Beyond Minerals announces annual general meeting and record date

WINNIPEG, MB, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Beyond Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") (CSE: BY) will hold the annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "AGM") on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (CDT) via videoconference from the Company's offices in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Registered shareholders as of the record date of June 21, 2022 ("Record Date") will be eligible to vote at the AGM. Meeting materials, including the Company's management information circular, will be available via the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be mailed to all shareholders as of the Record Date on or about July 6, 2022.

Mr. Richard Patricio, a director of the Company since its incorporation in October 2019, has advised the Company that he will not be standing for re-election at the AGM and has resigned from the Company's board of directors to focus on his responsibilities as President and CEO of Mega Uranium Ltd. and the other public company boards on which he serves. Management and the board of directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Patricio for his valuable contributions to the Company and wish him success with his other endeavors.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on its Eastchester-Fabie property. The Eastchester-Fabie property consists of 37 non-contiguous mining claims covering a total area of approximately 1,385 hectares located approximately 35 kilometres northwest of the City of Rouyn-Noranda, in the province of Quebec.

