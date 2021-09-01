U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

BFGoodrich Tires launches Trail-Terrain T/A Tire for those ready to adventure

·3 min read

- Built to last with a 60,000-mile warranty and 60-day satisfaction guarantee(1)

- Equipped for all seasons with a severe snow rating & full-depth 3D-locking sipes

- Trail ready and engineered to explore using a tread compound designed for chip/tear durability meant for occasional gravel road usage

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure-ready when you need it, BFGoodrich® is launching the BFGoodrich® Trail-Terrain T/A® tire, providing an opportunity for explorers year-round. With a total of 46 sizes, this tire will launch 80% of its portfolio Sept. 1.

With more than 100 years of heritage, BFGoodrich&#xae; Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. (PRNewsfoto/BFGoodrich Tires)
With more than 100 years of heritage, BFGoodrich® Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. (PRNewsfoto/BFGoodrich Tires)

"Over the past decade, growth in outdoor recreation has led to significant demand for AWD-equipped CUVs, SUVs and trucks," said Stephen Peters, BFGoodrich brand director. "Vehicle manufacturers and consumers are demanding vehicles that give them light off-pavement capability while still maintaining fuel economy. The BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain T/A tire fills a void in our current portfolio and is purposely built for these consumers who want on-road-focused performances with light off-pavement adventure capability."

Not your average daily driver, the Trail-Terrain T/A tire is designed to resist chipping and tearing in occasional gravel road usage. The serrated shoulder design is optimized for soft-soil traction in light off-pavement situations without compromising road noise.

It also continues to provide traction long after the mercury drops. The full-depth 3D sipes are engineered to create plenty of power and grip over the full life of the tire, which earned the three-peak mountain snowflake rating for severe-snow performance.

Whether you're headed out to the mountain bike trail or another ski run, the Trail-Terrain T/A is prepared for your next adventure.

For more information and images, please visit news.bfgoodrichtires.com.

About BFGoodrich Tires
BFGoodrich Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high-performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

1 Guarantee applies to up to 6 tires per customer. Guarantee applies only to tires that were purchased and mounted and does not apply to exchanged tires that were provided under this guarantee. The guarantee does not include the cost of valve stems. Tires that are damaged due to misuse or misapplication, road hazards, mechanical problems related to the vehicle, use in any racing-related activities, or competitive events, or tires that are removed from the original vehicle on which they were installed, are excluded from guarantee.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bfgoodrich-tires-launches-trail-terrain-ta-tire-for-those-ready-to-adventure-301367434.html

SOURCE Michelin North America

