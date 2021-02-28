U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,811.15
    -18.19 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,932.37
    -469.64 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,192.35
    +72.92 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,201.05
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.66
    -1.87 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    -42.40 (-2.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.70
    -0.98 (-3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0099 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0580 (-3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0091 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.5500
    +0.3200 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,710.78
    -3,006.87 (-6.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.88
    -20.25 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,483.43
    -168.53 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

bfound Announces UAQ Free Zone Partnership, With 1 day eCommerce Setup Service

·3 min read

The all-inclusive service includes a full payment gateway and the setup of an eCommerce ecosystem, which forms part of bfound's one-stop shop for SME online solutions.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- bfound is actively working to help SMEs adapt to post-Covid market dynamics and a large part of this activity is focused on helping businesses establish a sustainable capability to sell and market their businesses online. This includes working with new technology partners across a range of digital marketing services, while collaborating with channel partners to bring that technology to the region.

According to a recent report and survey by Kearney, many SMEs have yet to adopt online sales channels and will need to in order to survive. According to the survey only 4 percent plan to sell online showing a disconnect in consumer behavior and the response from SMEs[1].

bfound's latest innovation, EcomExpress, is a service specifically designed for SMEs looking for an all-in-one eCommerce solution that promises to have businesses setup to sell online within 1 day across social media channels and website, while offering end-to-end setup convenience.

EcomExpress is being rolling out as an added highlight to bfound's partnership with UAQ Free Trade Zone and will also be available as a publicly accessible product in bfound's portfolio.

"We have launched quite a few products and services in the last few months and we plan on continuing to do so," said Erik Bjerlestam, bfound's CEO. "Every product is an attempt to bring the latest innovations in digital business development technology to the region and EcomExpress is yet another step in that direction. With the ability to have a business' eCommerce store up and running in 1 day, the applications, benefits and sheer value of the product is absolutely indisputable."

In addition, the partnership opens up bfound's exclusive partner discounts to UAQ Free Zone's current business clients. These discounts are applicable on all bfound's digital marketing services including search engine marketing, social media marketing and website development as well as design and content development services.

"As a leading SME hub in UAE, we are completely aligned with bfound's initiative to nurture the sustained growth of SMEs. The EcomExpress platform will open up endless opportunities for our clientele who can set up an ecommerce company without any hassles, to explore fresh business models," said Johnson George, General Manager of UAQ Free Trade Zone.

About bfound
bfound is one of the UAE's leading providers of digital marketing solutions for SMEs. Using a subscription based model, bfound allows SMEs of all sizes to benefit from the latest technology and growth opportunities that digital marketing platforms (such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, Snapchat, LinkedIn, etc.) have to offer. Some of bfound's most popular services include eCommerce websites, digital marketing campaigns and content creation.

About UAQ
Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone is a fast-growing logistics and business hub in the MENA region which offer a host of benefits that include 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of capital and profits, zero currency restrictions, 100% import and export tax exemption within the free zone, simple and fast registration process, excellent customer support, no restrictions on hiring foreign employees, and many other modern and investor-friendly rules & regulations.

[1] https://www.middle-east.kearney.com/consumer-retail/article/?/a/gcc-e-commerce-unleashed-a-path-to-retail-revival-or-a-fleeting-mirage

For media enquiries, please contact:
Richard Foulkes, Head of Business Development
+971 50 559 8675 (richard@bfound.io)
www.bfound.io

For any licensing related enquiries, please contact:
Kevin Fernandes, UAQ FTZ
+971 56 177 4779 (k.fernandes@uaqftz.com)
www.uaqftz.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bfound-announces-uaq-free-zone-partnership-with-1-day-ecommerce-setup-service-301236097.html

SOURCE bfound

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Creates COVID-19 Vaccine Game Show

    With the ability to get the COVID-19 vaccine varying from county to county, let alone state to state, “Saturday Night Live” used its Feb. 27 cold open to play on the average American’s ability to be kept safe through a Dr. Anthony Fauci-hosted new game show, “So You Think You Can Get the Vaccine?” Kate […]

