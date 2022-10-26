U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,837.75
    -32.50 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,825.00
    -52.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,497.00
    -216.50 (-1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.40
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.86
    -0.46 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.70
    +3.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    +0.11 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • Vix

    28.46
    -1.39 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1457
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2400
    +0.2230 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,268.14
    +917.52 (+4.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.45
    +28.05 (+6.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,577.15
    +326.87 (+1.20%)
     

Beyond Medical Group welcomes Altair Capital as New Significant Minority Shareholder

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Medical Group ("Beyond" or "the company"), a multi-disciplinary private specialist healthcare group in Singapore, has just completed a transaction that saw Altair Capital ("Altair"), a Southeast Asian-focused private equity firm, take up a significant minority stake in Beyond.

Established in 2013, Beyond is a Healthcare Collective with quality patient-centric care and service excellence in mind, which believes in providing quality private healthcare and a seamless healthcare journey that goes beyond the provision of medical services — from booking the first appointment to post-procedure processes.

The company strives to stay at the forefront of medical advancements and is proud to be working with esteemed and reputable medical partners to deliver services and procedures of the highest quality.

Beyond believes that the doctors should focus solely on clinical work and patient care delivery. Keeping with this philosophy, Beyond has built a strong team in the headquarters to support the medical team; it provides extensive assistance to all its clinics, underpinned by its experienced finance and accounts team, an in-house marketing department, human resource functions and regulatory support capabilities.

To date, Beyond has a portfolio of 12 doctors and 16 centers in Singapore across various specialties such as Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Urology, and Plastic Surgery.

Beyond has been receiving various awards in recent years, including the Best Progressive Medical Group of the Year in the Asia-Pacific 2021 and the SME500 Singapore Award Winner 2022.

Ivan Lee, Chairman of Beyond Medical Group said: "The driving force behind this transaction is growth. This is an opportunity to create value by combining Beyond's competitiveness and strengths in a growing demand healthcare services space with Altair's knowledge and depth of expertise in strategic management within the Southeast Asia landscape. In light of Singapore's growing demand and healthcare spending to support its healthcare transformation efforts and future-proof the healthcare system, Beyond's expansion will offer a wider array of services for multiple specialist offerings for patients. We are excited to partner with Altair to create an extensive network of specialist care services in Singapore and are confident that the doctors and other associates will have expanded opportunities and improved economics as part of a larger organization."

Elayne Soh, CEO of Beyond Medical Group said: "With a commitment to providing quality healthcare services, Beyond's robust headquarters in Singapore has been consistently providing its corporate shared services and capabilities to support its specialist and their clinics. Doctors are now readily able to enjoy more time in their clinical involvement in areas of research, clinical trials, and precision medicine. This newly formed alliance with Altair will strengthen our presence in Singapore and our Group's strategy as we engage the high-growth medical specialties. Furthermore, our partnership with Altair catalyses our next phase of growth within primary care, as well as other new initiatives tailored to elevate the patient experience in Singapore."

Gary Ng, Partner at Altair Capital said: "At Altair Capital, we are constantly looking for new opportunities to invest into quality companies across Southeast Asia. With the growing demand and spending for healthcare services in Singapore, we see great potential for growth in Beyond and are delighted to partner them in their next stage of growth. Beyond has developed a strong platform and model of attracting specialist doctors under the leadership of Ivan and Elayne and we believe that Beyond can expand beyond specialist care services to become an integrated healthcare provider. We hope to leverage on our experiences of working with various companies to help Beyond create value for all stakeholders, as well as sharing best practices to bring Beyond to the next level."

Tardis Capital advised the shareholders of Beyond for this transaction.

About Beyond Medical Group

Established in 2013, Beyond Medical Group ("Beyond") is a specialist healthcare services group covering a growing list of specialties such as cardiology, colorectal surgery, medical aesthetics, gastroenterology, neurosurgery, orthopedic, plastic surgery, thoracic surgery, and urology.

To date, Beyond Medical Group holds a portfolio of 12 doctors and 16 centers in Singapore.

