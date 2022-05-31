U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Bezyl, Inc./

·4 min read

In the news release, Bezyl's digital health app aims to support the mental health of patients by bringing the power of each patient's network to the palm of the hand, issued 31-May-2022 by Bezyl, Inc. over PR Newswire, PR Newswire incorrectly listed the headline. The correct headline is: "Bezyl, Inc. and THREAD Form Strategic Partnership to Support the Mental Health of Clinical Trial Participants" and the subheadline should read "Bezyl's digital health app aims to support the mental health of patients by bringing the power of each patient's network to the palm of the hand". The complete, corrected release follows:

Bezyl, Inc. and THREAD Form Strategic Partnership to Support the Mental Health of Clinical Trial Participants

Bezyl's digital health app aims to support the mental health of patients by bringing the power of each patient's network to the palm of the hand

PHOENIX, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bezyl, Inc., a global, digital mental health company,  announced today that it is collaborating with THREAD® to provide its mental health digital app and support system to patients participating in clinical trials. Grounded within a secure communications platform, the Bezyl app makes it easier for patients to ask for help from friends, family, and caregivers. Additionally, it provides access to useful and easy-to-navigate resources specific to the patients' needs. With the Bezyl app, patients can easily request help from their network, set check-ins and reminders, and track their moods. As a peer-support tool, the Bezyl app aims to help patients eliminate anxiety, retain their participation in clinical trials, maintain treatment compliance, and most importantly, build their mental strength.

Founder and CEO of Bezyl, Inc., Esther Howard, shared her personal inspiration behind the development of the Bezyl app: "One of my best friends, who had a young daughter, a beautiful family and set of friends, died of colon cancer. During her illness, her family and friends always wanted to do more to support her through her treatment, and she had wished it was easier to ask for help when she needed it. She was referring to the simple things in life, like reading to her daughter or taking her to a doctor's appointment, or even just sitting down and having tea with her on the days that she was feeling better." Moved by the words from her friend, Esther set out to find a way to make seeking and receiving help easier and, in turn, build mental strength in a world that so desperately needs it.

As part of this new partnership, THREAD will offer the Bezyl mental health app to study sponsors as an optional solution provided directly by Bezyl. THREAD, the industry's leading provider of decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) and eCOA, is enabling studies to be more inclusive, patient-centric and efficient. Bezyl's digital mental health solution adds to THREAD's offerings by providing a novel tool aimed at supporting mental health and connection throughout the life cycle of a study.

"We recognize that supporting participants in clinical trials requires a multi-faceted approach. Supporting the mental health of study participants is important to our customers, sites, study teams, and THREAD," said John Reites, CEO, THREAD. "We are proud to offer Bezyl to our customers as a secure and unique solution to support mental health."

"Our ultimate mission is to end the global mental health pandemic by helping people help each other," said Esther Howard, founder and CEO, Bezyl, Inc. "Patients participating in clinical research, especially cancer patients, can benefit from realizing the full strength from their network of supporters."

The Bezyl team will be among the more than 40,000 oncology professionals convening in Chicago and virtually for the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting from June 3-7.

In addition to supporting patients, earlier this month, Bezyl released a Ukrainian-specific version of its app to help Ukrainians build personal networks of support and find access to much needed humanitarian relief.

About Bezyl

Bezyl is the only global, digital mental health company that provides a simplified communication platform to help people help each other improve their mental strength. Asking for help is easier using Bezyl's proprietary technology that directly connects individuals to their designated spheres of support. Learn how the app works at bezyl.com.

About THREAD

THREAD® is the industry-leading decentralized clinical trials technology and consulting service provider, helping biopharma and CROs decentralize clinical research and enable electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) for sites, participants, caregivers, and home health professionals. Through its end-to-end unified platform, THREAD is making studies 30 percent more efficient and five times more inclusive and diverse. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, THREAD is recognized as a leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021, Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award as well as a long list of accolades. Visit THREADresearch.com to learn more.

