Bezos is back at it with another hot yacht summer

Hot yacht summer is officially here. MEGA / Contributor / Getty Images

Recent photos show Jeff Bezos hanging out with his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, on a yacht in Portofino.

Per reports, the ship in question is Bezos' $500 million yacht, Koru, which set sail in February.

Hot yacht summer is in full swing in the Italian village of Portofino.

A series of photos taken Monday show Jeff Bezos hanging out with his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, on a ship in the Italian Riviera. She's seen reclining against a flag pole and testing out a variety of poses as Bezos snaps some photos.

You'd be forgiven for thinking it's just standard couple-on-vacation stuff, but then you'd be compelled to remember that this is not just any billionaire, and it's not just any boat: It's the world's third-richest billionaire, and, per multiple media reports, it's Bezos' $500 million yacht.

As The Cut perfectly put it on Instagram, you're never too rich to be part of the #boyfriendsofinstagram.

The 417-foot vessel, named Koru, set sail in February. You may remember it from that time in 2022 when the Dutch nearly had to dismantle a historic bridge to let the vessel pass through Rotterdam.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez hanging out in Portofino, Italy. MEGA / Contributor / Getty Images

It's hard to tell from a distance, but it looks as if Bezos may be wearing his signature aviators. Sadly, the iconic $260, octopus-print swim trunks from 2019 didn't make the cut this time.

Bezos and Sanchez were also photographed on the yacht off the coast of Spain in May, shortly after they hit up Coachella. The pair are hot-yacht-summer experts by now: In 2019, they made headlines for partying with Lloyd Blankfein and Karlie Kloss on David Geffen's yacht, Rising Sun, off the coast of Spain.

And you can't see it in this recent series of photos, but Bezos' yacht is adorned with a female bust, which people have been speculating is modeled off of Sanchez.

The Dutch, by the way, ended up not dismantling the old bridge for the sake of Bezos' big boat.

Bezos didn't immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

