U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,852.17
    +68.95 (+1.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,247.08
    +371.37 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,478.64
    +265.35 (+2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.90
    +43.88 (+2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.89
    -1.07 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.00
    +8.20 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.33 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    +0.0061 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8300
    -0.0570 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0260
    -1.3090 (-0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,622.72
    -15.85 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.84
    +1.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

BeyonC is Joining Chevron Technology Ventures' Catalyst Program

BeyonC
·2 min read

BeyonC today announced that it has been selected to join Chevron Technology Ventures' (CTV) Catalyst Program

BeyonC ROV

BeyonC ROV
BeyonC ROV

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyonC today announced that it has been selected to join Chevron Technology Ventures' (CTV) Catalyst Program, an initiative to help early-stage companies mature their technologies with the aim of benefiting the energy industry around the world. The program incentivizes BeyonC to further develop proprietary technology that is designed to improve the safety of performing subsea inspections while reducing carbon emissions, potentially improving asset reliability and reducing cost.

BeyonC has patent-pending technology that provides mini-ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) cost-effective on-demand asset integrity data. The BeyonC technology platform has been shown to provide a dramatic reduction in CO2 footprint compared to surveying performed by large offshore vessels. The data include status for Cathodic Protection (CP) from the industry-leading FiGS® platform that is fully integrated into the body of the ROV. BeyonC's technology supplies CP status and visual surveys for offshore installations, providing decision data for operators as well as mapping the integrity status for the offshore facilities. In 2023, BeyonC will target oil and gas pipelines and plans to deliver the first offshore wind integrity survey.

The CTV Catalyst Program was launched in 2017 to accelerate the maturation of early-stage companies that demonstrate technology beneficial to the energy industry. By meeting the Catalyst Program milestones, BeyonC can progress toward commercialization of its technology and complete trials with global operators in the energy sector.

Thomas Sperle, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are proud and excited to join the CTV Catalyst program. This is a major recognition from the industry that we expect will enable BeyonC to accelerate development and commercialization of our proprietary and unique technology. We are delighted that our technology-focused approach has been recognized by Chevron Technology Ventures and we look forward to continuing collaborations in this next phase of our growth and development."

Contact Information:
Thomas Sperle
CEO
ts@beyonc.no
+4790985614

Related Images






Image 1: BeyonC ROV


BeyonC mini-ROV in operation



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • BYD Goes Aggressive With Pricing For Popular EV Model While Tesla Focused On Discounts To Tap Buyers

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) bumped up pricing for its popular Dolphin model and scrapped an entry-level version of the vehicle, despite automobile demand in the nation reflected signs of cooling down. Warren Buffett-backed BYD said 2023 pricing for its Dolphin subcompact hatchback would start from 116,800 yuan ($16,745) and extend to 136,800 yuan, Bloomberg reports. Previously, the all-electric Dolphin started from about 96,800 yuan, making the newer version higher by 20%. Also Read: T

  • Clean energy: Scrubbing wind turbines with robots nets Aerones $39M

    Aerones, a robotics startup that scrubs and inspects wind turbines so humans don't have to, secured $38.9 million in fresh funding this month from dozens of undisclosed investors, TechCrunch has learned. Wind turbines produce clean energy, but their towers tend to leak oil, which can corrode blades, increase wind resistance and pollute the ground below. Aerones' remote-operated robots clean towers and blades by blasting them with a liquid detergent, while funnels beneath the blades collect the mucked-up liquid for reuse.

  • China Starts Work on Huge $11 Billion Desert Renewables Project

    (Bloomberg) -- China broke ground on an 80 billion yuan ($11 billion) renewables project in Inner Mongolia, part of a massive clean-power rollout to achieve the nation’s ambitious climate targets. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-

  • A Nissan Leaf and Solar Panels Eliminated a Winery's Electric Bill

    The Nissan Leaf isn’t the flashiest electric car you can buy. It’s a relatively basic hatchback that happens to be electric. It makes a little more than 200 hp, can go about 200 miles on a charge, and doesn’t cost nearly as much as a Tesla. But that’s about all that a regular person needs out of an electric car. And it can also use its battery to charge other things, which a winery owner in Australia has used to his advantage.

  • Wind energy is not enough: Winter storms show renewables alone can’t fuel Kansas City

    When it gets as cold as it’s been the past week and a half, wind and solar can’t meet our electrical demands. | Opinion

  • Analyst Report: Tesla, Inc.

    Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. The company sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities. Tesla has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans and crossover SUVs. The company also plans to begin selling more affordable sedans and small SUVs, a light truck, a semi truck, and a sports car. Global deliveries in 2021 were a little over 936,000 units.

  • Pemex Looks to Hike Production, Boost Self-Sufficiency, Reduce Imports

    Mexico’s oil giant Pemex forecast capex of $105 billion in its 2023-2027 business plan with a heavy leaning towards E&P activities as it looks to boost liquids and natural gas production to reduce dependency on imports.

  • Coal Prevailed in 2022, but Renewables Remain Ascendant

    With Russia's invasion of Ukraine roiling energy markets, 2022 saw countries burning unprecedented amounts of coal — but also making massive investments in renewables. Experts are projecting the world will add as much renewable power in the next five years as it did in the last 20, with renewables rapidly overtaking coal to become the world’s largest source of electricity.

  • Bitcoin's Computing Power Recovers After Falling Roughly 40%

    The bitcoin mining hashrate, a measure of computing power on the blockchain, dropped about 100 exahash per second (EH/s), or 40%, to 156 EH/s, between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24, as a powerful storm swept across North America. It returned to about 250 EH/s as of Sunday. Christine Lee presents "The Chart of the Day."

  • Coinbase Customers Block Attempts to Move Lawsuit to Arbitration

    Coinbase has made significant efforts to keep several different cases limited to arbitration and out of federal courts in recent months.

  • Intel Stock Today: Can This Short Straddle In Options Trading Make A $197 Profit?

    To work out the break-even price of the trade, take the strike price of 26, plus and minus the total premium received of $1.97.

  • These Startups May Become the Next Expedia or PayPal

    CoworkingCafe has ranked the best startups of 2022 by how much they received in preseed and seed funding.

  • Tesla shares tumble as COVID-19 slams China

    Electric vehicle maker's valuation on Wall Street has plunged more than $800 billion this year.

  • Analysts Pound The Table For 11 Stocks Trading For 50% Off

    Savvy investors know to stick with stocks in an uptrend. But analysts are still pounding the table for some S&P 500 stocks.

  • Stock Market Closes Lower; Nasdaq Losses Deepen On Falling Home Sales, Energy Prices

    Stock market falls in late trading as home sales drop. Oil and natural gas stocks fall on sliding gas prices.

  • Guanze Medical, STAR CM soar in Hong Kong market debuts

    Two Chinese companies soared on their debut in Hong Kong, bucking the trend of losses in the broader market.

  • Why Essa Bancorp (ESSA) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Essa Bancorp (ESSA) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Equipment Refinancing by Ozzie’s, Inc. (100%-Owned Subsidiary), Generating Proceeds of US$2 Million

    Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (“Battery” or “BMR” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed an equipment refinancing transaction through its 100%-owne...

  • Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $365.22, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day.

  • New bill allows unused 529 college funds to become a retirement tool

    Beneficiaries of 529 plans will be able to roll over funds from their 529 accounts to Roth IRAs tax and penalty free.