Beyond Limits Announces Acquisition of Oak Consulting

Beyond Limits Inc.
·4 min read

The cloud data solutions provider accelerates Beyond Limits business intelligence and technical expertise growth in the Asia-Pacific region

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Limits, the industrial and enterprise-grade AI software company built for the most demanding sectors, today announced its acquisition of Singapore-based cloud solutions and consulting partner Oak Consulting.

“Oak Consulting’s extensive track record and expertise in business intelligence and enterprise data management services made the company a natural strategic fit for Beyond Limits,” said David Liu, Executive Chairman of Beyond Limits Asia-Pacific. “Moreover, the company shares our strategic mission for creating solutions that magnify the talents and capabilities of people with the latest technologies, and we’re very excited to welcome them to the Beyond Limits team.”

Oak Consulting provides enterprise-class, full lifecycle solutions from strategy through to the implementation stage for critical industries including public sector, eCommerce, healthcare, financial and supply chain, among others. The firm brings decades of extensive industry knowledge and experience in guiding clients through operational analytics supported by data mining, artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as the adoption of the latest cloud and data management technology platforms.

The acquisition of Oak Consulting further cements Beyond Limits’ position and profitability in the Asia-Pacific region and accelerates the company’s technical resources to support new customer projects and use cases. Current and future customers in the area will also have more immediate access to experienced teams to lead them through complex AI, machine learning, data analytics and management integrations from the concept phase through implementation.

“As a key partner for Beyond Limits since 2020, we’ve worked closely together for years to better understand and meet the rapidly evolving technology demands of businesses in the region,” said Victor Ng, Managing Director of Oak Consulting. “Beyond Limits and its Cognitive AI technology are extremely well-positioned to help meet these demands as artificial intelligence becomes more ingrained in daily business operations. We look forward to the strength and scope of services we will be able to offer together.”

Oak Consulting’s current employees and management team will remain in place and will continue to generate immediate opportunities under the Beyond Limits brand by offering its existing products and services to customers and partners. This acquisition brings together two leading companies with decades of extensive industry knowledge and experience in technology and business solutions. Beyond Limits is committed to growing Oak Consulting’s services to achieve dramatic growth in the coming years—growth that will result in more opportunities for Beyond Limits customers.

About Beyond Limits Asia-Pacific
Beyond Limits Asia-Pacific is an enterprise-scale AI company that optimizes operations, boosts efficiency, and increases productivity for demanding industries including energy, advanced manufacturing, and fintech.

Beyond traditional artificial intelligence, Beyond Limits’ software products are powered by award-winning Cognitive AI technology, utilizing a hybrid AI approach that combines data-centric techniques with embedded human knowledge to affirm trust in software-driven decisions, manage operational risk, and drive profitability.

Beyond Limits Asia Pacific is regionally headquartered in Singapore with operations in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Taipei and Tokyo. The regional headquarters drives strategic investments for joint ventures and partnerships in Asia to expand Beyond Limits’ AI in verticals including financial services, led by the Hong Kong office, advanced manufacturing, led the Taiwan office, and the energy sector led by the Singapore, Shenzhen and Tokyo offices.

Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits leverages a significant investment portfolio of advanced technology developed at Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA space missions. The company was recently honored by Frost & Sullivan as a Company of the Year for their 2021 Best Practices Award and by CB Insights on their 2020 List of Top 100 Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups.

For more information, please visit www.beyond.ai.

About Oak Consulting
Oak Consulting is a Premier Tier Tableau Value-Added Reseller and Cloud Solutions Provider based in Singapore with offices in India and Malaysia providing Data Management and Analytics Consulting Services. We specialize in industries such as Healthcare, Education, Retail and eCommerce, Telcos, Financials, Shipping, Airport Hub, Business Services and the Public Sector.

Our firm thrives in delivering enterprise-class, full life cycle solutions from strategy through to the implementation stage. Oak Consulting specialties lie in dealing with huge and complex data sets, providing operational analytics supported by data mining, artificial intelligence, and machine learning; adopting the latest state-of-the-art Cloud and Data Management technology platforms of the world.

Our leadership team brings decades of extensive industry knowledge and experience in information technology and business solutions. Together with a team of experience technology and business domain specialists, we pride ourselves in being a Progressively Collaborative Partner to work with in Singapore and the Region.​

Contact Information:
Scott Blevins
LEWIS for Beyond Limits
+1-415-283-5492
beyondlimitspr@teamlewis.com