  • Emerging Markets Brace for Capital Flight Amid Echo of 2013

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging markets are bracing for an exodus of funds as a surge in Treasury yields evokes memories of the taper tantrum of 2013.After rallying at the start of 2021, developing-nation assets have slumped during the past two days as U.S. Treasury yields jumped to the highest level in more than a year, sounding a warning about the outlook for interest rates and inflation. The MSCI Emerging Market Index of shares tumbled as much as 3% on Friday, while the South African rand and Mexican peso have both fallen nearly 3% from Wednesday’s close.Emerging-market assets are falling out of favor as expectations for tighter global monetary policy and a revival of inflation reduce the relative appeal of risk assets. This week’s surge in U.S. yields is reminding many of the taper tantrum, when the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it would start winding back its quantitative-easing policy led to a spike in bond yields around the world.“It appears the market is pricing in a taper tantrum whatever the Fed says,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong. “Like in 2013, it is generally negative for EM FX,” with the Indonesian rupiah, rand, lira and Brazilian real among the most vulnerable currencies this time, he said.Read more: In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across MarketsIndia’s rupee was the biggest loser in emerging markets on Friday, sliding more than 1.4% while the South Korean won slumped 1.4%. The Mexican peso tumbled 2.3% on Thursday, its worst day in five months, and extended its losses Friday. Stock indexes in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan all slid about 3%.The rout in emerging markets comes after the asset class was earlier ranked among the most favored trades for this year. Two-thirds of investors said developing-nation stocks they would be the top performers for 2021, according to a survey of fund managers published by Bank of America Corp. in January.‘Tipping Point’“We could be at a tipping point where the rise in yields could become more problematic for the broader market,” said Sim Moh Siong, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore Ltd. “It’s never good news for countries with current-account deficits. The rising yields mean the cost of external financing has become higher.”The jump in borrowing costs may create a challenge for many developing economies as they seek to finance funds spent combatting the impact of the pandemic. A number of emerging-market nations have already struggled with demand at bond sales.Indonesia said it is considering scaling back its financial needs after missed its goals at its last two auctions. India is also considering borrowing less to ease the pressure on its debt market, people with knowledge of the matter said.Bond BuyingEmerging-market authorities may be forced to increase bond-buying programs to put a lid on yields, according to Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging-markets Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities in Singapore.“They will not want to see a premature rally in yields, especially as growth across many EMs is still fragile,” he said. “Higher market volatility, pressure on yield differentials and a slide in growth and momentum stocks will likely hurt EM assets.”Still, Kotecha said capital flight is unlikely to be as bad as 2013 and will probably be a short-term phenomenon. “The Fed is still nowhere near tapering or hiking and ultimately this should calm nerves,” he said. “Also the reason for higher yields is that recovery is increasingly taking shape. That’s actually good news for EM.”(Updates prices throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett: 'It’s easy to overlook the many miracles occurring in middle America'

    'Never bet against America,' writes Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders.

  • Warren Buffett In Annual Letter Signals More Stock Buybacks Coming This Year, Says Don't 'Bet Against America'

    Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders offered words of encouragement to a battered country while also signaling that more stock buybacks are to come. Buffett's Annual Letter: The letter from the 90-year-old chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) was even more anticipated than usual this year, because his influential voice has largely been silent since his last letter, which came in the very early days of the pandemic. A lot has happened since, from the contentious election and ensuing fallout, to the arrival of retailer investors pushing "stonks," not to mention the meteoric rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Buffett's lieutenant, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, spoke on Wednesday about some of these issues. He said the trading in stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was tantamount to "betting on racehorses" and cast doubt on the idea that Bitcoin will ever replace regular money as the world's primary medium of exchange. Buffett in his letter did not talk about cryptocurrency or GameStop, but he did touch on the turmoil of the past year, without directly referencing any particular event. He used the stories of companies throughout the country that he has invested in, such as GEICO and Pilot Travel Centers, to deliver a simple, clear message: "Never bet against America." (Italics in original.) "There has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking," he wrote. "Beyond that, we retain our constitutional aspiration of becoming 'a more perfect union.' Progress on that front has been slow, uneven and often discouraging. We have, however, moved forward and will continue to do so." Earnings, Stock Repurchases: As for the latest numbers on the company's performance, the letter showed Berkshire earned $42.5 billion last year, down 48% from 2019's $81.4 billion. This included an $11 billion loss from a write-down in subsidiary and affiliate businesses, particularly the 2016 purchase of Portland, Oregon-based metal fabricator Precision Castparts. The company does business in the aerospace industry — not the best one to be in last year. In his letter, Buffett said he overpaid for the company and that last year's "adverse developments" in the industry made that clear. "I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential," Buffett wrote. The company spent $24.7 billion to repurchase the equivalent of 80,998 "A" shares last year, including $9 billion in the fourth quarter. That is likely to continue: "Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future," Buffett wrote. Berkshire also as usual listed its top holdings by market value. They included Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). Filings from Berkshire earlier this month showed the company trimmed its positions in Apple while piling into drug, telecom and oil companies in the latest quarter. Recent Price Action: Berkshire's class B shares ended Friday at $240.51, down for the week at 0.54%. Class A shares were down 0.88% to $364,580. Photo Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Hits Another All-Time High30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fintech Sector Needs Brexit Lift, U.K. Government Warned

