Bezos and crew host a giddy press conference after Blue Origin's inaugural crewed launch

Aria Alamalhodaei
·4 min read

Jeff Bezos was so triumphant he was practically glowing at a press conference following the Blue Origin’s first crewed mission to space, 21 years after he founded the company in 2000. The billionaire talked about the future of the company and his role in it, and then casually gave away a couple hundred million dollars.

Bezos was one of four that rode in the RSS First Step capsule; the others were his financier brother, Mark; aviation legend and Mercury 13 veteran Wally Funk; and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, the son of the second-highest bidder on the Blue Origin seat auction. (The $28 million dollar winner postponed his seat due to scheduling conflicts.)

The company now joins a very tiny circle of companies that have sent private citizens to space, in the biggest boost yet for the nascent space tourism industry. Tuesday also marks the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the next step in space travel paying homage to the very first.

The press conference opened with the grinning foursome being pinned with astronaut "wings," a badge traditionally granted to those that have gone to space. “I’m so happy,” said Bezos at the press conference, donning the same cream cowboy hat he wore moments after emerging from the capsule a little over two hours earlier.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard carries Jeff Bezos and three crew members to space and back

Bezos also thanked the city of Van Horn, acknowledging Blue Origin has made “a dent in it,” and followed by thanking every Amazon employee, plus its millions of customers: “Seriously, you paid for this.”

They also showed a brief video of the four crew members cavorting in four minutes of microgravity, including footage of the crew members catching floating Skittles in their mouths.

This is the second suborbital mission crewed entirely by private citizens this month alone, a first in history. The first was accomplished by Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity, a rocket-powered spaceplane, on July 11; its founder, billionaire Richard Branson, was aboard, which helped foment a truly petty spat between the two ultrawealthy founders. That aside, the two flights have helped make space tourism more of a reality than ever before.

The flight will also likely be a boost for Blue Origin’s commercial heavy-lift rocket launch arm, which for the moment is largely occupied by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The same technologies that are used to perfect New Shepard’s reusability could come in handy for the development of New Glenn, the company’s massive orbital launch. Bezos said in February that the company was pushing the inaugural launch of New Glenn from late 2021 to the latter quarter of 2022.

Jeff Bezos speaks into a mic at the blue origin press conference.
Jeff Bezos speaks into a mic at the blue origin press conference.

Image Credits: Blue Origin / YouTube

“The fact of the matter is, the architecture and the technology we’ve chosen is complete overkill” for space tourism, Bezos said. Instead, Blue Origin chose it “because it scales [ … ] the whole point of this is to get practice” for larger and heavier missions.

On why Blue Origin chose liquid fuel, he reiterated that it’s practice for future launches. “Every time we fly this tourism mission, we practice flying the second stage of New Glenn.”

In December 2020, NASA added Blue Origin to its roster of space companies eligible to compete for contracts under its Launch Services II program. While it doesn’t guarantee that New Glenn or any other Blue Origin rocket would be awarded a launch contract, it’s the first step to getting there.

Jeff Bezos confirmed that Blue Origin will fly two additional crewed launches this year alone, but it has yet to announce the price per seat. “We want the cadence to be very high [ … ] We’re approaching $100 million in private sales already.” When asked how to get the cost per seat down, Bezos said the space tourism industry would follow the trajectory of commercial space travel, now widely used by millions of travelers each year.

At the end of the conference, Bezos announced he was starting a $100 million Courage and Civility Award, with CNN contributor Van Jones and Michelin star chef José Andrés as the first two recipients. The winner will give that money away to the charities of their choice. The award is for people who apparently demonstrate civility and resist ad hominem attacks. Reading between the lines (frankly, you don’t even really have to do that) it seems like a commentary on contemporary political discourse, especially the emphasis on civility in disagreement.

Looking to the future, the Amazon founder said he would split his time between Blue Origin and the Bezos Earth Fund, a $10 billion investment fund focused on climate change.

“This is not about escaping Earth. The whole point is, this is the only good planet in the solar system,” Bezos said. “We have to take care of it.”

Rewatch the press conference here:

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kmpb7xJJ10I?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

    Blue Origin is set to launch its fully reusable New Shepard spacecraft with humans on board for the first time on Tuesday, and it's sending Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos up along with his brother and two record-setting astronauts. The full flight profile includes a takeoff from Blue Origin's remote West Texas facility, followed by an ascent to a height of roughly 62 miles above the Earth's surface. This is not significantly different in terms of timing or sequence from the 15 prior New Shepard flights that Blue Origin has flown, but this is the first one with humans on board (including the world's richest), so it's obviously the one to watch.