Website: https://beyondmedical.com.sg
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beyond-medical-group/

About Altair Capital

Altair Capital is a private equity firm focused on buyout or significant minority investments in quality companies across Southeast Asia. It is owned and managed by Southeast Asian professionals with over 50 years' combined experience of leading successful private equity investments in the ASEAN market. The Altair Capital leadership team comes with a strong and varied track record in building value, covering areas of Governance, Ownership Structuring, Business Planning, Finance and Operational Support to help grow its portfolio companies.

In Southeast Asia, its partners Gary Ng and Teo Yi-Dar have collectively led or co-led over 30 transactions and have successfully helped portfolio companies strengthen their businesses through initial public offerings on regional exchanges such as Singapore, Hong Kong, United States, China, India, and Indonesia.

Altair Capital is the ASEAN affiliate of Polaris Capital Group, a leading buyout group in Japan.

Website: https://www.altair-cap.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/altair-cap

SOURCE Beyond Medical Group

Recommended Stories

  • Shutterstock Analyst Highlights Mixed Q3 With Margins Offsetting Demand Headwinds

    Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy on Shutterstock, Inc (NYSE: SSTK) with a $70 price target. Shutterstock reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $204.1 million in constant currencies, missing the consensus of $213.8 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.00 beat the consensus of $0.89. SSTK reported a mixed quarter with the macro and demand headwinds weighing on revenue, causing SSTK to miss consensus expectations and lower the FY'22E guide. Still, SSTK beat on adj

  • Ontario Invests in Creating More Employment Opportunities for People with Developmental Disabilities

    The Government of Ontario has invested $1.4 million to connect 100 people with developmental disabilities to meaningful part-time employment which meet the needs of multiple employers. The investment follows Community Living Toronto and Corbrook Awakening Abilities partnering with the Ontario government to launch a cluster employment model for those with developmental disabilities.

  • Dollar sags as bets build for less hawkish Fed

    The dollar wallowed near a three-week low versus major peers on Wednesday as more signs of economic weakness in the United States fanned speculation about a less hawkish Federal Reserve. The European Central Bank decided policy on Thursday and is widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points. Data overnight showed that U.S. home prices sank in August as surging mortgage rates sapped demand, amid recent signs that Fed rate increases are already working to slow the world's biggest economy.

  • Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report

    American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Google, Microsoft, Spotify, Mattel, Texas Instruments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which stock shares are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

  • Microsoft stock dips despite beating Q1 earnings, revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's first-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Microsoft, Alphabet, Chipotle and more

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Spotify are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife and is she a billionaire?

    Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Soaring Today

    The surge in the home goods retailer's stock follows a report in The Wall Street Journal this morning noting Bed Bath & Beyond, along with other troubled retailers, has secured financing in recent weeks to make it through the holiday season.

  • Microsoft beats expectations, despite slowdown in cloud growth

    Microsoft reported its Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating expectations despite a slowdown in Azure growth.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) were jumping 6.6% higher as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical stated in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has entered into an accelerated stock-buyback agreement with Citibank, a subsidiary of Citigroup. Investors usually like stock buybacks because the transactions underscore a company's confidence in its prospects.

  • Will Q3 Earnings Spark Amazon Stock?

    Trading 36% from its highs, Amazon will give valuable insight into the state of e-commerce and cloud computing amid economic uncertainty. This will also be the company's first earnings report since its 20-1 stock split in July.

  • Microsoft Plunges on Forecast for Lackluster Azure Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave a lackluster forecast for sales growth in its Azure cloud-computing services business, a closely watched measure of corporate demand, sending the shares reeling in late trading.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayStock Surge Is Pared Afte

  • Visa beats on earnings and boosts dividend by 20%

    Visa Inc. topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter as the payments giant continued to call out strong consumer spending trends.

  • Why Marqeta, SoFi, and Affirm Were Rising Today

    Fintech stocks took off as interest rates moderated, and Marqeta announced an exciting new product launch.

  • Microsoft stock slammed by cloud-growth fears, taking Amazon down with it

    Microsoft Corp. shares fell more than 6% in after-hours trading Tuesday as the company's cloud-computing growth hit a sudden deceleration and executives guided for holiday-season revenue to come in more than $2 billion lower than expectations.