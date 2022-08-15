U.S. markets closed

BeyondView Retains Rubenstein Public Relations as Agency of Record

·3 min read

Groundbreaking Digital Technology Firm Providing Photorealistic 3D Digital Representations Hires Leading PR Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondView, a data-driven technology offering providing accurate, interactive, and digital commercial real estate solutions, today announced the retention of Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) as its agency of record.

BeyondView's groundbreaking digital technology is transforming the way commercial real estate professionals manage and market their property portfolios. The firm's groundbreaking technology is a visualization of useable data that provides photorealistic, 3D digital representations of commercial spaces. BeyondView's digital twins offer 360 panoramic pictures, videos, and interactive virtual tours combined with an embedded communications platform to help commercial real estate professionals accelerate the leasing process at a fraction of current costs. The technology's informational collection can be used for resource planning and the management of the supply chain.

BeyondView will leverage RPR's long-standing media relations and expertise in the real estate and technology industries, as well as over three decades of experience crafting corporate messaging and creating brand positioning development designed to generate sustained top tier media results.

"As technology and quick access to operational data continue to play more significant roles in real estate, BeyondView's digital twins not only offer customers stunning 3D representations of spaces but also present useable data for commercial real estate professionals. We are confident that RPR's expertise will help BeyondView create industry-wide relationships and highlight its technological capabilities in the media," said Kul Wadhwa, CEO and Founder of BeyondView.

"BeyondView's visual representations and useable data management has the ability to revolutionize commercial real estate property management and leasing processes," said RPR President Richard Rubenstein. "Leveraging the creative genius behind some of the most prominent tech and graphic companies in the United States, BeyondView's digital twins and easy-to-use communication platform offers CRE professionals an enhanced customer experience at their fingertips."

About BeyondView:

Melding groundbreaking digital technology with big-screen artistic ability, BeyondView is revolutionizing the way commercial properties are marketed and managed. The team leverages decades of experience in some of the digital world's most notable companies including, Marvel Entertainment, Disney and Pixar, Samsung, and Wikipedia, to create photorealistic 3D visualizations to deliver an identical, interactive digital twin. Integrating useable data and a user-friendly communication platform, BeyondView offers a consolidated customer experience that works from already prepared materials to digitally white box, redesign, and reimagine properties. BeyondView's innovative and unique offerings simplify portfolio scenario and resource planning as well supply chain management. For more information, please visit beyondview.com.

About Rubenstein Public Relations Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beyondview-retains-rubenstein-public-relations-as-agency-of-record-301606058.html

SOURCE Rubenstein Public Relations