    Wally Funk, a famous aviator who pushed for female inclusion in NASA's astronaut training programs for decades, to join Blue Origin space flight.

    UPDATE: 'Best day ever!' Blue Origin sends Jeff Bezos on suborbital trip with oldest and youngest spacefliers Original story: VAN HORN, Texas — More than two decades after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos created Blue Origin, his privately held space company is finally sending people on a suborbital space trip — and one of those people is Bezos himself.

    For years, the official letterhead for the small town of Van Horn, tucked neatly among the foothills of the Guadalupe Mountains, read simply: "Farming, ranching, mining." The sprawling spaceport of Blue Origin, the company founded by business magnate Jeff Bezos in 2000, is located about 25 miles outside of the town of about 1,800 residents on what was once desolate desert ranchland. On Tuesday, the company plans to launch four people on a 10-minute trip into space, including Bezos, his brother, Mark, female aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old Dutchman and last-minute fill-in for the winner of a $28 million charity auction who had a scheduling conflict.

    Blue Origin successfully completed its first crewed launch Tuesday, sending four human passengers to space – including the company's founder, Jeff Bezos. The result of billions of dollars of investment, dozens of test launches and some petty squabbling amongst ultra-rich founders, the triumph of the New Shepard, along with that of Virgin Galactic earlier this month, undoubtably heralds the dawn of a new age of space tourism. The mission took place at Launch Site One, Blue Origin's sprawling and secretive facility that sits around thirty miles north of the small town of Van Horn, Texas.

    Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket landed safely on the ground after Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos and crew Mark Bezos, Wally Funk, and Oilver Daemen launched into space.

    Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket is set to blast off with the following crew members: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, Jeff Bezos' brother Mark Bezos, Aviation Pioneer Wally Funk and 18-year old physics student Oliver Daemen.

    Watch our full coverage of the historic Blue Origin space launch.

    Bezos gave a thumbs-up sign from inside the capsule after landing on the desert floor before stepping out, wearing a cowboy hat and blue flight suit, and giving company employees high fives. Later Bezos and members of his team celebrated by popping champagne bottles near the rocketship.Bezos and his brother Mark Bezos, a private equity executive, were joined by two others - pioneering female aviator Wally Funk,82, and recent high school graduate Oliver Daemen,18, who became the oldest and youngest people to reach space.

    Karina Drees, President of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss commercial human space flight as Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin prepare for space flight on Tuesday.

    Watch Blue Origin's historic first space flight on its New Shepard rocket and see Jeff Bezos and crew cross the Kármán line.

    The four Blue Origin astronauts including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and aviation legend Wally Funk experienced zero gravity during the company's first crewed spaceflight.

    LVMH, the French luxury conglomerate whose portfolio of brands ranges from Louis Vuitton to Moët to Tiffany, is giving American designer Virgil Abloh license to get creative across its businesses. The company announced today it is expanding its relationship with Abloh, the founder of fashion label Off-White who LVMH hired as artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear in 2018. LVMH will buy a controlling stake in Off-White LLC and team with Abloh to launch new brands and "partner with existing ones in a variety of sectors beyond the realm of fashion."

    The French government adjusted its new plan to fight COVID-19 on Monday, slashing planned fines and postponing them to an unspecified date, spokesman Gabriel Attal said. The measures, which include requiring a health pass in a wide array of venues from the start of August and making vaccination mandatory for health workers, will still account for some of the toughest in Europe. The health pass provides proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has recently had a negative coronavirus test or has newly recovered from the virus.

    Makeup can be a lot of fun — especially for kids. When kids view makeup, they don't necessarily think about hiding imperfections. Instead, they think about what a blast it'd be to add colors to their nails and eyes. Makeup coloring pages are equally entertaining, without the mess or expense.

    Wally Funk finally gets her chance to fly to space. Watch her first remarks after the Blue Origin mission.

    Fashion is many things. It's a form of self-expression and autonomy. It signifies a particular period and place in time and history, and it's also an intricate art form. Maybe your little one is a budding fashionista and has an interest in styling themselves. Or maybe they like to sketch drawings of different outfits.

    The New Shepard spacecraft's first crewed flight has launched numerous memes --- and some social-media backlash.

    "I was just begging her to sleep with me."

    During a hearing on "The Path Forward: A Federal Perspective on the COVID-19 Response", Senator Paul pressed Fauci on previous comments made to the committee about funding for a lab in Wuhan, China. “You’re trying to obscure responsibility for four million dying around the world from a pandemic,” Paul said. "All the evidence is that it came from the lab, and there will be responsibility for those who funded the lab, including yourself.""I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating, Senator," Fauci said.