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. should overhaul its stock listing rules and visa requirements to help the country’s fast-growing fintech industry compete after Brexit, a government-backed review has found.The report, led by former Worldpay boss Ron Kalifa, warned that Britain’s departure from the European Union gave Paris, Berlin and other cities “a window to capitalize on uncertain messaging” around immigration and other regulatory changes.“Without additional action, the U.K. risks having its market share eroded,” the review warned.The paper published on Friday is the first of several reviews intended to aid Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government as it considers easing regulations on the financial industry, which was largely excluded from the British trade deal struck last year with the EU.Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to endorse the proposal for a new visa for tech talent in his budget next week, according to a person familiar with the matter.Kalifa’s review supports changing stock-listing rules to allow dual-class shares for fintech companies, a change meant to entice founders to list their companies in London while allowing them to retain control over their firms.Other recommendations include:allowing companies to join the top tier of London’s market by selling just 10% of their shares, down from 25%relaxing rules that give existing shareholders first refusal during fundraising, known as preemption rights, to allow companies to raise more capital quicklythe creation of stock indexes for fintech companies to attract investors.The Investment Association, which represents asset managers, welcomed the proposed reforms. “Any changes should, however, consider minority shareholder protections so that these fintechs can attract long-term investment,” Andrew Ninian, director for stewardship and corporate governance, said in an emailed statement. The U.K. is already investing heavily in this industry, accounting for nearly half of venture capital investment in Europe with $4.1 billion in 2020, according to the trade group Innovate Finance.Fintech firms employ an estimated 60,000 people in Britain and contribute 7 billion pounds ($10 billion) a year to the economy, with some of the biggest companies such as Wise, Monzo Bank Ltd. and Revolut already attracting billion-dollar valuations.The industry represents a growth opportunity as other parts of the U.K. financial industry lose ground. London has seen trading in European shares and derivatives leave for Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris and even rival financial hub New York since the start of the year.Kalifa’s review also recommends a government-backed but industry-led Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology to coordinate fintech policies.(Adds chancellor plans, Investment Association comment from fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Your next stimulus check just cleared a big hurdle — what's the timing now?

    The U.S. House has given its OK; here's what's ahead.

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, Suze Orman says

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment that's in the works.

  • Warren Buffett: Bond investors world-wide 'face a bleak future'

    While Warren Buffett isn’t known to prognosticate on where interest rates are heading, he warns that fixed-income investors “face a bleak future."

