 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0006
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4630
    +0.0510 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1474
    -0.0068 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4710
    +0.3780 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,835.21
    -335.16 (-1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.31
    -11.08 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Bexson Biomedical Granted USPTO Patent Allowance on Proprietary Formulation Technology, SEVALENT™

·2 min read

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexson Biomedical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on disrupting the small molecule injectable market and enabling home health solutions, today announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Application No. 17/546,880 filed on December 9, 2021 and titled Complexing Agent Salt Formulations of Pharmaceutical Compounds.

Bexson Biomedical Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bexson Biomedical)
Bexson Biomedical Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bexson Biomedical)

Bexson's formulation platform, branded as SEVALENTTM, is the basis for the Company's lead ketamine therapy, BB106. The Company believes this patent allowance expands the potential utility of its formulation technology, SEVALENTTM,  to other small molecules.  SEVALENTTM is designed to enable intravenous (IV)-only therapies to now be delivered subcutaneously in a controlled manner for use in the home setting.

"The allowance is significant as it protects our novel salt formulation technology across a broad platform of therapeutic areas," commented Jeffrey Becker, MD, Chief Scientific Officer.  "There has been little innovation for delivery of small molecule therapies, which is why we believe the opportunity to migrate from IV to subcutaneous administration will be a game changer for both patients and payors."

"We are pleased with this step forward in building out the Company's patent portfolio and achieving another important milestone in protecting our formulation technology," said Gregg Peterson, CEO.  "In addition, this allowance, along with our other patents, demonstrates our strong commitment to protecting the innovation and broad commercial opportunities offered by our growing product portfolio."

Bexson Biomedical, Inc.

Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on disrupting the small molecule injectable market and enabling home health solutions through new formulations designed for subcutaneous delivery. Bexson's proprietary platform, SEVALENTTM, can be applied to small molecules across a broad range of drug classes, enabling IV therapies to be delivered subcutaneously.

Bexson's lead therapy, BB106, is a low-dose ketamine treatment for post-operative pain management, a $36B global market and leading driver of opioid addiction. Additionally, management believes its BB106 formulation technology can be utilized to address various mental health indications.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bexson-biomedical-granted-uspto-patent-allowance-on-proprietary-formulation-technology-sevalent-301625618.html

SOURCE Bexson Biomedical

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T CEO slams T-Mobile for its senior discounts marketing campaign

    AT&T CEO John Stankey has a message to rival T-Mobile: Cut the nonsense when advertising to seniors.

  • Musk gets weekly reports on Tesla staff who don’t turn up to work in the office

    Musk told employees at the company earlier this year that remote work was "no longer acceptable."

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • Adobe Stock Falls On Mixed Quarterly Report, $20 Billion Acquisition

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe posted mixed quarterly results and announced a $20 billion acquisition.

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • The myth of ‘work-life balance’ is a generational illusion

    From the "company man" to the age of remote work, the work-life dichotomy was always misleading, according to behavioral expert Chris DeSantis.

  • IBM files RFP, seeks new Austin home

    On Sept. 14, the tech titan filed a request for proposal for new office space in Austin. The company seeks to leave its two offices near The Domain and consolidate them into a single, cohesive operations hub. This story explains the company's real estate needs and points to some landlords who may have an inside track on the deal.

  • Taiwan president warns of 'volatile' challenges facing chip industry

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen warned the semiconductor industry faces new and "volatile" challenges, but said her government will work with the sector to overcome them. Taiwan is home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, and is a major producer of semiconductors used in everything from washing machines and cellphones to data centres and fighter jets. "The continued success of this industry comes in the face of unprecedented global challenges in recent times, including considerable uncertainty around supply chains," Tsai told an industry forum in Taipei late on Wednesday, according to comments released by her office.

  • Disney’s Chapek Hints at All-in-One Streaming App Once Hulu Secured

    Speaking at an investor conference, the company’s chief executive touts the potential to make Disney+ a broader platform tied to its theme parks once Hulu ownership is secured.

  • 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Countless variables impact stock prices over short periods of time, but companies that consistently post strong financial results tend to generate market-beating returns for patient shareholders in the long run. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are excellent examples. More importantly, Microsoft and Costco benefit from certain competitive advantages that should keep them near the forefront of their industries for years to come.

  • It's Google Vs. Amazon Now In Online Shopping

    Amazon's Buy With Prime program could boost its e-commerce dominance. But Google has refocused on using e-commerce-related searches to boost advertising growth.

  • 3 U.S. Cannabis Stocks With the Most Upside

    Three U.S. pot firms are well-positioned to benefit from a growing cannabis market, making their stocks look like bargains compared to Canadian rivals.

  • Paramount Considers Discontinuing Showtime Streaming Service, Merging With Paramount+

    The move would involve discontinuing the Showtime service, a step that would streamline the entertainment company’s offerings amid a crowd of competitors.

  • Shell taps new CEO, Disney looks to merge Hulu and Disney+, McDonald's CEO speaks on Chicago crime

    Notable business headlines include Shell recruiting former employee Wael Sawan as the company’s next CEO, Disney CEO Bob Chapek considering a Hulu-Disney+ merge, and McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski speaking out against the effects crime in Chicago is having on employees.

  • Comcast would be interested in buying Hulu from Disney, CEO Brian Roberts says

    Comcast Corp. CEO Brian Roberts said Wednesday that the Philadelphia media conglomerate would make a bid to buy Hulu if the Walt Disney Company puts the streaming service up for sale. Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) already owns a 33% stake in Hulu through its NBCUniversal division. In 2019, it entered into an agreement with Disney under which either side can trigger the sale of Comcast's ownership stake to Disney beginning in 2024.

  • Wells Fargo in $94 million settlement over mortgage forbearance during pandemic

    Wells Fargo & Co has reached a $94 million settlement to resolve class-action claims it sent more than 200,000 struggling mortgage borrowers into forbearance during the COVID-19 pandemic without their consent. The proposed settlement was filed last week in the federal court in Columbus, Ohio, and requires a judge's approval. It resolves claims that Wells Fargo unilaterally decided to provide forbearances to customers who inquired about their mortgages or expressed hardship, but had not explicitly requested and did not want relief.

  • What If Sabre Put Its Hotel Software Unit in Play

    Travel technology company Sabre this year internally discussed an asset sale of part or all of its hotel software services unit to Oracle, which also has a hotel software business, according to multiple people familiar with the companies. “We do not comment on market rumors or speculation,” said a spokesperson when asked if Sabre had […]

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%NY Judge Who Doesn’t