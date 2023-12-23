Beyond Air Independent Director Acquires 102% More Stock

Those following along with Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Robert Carey, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$2.0m on stock at an average price of US$1.64. That purchase boosted their holding by 102%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Beyond Air

Notably, that recent purchase by Robert Carey is the biggest insider purchase of Beyond Air shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$2.13. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$3.9m for 1.76m shares. But insiders sold 48.60k shares worth US$296k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Beyond Air insiders. The average buy price was around US$2.19. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Beyond Air

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 17% of Beyond Air shares, worth about US$12m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Beyond Air Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Beyond Air we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Beyond Air you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