  • Cathie Wood’s Power in Some Stocks Is Even Bigger Than It Seems

    (Bloomberg) -- A rough week for Cathie Wood is reminding Wall Street that Ark Investment Management has a lot of cash in not that many companies. In fact, the firm’s dominance in some stocks may be even greater than it seems.Ark now owns more than 10% of at least 29 companies via its exchange-traded funds, up from 24 just two weeks ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Less discussed are holdings of Nikko Asset Management, the Japanese firm with a minority stake in Ark that it has partnered with to advise on several funds.When combined, the pair own more than 25% of at least three businesses: Compugen Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Together they control 20% or more of an additional 10 companies.These concentrations would appear to exist because several Nikko products follow the investment blueprint provided by Ark. The company Wood founded in 2014 invests in disruptive themes like genomics and fintech -- and the Nikko products do, too.Because there are only so many stocks that fit these emerging themes and Wood has been so successful at attracting new cash, much of it floods into the same companies.“At arms-length, Ark provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to certain Nikko products, and Nikko is a distributor of Ark’s products,” a spokesperson for the U.S. firm said. Ark’s website identifies five of its strategies as being “available in Japan in partnership with Nikko Asset Management.”Ark and Nikko did not respond to requests for comment on the concentration risk.The high shareholdings aren’t necessarily a problem for either the fund managers or the companies, and the relationship between the two firms is clearly announced on both their websites. But such concentrated ownership stirs concern in some quarters about unintended consequences.“The biggest risk has everything to do with their footprint,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s global director of ETF research. “Even treading lightly, they’re going to have some sort of market impact that is going to push prices against them.”In other words, fund outflows could have an outsized impact on the shares held by Ark and Nikko if they are forced to sell.There’s no sign of this yet. Three of Wood’s funds -- the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) -- are on track for record outflows this week after rising yields and lofty valuations hit the tech sector, but there has been no obvious specific contagion. ARKK closed up 0.7% on Friday after a four-day slump, bringing its weekly loss to 14.6%.Wood has been using mega-cap stocks to soak up the pile of cash her firm received, which should help limit Ark’s impact in less-liquid names.Still, there are worries that these ownership concentrations are a risk for Ark and Nikko and their investors. A pullback in any of the heavily owned sectors could force them to reduce their stakes, which could trigger more declines and therefore more selling.“The concern would be performance slips, investors begin exiting the Ark funds and that would ultimately result in redemptions,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm. “That could put further negative pressure on those securities and you create this negative feedback loop. This isn’t an issue for larger broad-based ETFs, but for ETFs that are more concentrated and own small-cap securities there absolutely could be some negative pressure there.”In general, companies heavily owned by Ark show higher-than-average short interest, though it’s impossible to say if that’s linked to worries about ownership or simply because they are riskier bets.The average short interest as a percentage of float for ARKK holdings is 4.4%, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from IHS Markit Ltd. The average is 3.4% for Russell 3000 companies and 2.3% for those in the Russell 1000.The options market shows that bears haven’t jumped in quite yet, however. Of the 29 stocks that ARKK owns more than 10% of, only five have seen more puts than calls trade on average over the last five days. While put activity has increased broadly, the average put-to-call ratio stands at 0.7, a little more than half of what it is for Russell 3000 stocks.Perhaps that’s because wagering against Wood hasn’t worked out very well in the past. Almost every bet like that has lost money in the subsequent six months as prices rebounded, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas wrote in a note this week.“The fund’s outflows rarely last, and dips have tended to attract buyers in the past,” Balchunas wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Snaps Up Record $24.7 Billion of Own Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought back a record $24.7 billion of its own stock last year and said there’s more to come, as the conglomerate struggled to find other ways to deploy its enormous pile of cash.The company’s purchase of $9 billion of shares in the fourth quarter matched a record set in the previous three-month period, Buffett said Saturday in his annual letter to investors.“Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end, and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future,” Buffett, 90, said in the letter. “That action increased your ownership in all of Berkshire’s businesses by 5.2% without requiring you to so much as touch your wallet.”Buffett’s letter, a closely-watched missive from one of the world’s most renowned investors, devoted large portions to the impact of repurchases, one of Berkshire’s biggest capital-deployment moves last year as it “made no sizable acquisitions.” He also shared his thoughts on the strategy of conglomerates, praising businesses such as Berkshire’s insurance operations and railroad.He shied away from some of the most controversial issues of the day, including politics, the pandemic and racial equality. But Buffett stood by his optimism for America, saying that progress on achieving a “more perfect union” was uneven but still moving forward.“Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America,” he said.There was a small amount of progress in paring the cash pile, which fell 5% in the fourth quarter to $138.3 billion. Buffett has struggled to keep pace with the flow in recent years as Berkshire threw off cash faster than he could find higher-returning assets to snap up.Apple Inc. is one of Berkshire’s top three most-valuable assets, at $120 billion, Buffett said. The technology company has said it intends to repurchase its own shares as well.“The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time,” Buffett said. “The process offers a simple way for investors to own an ever-expanding portion of exceptional businesses.”Separately, Buffett acknowledged that the $11 billion writedown Berkshire took last year was almost entirely due to what he conceded was a “mistake” in 2016, when he paid too much for Precision Castparts. Precision is a fine company, Buffett said, but he admitted he made a big error.“I was wrong, however, in judging the average amount of future earnings and, consequently, wrong in my calculation of the proper price to pay for the business,” Buffett said in the letter.Stock PortfolioSwings in Berkshire’s massive $281.2 billion stock portfolio feed into the company’s net income because of an accounting technicality. That drove the figure up 23% to $35.8 billion in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.Berkshire’s Class A shares gained roughly 2.4% last year, falling short of the 16% increase in the S&P 500.The billionaire only briefly touched on one of the largest questions looming over Berkshire -- how long he might stay at the helm. He once again referenced a favorite CEO, Mrs. Blumkin, who founded Nebraska Furniture Mart. She worked until she was 103 -- “a ridiculously premature retirement age as judged by Charlie and me,” Buffett wrote, referring to Charlie Munger, 97, a Berkshire vice chairman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 refunds

    The IRS has received approximately 21% more individual returns than the agency received last year by Feb. 7, which was 12 days into the tax season last year.

