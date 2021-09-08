U.S. markets closed

BeyondSpring to Participate in the Upcoming September Conferences

BeyondSpring, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (“BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that management will present at and participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference and R.W. Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference. Details for both conferences are below:

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date:

Tuesday, September 14th 2021

Time:

11:45am ET

Format:

Fireside Chat

Management will also be available for 1x1 meetings on September 9th-15th, 2021. If you would like to request a meeting, please contact Erika.Skala@morganstanley.com.

R.W. Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

Date:

Wednesday, September 15th 2021

Time:

4:55pm ET

Format:

Presentation

Management will also be available for 1x1 meetings on September 14th-15th, 2021. If you would like to request a meeting, please contact 1x1meetings@rwbaird.com.

About BeyondSpring
Headquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. BeyondSpring’s first-in-class lead asset plinabulin, is being developed as a “pipeline in a drug” in various cancer indications as direct anti-cancer agent and to prevent chemotherapy induced neutropenia (CIN). Plinabulin and G-CSF combination has filed for approval and has received Priority Review and breakthrough designation in the U.S. and China for the prevention of CIN with a PDUFA date of November 30, 2021 in the U.S. In DUBLIN-3 study, a global, randomized, active controlled Phase 3 study, plinabulin and docetaxel combination has met the primary endpoint of extending overall survival compared to docetaxel alone, in 2nd/3rd line NSCLC (EGFR wild type). Additionally, it is being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology regimens that could boost the efficacy of PD-1 / PD-L1 antibodies in seven different cancers. In addition to plinabulin, BeyondSpring’s extensive pipeline includes three pre-clinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, which is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform.

Investor Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 617-430-7577
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Darren Opland, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 646-627-8387
darren@lifescicomms.com



