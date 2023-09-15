Beyond Air Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$2.3m

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Beyond Air

Beyond Air Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Robert Carey for US$674k worth of shares, at about US$2.70 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$3.14), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 575.25k shares for US$2.3m. But insiders sold 48.60k shares worth US$296k. In total, Beyond Air insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around US$4.07. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders At Beyond Air Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Beyond Air insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$940k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Beyond Air insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 17% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Beyond Air Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Beyond Air shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Beyond Air. For example, Beyond Air has 5 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

But note: Beyond Air may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.