  • U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity

    The U.S. securities regulator on Friday suspended trading in the securities of 15 companies because of "questionable trading and social media activity," the latest in a string of temporary trading halts amid volatile trading in so-called "meme stocks." The Securities and Exchange Commission acted because none of the companies have filed any information with the regulator for over a year, it said in a statement. This is the regulator's third and largest wave of suspensions in response to social media activity.

  • CCIV Stock: One Lucid Merger Tweet Has Churchill Capital Moving Higher

    Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV) stock is soaring higher on Friday following a Tweet from Lucid Motors about the upcoming special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger. Source: ggTravelDiary / Shutterstock.com The Tweet itself is nothing major. Just some more promises to build new luxury electric vehicles (EVs). However, it links off to a statement from company CEO Peter Rawlinson. Earlier this week, we proudly announced our merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV that would result in our becoming a public company and help bolster our mission to usher in a new era of luxury electric. #LucidAir #DreamAheadInvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Read more: https://t.co/EAU9a8mAGd pic.twitter.com/wGE3iOrm5w — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) February 25, 2021 In that message from the Lucid Motors CEO, he mentions the recent deal and what it means for the company. A section of that text follows. “This remarkable union provides us the resources to grow and focus on elevating the EV industry. Together we plan to expand into new markets and deliver miraculous technology that an unsuspecting world is soon to experience. We believe it’s good for Lucid, our customers, and of course the planet.” Rawlinson also provides an update on the company’s ongoing development of its Lucid Air EV. Due to the novel coronavirus, production has been delayed. That means the EV won’t come out in the spring as originally planned. Instead, production is now set to start in the second half of the year. Churchill Capital has been in the news quite a bit lately as the Lucid Motors merger news continues. Investors can catch up on CCIV with the following articles from InvestorPlace. Churchill Capital Bulls and Bears May Each Have Their Patience Rewarded Schedule a Rain Check On Your Churchill Capital Roadtrip Does Collapse of CCIV Stock Foreshadow the End of the SPAC Craze? It’s Not a Good Time to Buy Churchill Capital How CCIV Stock’s 50% Plunge Shows the Perils and Profits of SPAC Investing CCIV Stock’s SPAC Circus Is Just Background Noise CCIV stock was up 7.3% as of Friday morning. On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post CCIV Stock: One Lucid Merger Tweet Has Churchill Capital Moving Higher appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Bitcoin Rally Shows No Signs of Slowing Down, Despite Skepticism

    Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) is on a wild run of epic proportions, with no signs of stopping. Earlier in February, the digital currency’s market value exceeded $1 trillion, according to Coindesk. Even now, several investors remain skeptical about putting their capital into the asset. However, the writing is on the wall. Source: Shutterstock Institutional interest in Bitcoin is at an all-time high. Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), the nation’s oldest bank, is paving the way for Bitcoin to use the networks usually reserved for conventional financial assets. Not so long ago, major custodian banks stayed away from the space due to regulatory or legal risks. However, client demand is forcing them to reevaluate their positions. Meanwhile, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin according to a regulatory filing. Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, estimates that Tesla has made approximately $1 billion in paper profits from the investment thus far.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Online payment processing companies PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Square (NYSE:SQ) have already allowed their users to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin. PayPal, in particular, is a real coup for Bitcoin. As of the end of 2020, it had total active accounts of 377 million. The overarching theme is that the rally in Bitcoin prices is forcing the world’s largest publicly traded financial services companies and major Wall Street giants to rethink their approach. That’s why one shouldn’t be skeptical of investing in the space at the moment. Bitcoin is finally going mainstream, and although there will be blips on the way, the trajectory is upward. Why This Bitcoin Rally Is Different Than 2017 Chances are that if you read the news, the Bitcoin rally is something you are aware of. The cryptocurrency had a smashing 2020, rocketing to $20,000 from around $1,000. Due to the epic bull run, many investors compared the situation to the last time the digital currency went parabolic back in 2017. 8 Risky Stocks to Buy If Danger Is Your Middle Name However, there are several key differences in the current run with the one we had back in 2017. Firstly, it may seem surprising, but the 2020-2021 run is less extreme than the last one. In that case, we saw a 20x return while the last year was roughly an 8x return. It’s important to point out that in 2017 several projects kicked off as Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), leading to massive runups for Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD), and their ilk. In fact, the other cryptos surpassed the Bitcoin rally and then some. Cut to the current run, and it’s the complete opposite. Bitcoin is leading the charge, with several cryptos rising in its shadow, rather than the other way around. CryptoCompare data shows the trading volumes for the digital currency on the eight major exchanges tracked by CoinDesk 20 have exceeded $11 billion, beating the 2017 all-time record. Lastly, Bitcoin is going mainstream. Everyone wants to take advantage of the massive rally, and that’s why you see massive financial institutions jump on the bandwagon as well. I’ve gone through several major companies that have embraced digital currency, but I want to single out Mastercard’s (NYSE:MA) recent announcement before moving to the next section. It has said that it will support “select cryptocurrencies” on its network in the latter half of the year. Another instance of corporate America warming up to Bitcoin. Alarm Bells Despite the amazing bull run, there are still several skeptics out there. I would classify them into two categories. One set doesn’t believe in the inherent story of Bitcoin, equating it to the tulip mania of 1637. The other group feels valuation is stretched at this point, and bubble bursting will make their investment worthless. We’ve already addressed the concerns of the latter through this article. But the first set merits further discussion. Essentially, these are coming from the Warren Buffet school of investing. The Oracle of Omaha has steered clear of investing in Bitcoin and has laid out his reasons. Firstly, the billionaire investor only pours capital into areas that he understands. Additionally, he has a firm “buy and hold” strategy based on years of investing experience. He has held onto companies like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) because he believes in their story. These companies produce stable recurring cash flow based on their excellent business models. However, Bitcoin doesn’t have that. So, Buffet prefers to stay away. If you are reading this and that strategy sounds a lot like how you invest, then it’s tough work to convince you. However, if you have held this digital asset for a while, the ebbs and flows are not new. What keeps you interested in Bitcoin is the prospect of making 10 times on your investment. And there are no signs at the moment that stormy days are ahead for the cryptocurrency, which is finally getting a seat at the table in the investing world. On the date of publication, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio. Faizan does not directly own the securities mentioned above. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Bitcoin Rally Shows No Signs of Slowing Down, Despite Skepticism appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Thousands Of Bots May Have Played Role In GameStop Hype: Report

