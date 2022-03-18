U.S. markets closed

BeyondTrucks Launches Next Gen Growth Portal for Small Carriers at Mid-America Trucking Show and Announces Raffle to Win $5,000 Cash for Fuel

·4 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondTrucks is a next generation all-in-one portal for small trucking companies to rapidly grow revenue and build their fleet for the future announcing its launch at Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) on March 24-26 in Louisville KY. Stop by booth 40477 to experience the cutting edge technology and enter BeyondTrucks Raffle to Win $5,000 Cash for Fuel, no strings attached. BeyondTrucks is the only end-to-end solution in the market that includes critical TMS capabilities, central dispatch, premium load boards, automatic invoicing, automatic expensing, instant factoring and payment cards all in one easy to use portal.

BeyondTrucks is the Ultimate Portal to Build Your Fleet For the Future. We serve small fleet owners by giving them a competitive edge to grow revenue. This is next generation trucking.
BeyondTrucks is the Ultimate Portal to Build Your Fleet For the Future. We serve small fleet owners by giving them a competitive edge to grow revenue. This is next generation trucking.

BeyondTrucks Launches Next Gen Growth Portal for Small Carriers at MATS; Announces Raffle to Win $5,000 Cash for Fuel

Hans Galland, Founder and CEO of BeyondTrucks, speaks about his own experience building a successful carrier business: "As we were growing our trucking business from 1 to 20 trucks in 5 months, we found it really difficult to keep our records and handle payments more efficiently. We were jumping from a google sheet to a load board, then to the ELD, the factoring portal, and to the bank's app before going back to another google sheet. It was such a headache and just not efficient. That's why we set out building an easy to use platform that actually makes your life as a carrier easier".

An all-in-one portal with cutting-edge workflow automation and financial capabilities, BeyondTrucks is the only way for a small carrier to run their business in just one place: from accessing loads, handling dispatch, over managing driver paperwork, to processing invoices and settlements, and even handling payments with the BeyondTrucks factoring and card products. Unlike a traditional TMS, BeyondTrucks is designed with an easy-to-use, intuitive desktop app, requiring less than 45 min for set up and training. Once implemented, carriers have found their business to be not only easier to manage, but also improve their competitiveness in front of their customers due to the overall operational efficiency BeyondTrucks provides, including shippers and brokers.

"In our fleet, we were flying blind most of the time. It was really obvious and scary whenever we were handling money. No accessorial charge, no lumper payment, no fuel transaction ever was logged in a way that it tied back to our business. We started to understand the reason why shippers and brokers have large accounting departments and freight audit teams off-shore was to make up for poor carrier paperwork." says Paul Xie, COO and Founder at BeyondTrucks.

Carriers like to be in control of their information and data, but also want to find ways to differentiate their service in front of their customers. With BeyondTrucks, they can selectively offer visibility to customers, and define the rules to automate invoicing and payments with their customers.

"With our early carrier customers, we learned that brokers, 3PLs and shippers really loved how BeyondTrucks helped carriers. A broker who deals with a carrier using BeyondTrucks makes 10x fewer check calls and spends 15x less administrative effort on invoice reviews and A/P processing. Not only do our carriers using BeyondTrucks look great in front of their customers, but engaging with them creates real value in the broker's or shipper's operations." says Xie.

With the advent of digital brokers, ELDs and visibility service providers, the trucking industry has become more digital, but often creates more work for small trucking companies, which make up the lion's share of the US trucking market. Creating value for small trucking companies, BeyondTrucks is improving the efficiency of trucking and logistics by attacking challenges at their root cause.

"We love working for small trucking companies, because we can help them grow and be financially successful, but also make a massive impact on the competitiveness of US brokers and 3PLs in front of their customers." concludes Hans Galland, "BeyondTrucks is a no-brainer: a simple win-win for everyone involved."

For media enquiries, please contact press@beyondtrucks.com.

For broker & shipper partners, contact partners@beyondtrucks.com.

For interested carriers, sign up for a free demo at www.beyondtrucks.com, email info@beyondtrucks.com or call 844-702-0774.

About BeyondTrucks
BeyondTrucks is an all-in-one portal for small fleet owners to manage all trucking finances and operations including dispatching, invoicing, expensing, factoring, consolidating loadboards, and more. Founded in 2019 by Harvard and Stanford Business School graduates turned small fleet owners, BeyondTrucks is growing to be the #1 SMB solution for small fleets. For more information, contact info@beyondtrucks.com.

55 Third Ave
San Mateo, CA 94401

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beyondtrucks-launches-next-gen-growth-portal-for-small-carriers-at-mid-america-trucking-show-and-announces-raffle-to-win-5-000-cash-for-fuel-301506078.html

SOURCE BeyondTrucks

