Beyond Meat’s sales plunge as shoppers seek cheaper options

Beyond Meat reported a 30pc drop in sales as shoppers bought cheaper animal meat

Beyond Meat, the vegan burger and sausage maker, said its sales have collapsed by nearly a third as cash-strapped shoppers turned to cheaper options.

The plant-based food manufacturer, which supplies McDonald’s UK for its McPlant burger, suffered a 30.5pc slump in revenues in the second quarter of the year.

The vegan venture capitalist company suffered a 12pc decline in its share price in after-hours trading on Monday as it lowered its revenue forecast for the year.

Its shares were on target to open below $13 (£10) in New York on Tuesday, having been valued at $234 in 2019.

The company said it had been affected by “softer demand in the plant-based meat category, high inflation, rising interest rates, and ongoing concerns about the likelihood of a recession”.

A study by Which? last year found that plant-based alternatives to sausages were regularly double the price of animal meat.

Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat’s president and chief executive, faced a grilling from investors over the results.

He said: “The main issue with the category is that it is not bringing in enough new consumers.

“The overall pie is not growing and that’s what we need to fix together with other companies.”

Mr Brown admitted that the company is struggling to appeal to new customers because of perceptions that its products are unhealthy and overly processed.

He said an advertising campaign launched last week will better explain its “clean and simple” manufacturing process and highlight the products’ health credentials.

He said: “We’re going to be much more aggressive in our marketing.

“It is an education issue. The facts are there. The health benefits of our products are very strong.”

The sales slump comes after Beyond Meat cut 200 jobs in October last year, shortly after McDonald’s dropped the McPlant burger from its US menu.

Beyond Meat reported revenue of $102.1m in the three months to June, which was lower than the $108.7m Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

US revenue dropped 40pc as both retail and food service sales weakened. International revenue was down 8.7pc.

International food service demand was flat compared to the same period last year, but retail sales were down nearly 16pc.

Beyond Meat makes plant-based burgers and nuggets in a partnership with McDonald’s in Europe, but those products are not offered in the US. Mr Brown said he expects more US fast food restaurants to add plant-based options in the near future.

