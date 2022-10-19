U.S. markets closed

BEZGAR RC Car Company Launches Upgraded Radio-Controlled Car Models for Parents and Kids in 1:10, 1:12, 1:16 Scale

BEZGAR
·2 min read
BEZGAR
BEZGAR

BEZGAR offers a wide range of remote control cars. Fast Remote Control Trucks for Adults and Kids | BEZGAR

New York, NY, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radio-controlled car company BEZGAR has announced the launch of three upgraded outdoor-friendly RC car models for hobby and professional-level vehicle enthusiasts. BEZGAR cars are customizable, with a variety of interchangeable parts available to enhance aesthetics and performance, making excellent holiday gifts for parents and children.

HM 101 1:10 Hobby RC Truck

  • Four wheel drive

  • 550 brushed motor, producing large horsepower and speeds greater than 26 MPH.

  • Front, rear, and center differentials.

  • Upgraded full-metal drive train, enabling greater durability in fierce racing conditions.


HM 101 1:10 Hobby RC Truck
HM 101 1:10 Hobby RC Truck

See the BEZGAR HM 101 in action on YouTube

HM 164 1:16 Outdoor-Friendly RC Truck

  • 2848 brushless motor, consuming ⅓ of the power of a brushed motor.

  • Nylon chassis, non-skid tires, and oil-filled metal shocks for a more rugged structure.

  • IPX 5 splashproof water-resistant controller, allowing for outdoor play in wet conditions.

  • Customizable transparent car shells, allowing vehicle body to be spraypainted any color combination.

  • Comes with a replacement shell.


HM 164 1:16 Outdoor-Friendly RC Truck
HM 164 1:16 Outdoor-Friendly RC Truck

See the BEZGAR HM 164 in action on YouTube

HM 124 1:12 All-Terrain Brushless Engine RC Truck

  • 2847 brushless electric motor for ample torque and increased power-handling capabilities.

  • 3 rechargeable high-capacity batteries (7.4V/1600mAh) for a full hour of uninterrupted fun.

  • IPX 5 Splashproof

  • Comes with a replacement shell.

  • Capable of speeds up to 52 KM/H (32+ MPH).

  • Oil-filled metal shocks to help wheels conquer all terrain.

  • Upgraded full-metal drivetrain for more stable performance.






See the BEZGAR HM124 in action on YouTube

BEZGAR’s vehicles are designed to complement an active, outdoor lifestyle for RC vehicle lovers of all ages and experience levels.

WHERE TO BUY – BEZGAR

To ensure you a worry-free shopping experience, please purchase the products solely from Bezgar official stores on Amazon, Aliexpress, eBay, and the authorized resellers listed below.

About Bezgar RC Cars

BEZGAR vehicles are suitable for people of all ages and skill levels. Our team’s infinite creativity provides breakthrough designs and concepts in a varied range of incredible radio-controlled cars. Whether a hobby vehicle or a professional-level vehicle, BEZGAR brings unlimited fun to you and your family and friends.

Website: http://www.bezgar.com

Follow the company on Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest | Youtube

For media inquiries contact the publicity partner qz@kisspr.com


News Published by KISSPR.com  Press Release Service 


