U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,147.50
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,765.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,249.00
    +20.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,922.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.41
    +0.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.00
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.88
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0191
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -0.29 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2078
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3120
    +0.3420 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,389.08
    +400.27 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.19
    +9.96 (+1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,265.31
    +89.44 (+0.32%)
     

BEYOND Expo 2022 Early Bird Booth Registration - Ending August 31st

·6 min read

MACAU, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BEYOND Expo Organizing Committee has officially released the details for BEYOND Expo 2022. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will be held virtually from September 21st-27th in the metaverse. The conference will host exclusive summits on investment and web3, as well as unique exhibitions for each of BEYOND Expo's 3 sub-brands: HealthCare, Sustainability, and ConsumerTech.

BEYOND Expo 2022 Early Bird Booth Registration
BEYOND Expo 2022 Early Bird Booth Registration

BEYOND Expo 2022 will host 5 summits, facilitate 120+ networking events, and invite 500+ global media companies in the metaverse. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact 1-1 with sponsor booths, replicating a real life experience in a fully immersive VR environment. As a BEYOND sponsor, setting up a booth in the metaverse is an exciting way to demonstrate companies' commitment to innovation, while showcasing the latest research, products, and technology in a variety of formats.

Early bird registration for sponsor booths has begun. Book now to secure the desired spot in the BEYOND Expo metaverse.

Unique Exhibitions in the Metaverse 

This year, BEYOND Expo 2022 will focus on the three newly-launched sub-brands: BEYOND Healthcare, BEYOND Sustainability, and BEYOND ConsumerTech. It is expecting 500+ exhibitors from around the globe in the BEYOND Metaverse. Events like Startup Roadshows, Fund at First Pitch (VC meetups) and the BEYOND Awards ceremony will also be organized in the metaverse to enhance interaction among the global ecosystem players, such as corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, experts, and government representatives.

An Experience in the Metaverse

World of Virtual Reality: An opportunity to engage with others through new forms of technology

Transcending Web2: An interactive digital experience to replace traditional online meetings and develop more efficient and authentic connections

Global Connection: 10,000+ technology leaders, enthusiasts, experts and scholars from around the world will go live at the same time

Sponsor Booth Overview

Standard Booth

Booth Size: 100㎡ in the metaverse

Central Exhibition Area (early bird pricing does not support location upgrade)

Supports digital interaction features including voice call, 1-1 direct messages, group chat creation, live discussion, instant contact exchange, etc.)

Supports booth graphics (limit 8 files)

Supports booth backdrops (limit 3 files)

Supports personalized NPC feature (must provide own text for interacting with attendees)

To reserve a booth, Click the link: https://beyondexpo.com/become-exhibitors/  

BEYOND Expo also offers a variety of booths with enhanced features to meet attendees' needs.  

Questions? Contact Beyond Expo: BD@beyondexpo.com
cafe@beyondexpo.com

To attend the conference,Click the link: https://beyondexpo.com/registration/ 

Benefits & Networking Opportunities 

Corporate Companies 

  • Explore market expansion and implementation opportunities with Macau and Mainland China government representatives

  • Connect with consulates, government agencies and business associations of various countries to expand into overseas markets

  • Engage in ecological construction with ecological partners and tech innovation companies

  • Connect with universities for opportunities to collaborate in scientific research

  • Get invited to attend industry forums and business meetings*

Tech Startups 

  • Connect with corporate innovation departments, venture funds, and corporate partnership departments of conglomerate companies

  • Gain exclusive access to media coverage from famous domestic and foreign news companies

  • Opportunity to network with and obtain support from government agencies

  • Connect with investment institutions for the opportunity to obtain investment funding

Domestic Business Association and International Chamber of Commerce Representatives

  • Connect with corporate enterprises and tech startups to discuss business partnership and overseas market expansion opportunities

Scientific Research Institution Representatives

  • Connect with corporate enterprises and tech startups to discover new tech innovations and engage in potential research collaboration

  • Network with investment institutions to facilitate business partnerships

  • Get invited to attend industry forums and business meetings*

Government Agency Representatives

  • Connect with corporate enterprises and tech startups to discuss collaboration opportunities

  • Get invited to attend industry forums and business meetings*

*Must contact the BEYOND Expo Organizing Committee in advance for admission passes

Here's what to expect at BEYOND Expo 2022:

BEYOND Expo 2022 Full Schedule
BEYOND Expo 2022 Full Schedule

BEYOND 2022 will host five summits on the topics of Healthcare, Sustainability, Consumer Tech, Investment, and Web3 in the metaverse. Global leaders, scholars, and industry experts will  also be invited to the BEYOND Opening and Closing ceremonies to discuss rising trends across these topics and foster greater collaboration across the global tech ecosystem.

The conference will also attract innovative technology companies internationally to participate in the selection of BEYOND Awards. Events like Startup Roadshows, Fund at First Pitch (VC meetups) and BEYOND Awards ceremony etc will also be organized in the metaverse to enhance the communications and interaction among the global ecosystem players such as corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, experts, government representatives etc.

The BEYOND Organizing Committee is also setting up a global media centre in the metaverse to connect the Expo's international partners, who will be reporting on BEYOND Expo in real time from a diversity of focal points.

Media Exposure

BEYOND Expo 2022 will bring together well-known domestic and foreign media companies to publish exhibition updates through multiple channels and languages. Media representatives will be on-site to advocate for brands, build corporate and brand influence, and promote cutting-edge innovative technologies to the public.

