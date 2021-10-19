U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.25
    +15.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,232.00
    +99.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,331.50
    +41.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.70
    +12.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.48
    +1.04 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.30
    +14.60 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    +0.53 (+2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1667
    +0.0049 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.05
    -0.25 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    +0.0102 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1200
    -0.1920 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,238.68
    +1,306.47 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.64
    +1.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,210.62
    +6.79 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market Size Worth $842.5 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global BFSI contact center analytics market size is expected to reach USD 842.5 million by 2028, registering at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The BFSI sector increasingly demands contact center analytic solutions to analyze customer data and improve customer experience. The increasing efforts of BFSI firms to improve their operational performance and address customer requirements is also one of the major factors driving the market growth.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In terms of solution, the speech analytics segment dominated the market in 2020. BFSI firms employ speech analytics solutions to gain insights into the performance of their contact centers and other functional areas

  • In terms of service, the integration and deployment segment dominated the market in 2020. BFSI firms use integration and deployment services to integrate advanced technologies in their business operations

  • In terms of deployment, the on-premise segment dominated the market in 2020. Benefits offered by on-premise contact center analytics, such as maintenance and installation of solutions on the premises of end-users, contribute to the segment growth

  • In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2020. The rise in demand for contact center analytics among large enterprises for handling large customer data has favored segment growth

  • In terms of application, the customer experience management segment dominated the market in 2020. BFSI firms use customer experience management for analyzing customer data and agent performance, which benefitted the segment growth

  • In terms of vertical, the banking segment dominated the market in 2020. The increasing adoption of digitalized technologies by banks can be attributed to the segment growth

  • The growing adoption of technologies in emerging economies such as China and India is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period

Read 150 page market research report, "BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Service, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Several banks are investing in artificial intelligence-powered analytics solutions for improving their customer experience. For instance, in February 2021, the Bank of Singapore announced its plan of deploying artificial intelligence-based analytical solutions to improve its customer services and the performance of its sales teams. This solution would also offer text analytics to the bank, offering the bank insights about customer sentiments and conversation topics.

The increasing adoption of digital banking solutions and the consecutive rise in the complexity of handling transactional interactions is expected to create the demand for contact center analytics. Banks are expected to adopt these solutions for handling complex situations, informational calls, and sales and purchase-related issues.

The COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions required that banks operated with limited staff. This adversely impacted the market in 2020. However, the increasing adoption of the remote working model by BFSI companies could drive the market positively post the pandemic. According to the statistics provided by the Site Selection Group, in 2021, 2.5 million call center workers at 8,154 call centers were shifted to the work-from-home model in the U.S. These contact center employees included 0.5 million workers working for financial services and 0.3 million workers working for insurance companies.

Grand View Research has segmented the global BFSI contact center analytics market on the basis of solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, application, vertical and region:

  • BFSI Contact Center Analytics Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • BFSI Contact Center Analytics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • BFSI Contact Center Analytics Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • BFSI Contact Center Analytics Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • BFSI Contact Center Analytics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • BFSI Contact Center Analytics Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • BFSI Contact Center Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of the BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market

  • 8x8, Inc

  • CallMiner

  • Genesys

  • Five9, Inc.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Mitel Networks Corp

  • Oracle Corporation

  • NICE LTD

  • SAP SE

  • Stratifyd

Check out more studies related to contact centers, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Contact Center Transformation Market The global contact center transformation market size was valued at USD 12.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.

  • Contact Center Intelligence Market The global contact center intelligence market size was valued at USD 1.07 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2020 to 2027.

  • Contact Center Software Market The global contact center software market size was valued at USD 20.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Next Generation Technologies Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bfsi-contact-center-analytics-market-size-worth-842-5-million-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301403009.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Nio Day 2021 To Be Held Dec. 18: What You Need To Know

    NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)'s annual Nio Day event, where the electric vehicle manufacturer makes key product and service announcements, is set for December. What Happened: The company confirmed on the Nio app as well as its Weibo account that Nio Day 2021 will held at the Olympic Sports Center in Suzhou, China on Dec. 18. Suzhou was announced as the host city by Nio in late July following a multi-step selection process. Suzhou is a city located west of Shanghai, and is close to Zhejiang and Jiangsu pr

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Rally Strengthens; 3 Tech Titans In New Buy Zones

    Dow Jones futures were little changed early Tuesday with the Bitcoin ETF slated to debut. Tesla stock is nearing all-time highs.

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • What's Going On With FuelCell Energy's Stock Today?

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is surging on abnormally high volume Monday as retail investors gravitate toward the stock on social media platforms. FuelCell's average session volume is about 23 million over a 100-day period. Monday's session volume had already exceeded 80 million at publication time. FuelCell's total float is 366.478 million shares, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Retail investors in the "FinTwit" community are circling the stock for a potential technical breakout. "Fi

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Zillow Tumbles After It Stops Buying New Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. shares fell as much as 6.8% in premarket trading Monday after the online real estate firm said it would stop buying new homes and work to clear a backlog of properties it already has.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speec

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so—because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • SEC flags gamification of stock trades in long-awaited GameStop report

    The SEC released a 45-page report on Monday offering no specific policy recommendations following the early 2021 frenzy over GameStop stock.

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies give investors diverse exposure to the EV sector with the potential for long-term rewards.

  • Why Shares of Dynavax Technologies, Ocugen, and Valneva Are on the Move Today

    These COVID-19 vaccine developers are all moving in response to strong late-stage results for Valneva's VLA2001.