    Bots have been hyping GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and other so-called meme stocks across social media platforms, Reuters has reported. What Happened: According to Massachusetts-based cybersecurity company PiiQ Media, some organized or foreign actors may have played role in hyping these stocks, which have soared and crashed — and sometimes soared again — this year. The firm studied posts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and found that bots used the platforms to push GameStop and other meme stocks. However, it was unclear if the bots’ posts were influential or not, Reuters noted, and the company did not study Reddit, where the excitement over GameStop and other stocks was centered. According to the analysis, there are tens of thousands of such bot accounts used to hype stocks, as well as the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), on social media platforms. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the market volatility surrounding meme stocks and on Friday suspended trading in 15 companies, citing questionable trading and social media activity. Why It Matters: The volatility could have lasting effects on the regulation of markets. The frenzy in January grabbed international headlines and even led to a congressional hearing in the U.S. last week. The volatility in the markets alarmed politicians on the left who renewed calls to tax stock transactions. The situation also put the practice of "payment for order flow" under the spotlight both on and off Wall Street. Payment for order flow is what has enabled platforms, led by Robinhood, to allow commission-free stock trading — a primary factor behind the influx of retail traders into the markets over the past year.‪ Photo courtesy Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSEC Suspends Trading In 15 Stocks Over Social Media ConcernsRobinhood Planning Confidential IPO As Early As March: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin Slides in Worst Weekly Drop Since March Amid Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s rally hit a speed bump as the world’s largest cryptocurrency witnessed its worst weekly decline in almost a year amid wider losses in risk assets.The digital token slumped 20% this week, the most since the pandemic-fueled selloff last March. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies, was down 23% for the same period. Bitcoin fell 5% to trade at $45,672 as of 5:00 p.m. in New York, according to consolidated pricing compiled by Bloomberg.“It is a market that was ridiculously overbought and will probably be so once again in the not-too-distant future,” Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at OANDA Europe, said in a note Friday.The rough patch for Bitcoin comes amid increased volatility in global markets, as a surge in bond yields heralds growing expectations that growth and inflation are moving higher and forcing traders to reevaluate their positions across multiple asset classes. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped the most since October this week as stocks like Tesla Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. slumped.“Risk-on assets are taking a hit at the moment -- we’re seeing stocks slide and crypto is following,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific for cryptocurrency exchange Luno in Singapore. “The dollar is strengthening, which is a good indication to expect a slide in Bitcoin and crypto.”Bitcoin’s weakness in the face of market gyrations raises questions about its efficacy as a store of value and hedge against inflation, a key argument among proponents of its stunning rally over the past year. Detractors have maintained the digital asset’s surge is a speculative bubble and it’s destined for a repeat of the 2017 boom and bust.In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across MarketsWhile Bitcoin is often touted as the new “digital gold,” the yellow metal is winning out at the moment with spot gold trading at $1,734 per ounce, down about 3% for the week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is up 0.9% in the same period, its strongest gain since October.Heavy selling in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world’s largest such fund, as well as the expiry of Bitcoin options are also contributing to the volatility, Ayyar said. The trust has slumped 24% this week, with losses racing past its underlying asset, as a once-massive price premium over Bitcoin turned negative as investors cashed in on those gains, he said.Prominent figures across the financial world have also recently weighed in on Bitcoin.Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said the prices “seem high” on the weekend, seen by some as an initial catalyst for the week’s selloff. Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood later said in a Bloomberg interview she was “very positive on Bitcoin” but didn’t disclose whether Ark had made a purchase.Earlier this week, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates said in a Bloomberg Television interview he wasn’t a fan of Bitcoin, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the token was an “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions.”(Updates prices, chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC cuts millionaire staff by 23pc as focus shifts East

    HSBC has slashed its number of ultra-rich bankers in Europe by 23pc after a hit list of multi-millionaire employees was targeted in sweeping cost cuts. The amount of senior bankers in Europe who earned €1m (£865,000) or more in total compensation shrunk in 2020, from 420 to 324 people, according to the bank’s latest annual report. Globally the bank paid 1,149 people more than €1m for the year, around the same as 2019. The drop in €1m-plus earners in Europe comes a year after sources said Noel Quinn, the chief executive, was working through a potential hit list of millionaire bankers in an attempt to cut those he considered overpaid and underperforming. It has since stripped layers of management and ramped up its focus from West to East. The bank said last week that it had dropped its global bonus pot by 20pc to $2.6bn (£1.8bn) but admitted those in Asia had a “better year-on-year outcome” due to its “strategic importance and consistent contribution towards group performance”. It is considering moving some senior executives from London to Hong Kong as it doubles down on its plans to grow in Asian markets.

  • Jim Cramer Shares 10 SPACs 'To Die For'

