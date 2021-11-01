U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

Beyond Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

·4 min read

97% of Beyond Employees Said it's a Great Place to Work

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond, a revenue management solution for short-term rental managers and owners, is proud to announce it is Certified™ as a Great Place to Work® in 2021. This certification is a testament to the company's commitment to five core values that guide all decisions, interactions, and work: We Care, We Go Beyond, We Are On The Same Team, We Inspire Trust and We Ship It.

Beyond is certified as a Great Place to Work.
Beyond is certified as a Great Place to Work.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Beyond. This year, 97% of employees said it's a great place to work – 38 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Our mission is to help our customers be successful business owners and operators - and the only way we can do that is because we have the world's greatest team. We bring together humans of all backgrounds, interests, and origins because we believe a diverse team is the right team," said Julie Brinkman, CEO of Beyond. "We could not deliver anything to our customers without our Beyonders hard at work every day across the globe. We invest in our people's success, and while it's our honor to have Beyond recognized as a Great Place to Work, it is our team that truly makes that a reality."

Part of what makes working at Beyond great is the company's commitment to diversity. Forty-eight percent of employees are women and 35% are minorities. This diversity extends to the company's leadership as well—40% of the executive team are women and 35% are minorities. And with additional perks like unlimited paid time off, paid maternal/paternal leave and a generous 401k matching program, Beyond is simply a wonderful place to grow and develop your career.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Beyond is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Beyond is hiring! Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.beyondpricing.com/about/careers

About Beyond
Beyond is a revenue management solution for short-term rental managers and owners to get, grow, and keep revenue. We are results-oriented, innovators, values-driven, and people-first. We have five core values that provide structure for our company decisions, interactions, and work: We Care, We Go Beyond, We Are On The Same Team, We Inspire Trust, and We Ship It.

About Great Place to Work Certification
Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

Beyond is a complete revenue management solution for short-term rental managers and owners to get, grow, and keep revenue. Our easy-to-use platform includes a dynamic, demand-driven pricing tool with extensive market data that pairs with OTA distribution and a best-in-class booking engine. To date, we have supported over 340,000 properties in more than 7,500 cities worldwide. Founded in 2013, Beyond is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit beyondpricing.com (PRNewsfoto/Beyond)
Beyond is a complete revenue management solution for short-term rental managers and owners to get, grow, and keep revenue. Our easy-to-use platform includes a dynamic, demand-driven pricing tool with extensive market data that pairs with OTA distribution and a best-in-class booking engine. To date, we have supported over 340,000 properties in more than 7,500 cities worldwide. Founded in 2013, Beyond is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit beyondpricing.com (PRNewsfoto/Beyond)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beyond-earns-2021-great-place-to-work-certification-301412224.html

SOURCE Beyond

