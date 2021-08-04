U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

Beyond Commerce's Service 800 Selected as a Leading Minnesota Market Research Company and Startup of 2021

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, is pleased to announce that Service 800 has made the list of the 33 Top Minnesota Market Research Companies and Startups of 2021!

To view the list in its entirety, please visit:

https://beststartup.us/33-top-minnesota-market-research-companies-and-startups-of-2021/

Service 800's customer satisfaction measurement solution and offering were highlighted for its Innovation, Growth, Management and Societal Impact.

Geordan Pursglove, Beyond Commerce's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This article showcases the top picks for the best Minnesota based Market Research companies. We are extremely proud of all of our employees, partners and clients. It is an achievement to be included with all of these exceptional companies."

About Beyond Commerce,Inc.

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink:BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

Twitter: @incbyoc
Facebook: fb.me/incbyoc

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "except," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negatives or other tense of such terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements and similar expressions. We use forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:
investors@beyondcommerceinc.com
p702-675-8022

ClearThink
nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: Beyond Commerce, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658266/Beyond-Commerces-Service-800-Selected-as-a-Leading-Minnesota-Market-Research-Company-and-Startup-of-2021

