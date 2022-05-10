U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,017.23
    +25.99 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,240.79
    -4.91 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,811.86
    +188.61 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.75
    +5.67 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.75
    -3.34 (-3.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    -15.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.32 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9710
    -0.1080 (-3.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3840
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,653.35
    +779.70 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    736.42
    +19.22 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Beyond Finance Reaches a Milestone: $1 Billion in Resolved Client Debt

·3 min read

HOUSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Finance, one of the nation's largest debt resolution organizations, has surpassed a benchmark by resolving over $1 billion of client debt with creditors across the country in only five years.

(PRNewsfoto/Beyond Finance, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Beyond Finance, LLC)

In 5 years, Beyond Finance has earned the trust of over 140,000 clients with an average of $23,600 in unsecured debt.

Over the past five years, Beyond Finance has earned the trust of more than 140,000 clients who have brought in an average of $23,600 in unsecured debt (e.g., credit cards, payday loans, medical bills, owed rent).

Among those clients is Amy, whose husband was in a tragic motorcycle accident and was in surgery off and on for more than a year. When she called Beyond Finance, she had more than $50,000 in debt. Knowing that continuing to pay minimums could result in a decades-long battle, she realized she needed help.

"He didn't work. I didn't work. And sometimes, you have to rely on credit cards to get groceries," she said in a video testimonial. "After I talked with the representative, I felt reassured, positive, and on the right track to getting my finances paid off."

So far, Beyond Finance has saved Amy more than $24,000 in what she owed. Her story is not unlike the thousands of people across the country who struggle with debt and desperately need a way out.

"What a great success for our team! Beyond Finance is dedicated to delivering results for the success of our clients. This milestone reflects the hard work of our team to execute our promise to clients," said Beyond Finance Chief Operating Officer Lou Antonelli. "Life events happen, and sometimes, they catch us off-guard. Every person at Beyond Finance is honored to help those who need our help to move beyond debt and have the life they deserve."

Beyond Finance eclipsed $1 billion in settled debt in late April, thanks to a process that includes a proprietary technology system and a holistic look at their clients' mental health and emotional wellbeing.

Leveraging the proven relationships Beyond Finance has with hundreds of creditors is at the center of that process. Beyond Finance can reduce the principal balances of what their clients owe by negotiating with these creditors, which is typically reduced by 40-50 percent.

"That success is proof of our experience working with banks and other creditors on behalf of our clients," said Senior Vice President of Client Settlements Hay Lee Chan. "Building those relationships over the years benefits Beyond Finance's clients, but that hard work strengthens our process and benefits our clients."

About Beyond Finance, LLC
Beyond Finance, LLC is one of the nation's largest and most influential debt resolution organizations, based in Houston, Texas. By standing alongside clients wherever they are in their debt journey, Beyond Finance uses personalized debt reduction programs and proprietary technology to give them the clarity, confidence, and tools they need to move beyond debt. Since 2011, they have resolved more than $1 billion in client debt. In June 2020, it merged with an affiliate to become the dedicated company it is today. They have additional offices in Chicago, Illinois, San Diego, and Irvine, California. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beyond-finance-reaches-a-milestone-1-billion-in-resolved-client-debt-301544254.html

SOURCE Beyond Finance, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Dow falls, Tesla stock reverses gains, SoFi stock halted on early earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the latest market action.

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Upstart's Stock Just Crashed. Buy the Dip?

    Shares of Upstart had fallen close to 60% after the company reported recent earnings results. Is this a buying opportunity?

  • Here's Why Appian Is Soaring Today

    The stock market was rebounding nicely on Tuesday following a multiday slump, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all up as of 10:25 a.m. ET. To make a long story short, Appian showed that Pegasystems hired "spies" to observe, record, and access Appian's development environment for the purpose of stealing trade secrets.

  • Why Opko Health Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) were jumping 13.5% higher as of 12:31 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Opko also announced on Monday that it has acquired ModeX Therapeutics in an all-stock deal valued at $300 million. The acquisition of ModeX could be good for Opko over the long term.

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Bullish Today

    Stock markets turned from red to green today, and investors jumped at the opportunity to jump back into this growth stock.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession — Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Why Coupang Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of South Korean e-commerce leader Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) was up 7.8% today as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Except for the appointment of a couple of new board of director members, there has been little in the way of financial news from Coupang since the company reported full-year 2021 earnings a few months ago. The market is in turmoil because of inflation, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to try and cool off the economy.

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • SoFi Stock Tumbles After Earnings Published Ahead of Schedule

    SoFi Technologies stock was sinking after Bloomberg released the fintech company’s earnings, which weren’t supposed to arrive until after the close of trading Tuesday, early. According to the Bloomberg article, SoFi reported a loss of 14 cents a share, meeting analyst forecasts, on sales of $321.7 million, ahead of estimates for $284.9 million. Unfortunately for SoFi shareholders, SoFi now expects second-quarter adjusted revenue between $330 million and $340 million, below estimates for $343.9 million, and forecast earnings before interest, taxes, amortization, and depreciation of $100 million to $105 million, below estimates for $119 million.

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • We have $5 million in savings and earn nearly $7,000 a month. Should we spend over $2.1 million to build our dream home?

    'Including land, it would be close to $3 million in value. We are retired and this would be our forever home and an investment.'

  • Everything About MP Materials Is Up Triple-Digits

    CO2 levels in the atmosphere hit an all-time high (since humans started taking measurements, at least) of 420 parts per million in April, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday -- and that's probably bad news for global warming. Rare earths, such as the neodymium and praseodymium that MP mines, are essential for the manufacture of rare earth magnets that drive the electric motors powering most electric vehicles (EVs) today -- and that, advocates hope, will help solve the climate crisis tomorrow. It makes sense then that with EV sales surging around the world, sales at MP Materials would be surging as well.

  • Here's Why I Think Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Jumped, Then Fell After Earnings

    Insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was one of the more volatile stocks in the market on Tuesday morning. After initially rising by more than 11%, Lemonade quickly gave its gains back and then some. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Lemonade's stock was actually down by about 2%.

  • Here’s Why Philip Morris’ Potential Offer for Swedish Match Is Bad for Altria Stock

    It could mean losing an opportunity as consumers continue to transition to next-generation tobacco products in the U.S., including e-cigarettes.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.