    CNBC host Jim Cramer has been vocal about the rise of SPACs. Cramer has criticized the large number of SPACs and recently went after celebrity SPACs. The host has featured interviews with executives from some of the companies going public via the SPAC route. On Wednesday’s “Mad Money” show, Cramer recommended to that they watch for some high-quality SPACs that are trading down with the entire SPAC industry. “The next time these higher-quality SPACs get hit ... you need to be ready to buy,” Cramer said. “I’m saying you should watch them on the way down because they do break to lower levels.” Here are the 10 SPACs to die for, according to Jim Cramer: MP Materials: Rare earth mining company MP Materials (NYSE: MP) has been a favorite of Cramer's. “It is high quality — I want you ready for the next pullback,” he said. The company could benefit from the push by China to ban exports of rare earth minerals to the U.S. For more on the opportunity MP Materials has, watch Benzinga’s interview with CEO James Litinsky here. Star Peak Energy: Cramer is a fan of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STPK), a SPAC taking Stem public. “I think you’re going to get an even better buying opportunity once the deal closes.” Cramer said he would be a buyer of the SPAC under $30. Porch Group: Software company Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) helps power the home services market. Benchmark recently initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $24 price target. “I actually think you can start buying Porch right here and maybe wait for a dip to buy some more,” Cramer said. Utz Brands: Salty snacks company Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) completed its SPAC merger in August 2020. The company hasn’t received the attention that some electric vehicle SPACs and other industries have commanded. Shares have seen a steady rise in their price going from around $14 at the time of the merger close to around $25 today. “You’re not getting much of an entry point, but if it pulls back to closer to $20, you need to be ready to pull the trigger on Utz,” Cramer said. DraftKings: Online sports betting operator DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) is a favorite of Cramer’s. The CNBC host did clarify that he has a programming deal with the company, saying to take his advice “with a grain of salt.” The company is generating real revenue and growing like a weed, he said. Related Link: 10 Top SPAC Picks For Investors To Consider In 2021 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V: The fifth SPAC under the IPOA to IPOZ umbrella from Chamath Palihapitiya is a favorite of Cramer’s due to the merger partner SoFi. Cramer called SoFi “the personalized online banking play that’s disrupted the entire industry.” The company is going public with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (NASDAQ: IPOE). Vertiv: Hardware and software company Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) is another company that went public via SPAC merger that Cramer likes. “You can put on a small position here, then hope it comes down to buy more,” Cramer said. The CNBC host said the company recently reported a strong quarter. Open Lending: Automated lending company Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) has been a strong performing stock, with shares going from $13 to $40 over the last six months. “The stock is not cheap, but if Open Lending hits the numbers well this thing’s going to look like a steal,” Cramer said. Skillz: Mobile gaming company Skillz Inc (NASDAQ: SKLZ) helps companies monetize their games through offering person vs. person wagering and tournaments. Cramer said Skillz has a great story, and he would be a buyer if it falls below $30. Cramer also noted that Cathie Wood added Skillz to the Ark Funds ETFs. AppHarvest: Indoor agriculture company Appharvest (NASDAQ: APPH) wants to operate the world’s largest indoor and controlled farming portfolio to help Americans have access to fresh, affordable, healthy fruits and vegetables. “The stock’s down 22% from its highs, looking more enticing currently at $33,” Cramer said. “If it falls to the high $20s, nibble.” Photo by Tulane Public Relations via Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga5 Things You Might Not Know About Churchill Capital's Michael KleinPokemon Announces Highly Anticipated Diamond And Pearl Remakes: Why Investors Should Watch Nintendo Stock© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Third Stimulus Checks: How To Get A Bigger Payment

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • Cathie Wood’s Main ETF Rebounds After $4.9 Billion Asset Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management’s miserable week showed signs of easing on Friday, with its flagship exchange-traded fund halting a four-day slide.The ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) closed higher, after swinging between gains and losses throughout the session. It still dropped 15% this week amid a technology selloff that was triggered by rising Treasury yields, putting pressure on high-flying stocks. One of those shares is electric-car maker Tesla Inc., which remains as the ETF’s biggest holding and has faced intense volatility.The last time Ark founder Cathie Wood suffered a weekly run this bad was almost a year ago, during the worst of the Covid-fueled mayhem. Her main fund is now 11 times larger than it was then. It got close to erasing its gains for 2021 this week after soaring as much as 26% since the end of December.Assets in the ETF have slumped by $4.9 billion this week to $23.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The figure doesn’t include flows from Thursday, when ARKK dropped 6.4% for its worst day in almost six months. Investors pulled about $200 million from the fund in Wednesday trading. That brings total weekly outflows to $638 million, on pace to be the worst on record.“Money that is ‘easy come’ tends to be money that is ‘easy go’,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s global director of ETF research. “You’re going to see similar, if not potentially greater, market impact on the way down, especially given that this is an actively managed ETF and a fully transparent one. The market is hanging on their every move, they’re watching their every move.”Bearish bets against the ETF continue to grow, with short interest now accounting for more than 4% of available shares, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors, said in a note Thursday that his firm is taking profits on ARKK puts, but “will look to re-enter a second bearish trade on a bounce.”Ark Investment slipped to the eighth place among the largest exchange-traded fund issuers in the $5.9 trillion industry, after becoming the seventh biggest earlier this month. Total ETF assets for the company are now just shy of $53 billion, down from more than $60 billion at the prior peak.Wood’s $10.6 billion ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) lost $154 million on Wednesday, for its third straight day of outflows. At the same time, traders pulled another $48 million from ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).“If one were still in agreement with Ark on their long-term investment thesis, a meaningful market correction might provide an opportunity to participate more,” Linda Zhang, founder of Purview Investments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.