BeyondTrust Recognized on Prestigious Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Record recurring growth and continued innovation gains company inclusion for the 2 nd consecutive year

BeyondTrust growth includes more than 1,600 new customers with 4,200 existing customers expanding usage of BeyondTrust solutions in 2021

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

“BeyondTrust is experiencing record recurring growth and continued innovation by introducing new and enhanced identity, endpoint, and cloud security solutions,” said Joost Rutten, CFO at BeyondTrust. “We’re excited to be recognized by Inc. for our revenue growth, driven by our focus on addressing the most urgent cybersecurity challenges faced by our customers.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 and featured in the September issue of Inc.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

BeyondTrust achieved significant success in 2021. Not only did the company add more than 1,600 new logos, but 4,200 existing customers also expanded their solutions by buying new products or add-ons. Overall, the company succeeded in accelerating recurring revenue to more than 70% of total revenue, with more than 25% YoY ARR growth and greater than 80% YoY subscription ARR growth.

