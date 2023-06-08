Beyond Meat, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Is Out Of Tune With Revenues

Beyond Meat, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BYND) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.7x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Food industry in the United States have P/S ratios below 0.9x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

Check out our latest analysis for Beyond Meat

What Does Beyond Meat's Recent Performance Look Like?

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, Beyond Meat's revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour revenue performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/S from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Keen to find out how analysts think Beyond Meat's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Beyond Meat's Revenue Growth Trending?

Beyond Meat's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 14% decrease to the company's top line. Regardless, revenue has managed to lift by a handy 13% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to slump, contracting by 0.3% during the coming year according to the ten analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 4.9%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Beyond Meat is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining revenues are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our examination of Beyond Meat's analyst forecasts revealed that its shrinking revenue outlook isn't drawing down its high P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. In cases like this where we see revenue decline on the horizon, we suspect the share price is at risk of following suit, bringing back the high P/S into the realms of suitability. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it'll be a challenging time for shareholders.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Beyond Meat (1 is significant!) that we have uncovered.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Beyond Meat, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here