REVIEW

In 2021, the first BEYOND Expo was held at the Parisian Theater of The Parisian Hotel in Macau. The conference lasted for 3 days, hosting 300+ speakers, 100+ industry forums, and 300+ companies in the exhibition area to showcase their latest developments. According to our live statistics, 20,000 professionals attended BEYOND Expo 2021, and our online audience exceeded 3.5 million viewers. In addition, more than 300 media representatives were in attendance, publishing over 900 media reports to cover everything from keynote speeches to roundtable discussions. Total viewership exceeded 36 million across all channels, positioning BEYOND Expo as the frontier of global technological innovation.

The first BEYOND Expo occupied nearly 50,000 square metres, and brought together distinguished guests and industry experts across various industries and gathered international organizations, government agencies, media companies to partake in the conference. These include, but are not limited to, the following: Alibaba, CTM, BOC Macau, Deloitte, Fosun Group, ICBC Macau, Everbright Holdings, Hikvision, Hengjian Holdings, BGI, Huawei, West China Hospital, XGIMI, Livzon Pharmaceutical, Nam Kwong Group , Purdue Technology, SenseTime, Tencent Group, Xiaopeng Huitian, Yihang, Chint Group, China Telecom, China State Construction International, Sinopec, China Taiping, China Civil Engineering (Macau) Co., Ltd., China Post Equipment, CGTN , Guizhou Province Pavilion, Jiangsu Province Pavilion, Sichuan Province Pavilion, Zhejiang Province Pavilion, Shenzhen Science and Innovation Committee Pavilion, HKX Pavilion, Microsoft Accelerator Pavilion, NVIDIA Pavilion, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Collaborative Innovation Research, and representatives of multinational companies and exhibition groups such as the Academy Exhibition Group and the Zhongguancun Science City Exhibition Group. During the Exhibition, company representatives showcased their newest technologies and innovations with the public, supported by media reporters and photographers advocating for their products and brand.

CONTACT: Conference Info: event@beyondexpo.com; Partnerships: bd@beyondexpo.com; Media: media@beyondexpo.com 

SOURCE Beyond Expo

Recommended Stories

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • GE Is Building the Electricity Grid of the Future. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    GE has some impressive history, and current technology, on display at its research center in upstate New York.

  • Tata Motors to buy Ford India's manufacturing plant for $91 million

    "With our manufacturing capacity nearing saturation, this acquisition is timely and a win-win for all stakeholders," Tata Motors said in a statement. Ford had less than 2% of the Indian passenger vehicle market when it stopped production in the country last year, having struggled for more than two decades to generate profits.

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • Ford Stock Can Keep Rising After Solid July Sales

    The rebound in Ford's U.S. deliveries should give investors more confidence in the underlying demand environment.

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • Here's How You Can Retire With $5 Million

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPEN ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Judge in Twitter, Elon Musk Case Known for Quick Work

    Kathaleen McCormick, a football-coach’s daughter who quotes Knute Rockne, has ordered buyers with cold feet to close deals.

  • Oil Endures Choppy Start to Week With Demand Concern to the Fore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil shook off an early slump at the week’s open to trade higher as investors weighed up prospects for demand ahead of a barrage of intelligence from leading energy players on the market outlook.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS In

  • China’s Trade Surplus Hits Record But Slowdown Risks Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprisingly strong export growth in July lifted its trade surplus to another record and provided some much-needed economic support, but the country will still have to find ways to keep its fragile recovery on track as the global economy slows this year.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment Approve

  • Some Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Western Digital Corporation ( NASDAQ:WDC ), with the analysts...

  • Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?

    It's hard to argue with the idea Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. There's a reason he's called the Oracle of Omaha, and it's why many investors follow his every stock move, but often Buffett's investing advice is more one of "do as I say, not as I do." While Berkshire Hathaway does own dozens of companies because of the vast sums of money he invests, Buffett has put most of his eggs into one basket: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Ethanol Industry Wants to Bury Its Carbon, but Some Farmers Stand in the Way

    Pipeline projects aimed at sequestering heat-trapping gases are meeting opposition from landowners and environmentalists—similar to the opposition faced by fossil-fuel pipelines.

  • Supply-chain pressures—which drove inflation during the pandemic—are once again trying to tell us something

    Nicholas Sly, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, says consumers will see reduced inflation as supply chain pressures ease. The easing is here.

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...

  • Fat Fees, Champagne and Yachts. How Adler Won Over Its Bankers

    (Bloomberg) -- For a flavor of how property mogul Cevdet Caner likes to schmooze potential business partners it’s worth going back to summer 2009.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rages Over What Comes NextJust

  • Shale Drillers Warn of Higher Costs as They Report Record Profits

    Many companies in the oil patch are boosting their budgets to cope with labor shortages and soaring prices of raw materials and services.

  • China's trade with Africa gets boost from rising commodity prices despite impact of Covid controls

    Trade between China and Africa grew by 16.6 per cent to US$137.4 billion in the first half of this year, boosted by a recovery in commodity prices, especially oil. China imported goods worth US$60.6 billion from Africa, a 19.1 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2021, according to the latest figures from China's General Administration of Customs. Meanwhile, exports to the continent increased by 14.7 per cent to US$76.8 billion. However, growth was fastest in the earlier part of th