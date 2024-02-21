Bezos Wraps Up 50 Million Amazon Stock Sale Netting $8.5 Billion
(Bloomberg) — Jeff Bezos unloaded 14 million Amazon.com Inc. shares worth about $2.4 billion, finishing in just nine trading days the plan he disclosed earlier this month to sell up to 50 million shares.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Capital One to Buy Discover for $35 Billion in Year's Biggest Deal
Largest Covid Vaccine Study Yet Finds Links to Health Conditions
Stocks Fall Before Nvidia’s Must-Watch Earnings: Markets Wrap
US Tells Allies Russia May Launch Anti-Satellite Nuclear Weapon Into Space This Year
The latest transaction, which brings his cash out total to $8.5 billion, took place over three trading days ending Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing. Before his selling spree, the world’s third-richest person hadn’t disposed of company stock since 2021.
Bezos, who founded Amazon and owns space exploration company Blue Origin and the Washington Post, hasn’t disclosed plans for the proceeds. He announced on Nov. 2 he was moving to Miami from the Seattle region.
Washington state instituted a 7% capital gains tax in 2022 — something Florida doesn’t have — meaning Bezos’s relocation is likely saving him hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes.
Bezos has a net worth of $191.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Spokespeople for Amazon and Bezos didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Gene Therapy Makers Struggle to Find Patients for Miracle Cures
Pursuing ‘American Dynamism,’ Andreessen Horowitz Ups Its Game in DC
How Paramount Became a Cautionary Tale of the Streaming Wars
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.