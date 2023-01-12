U.S. markets closed

BGC Partners' Announces February 27, 2023, As Updated Date For Its Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Announcement

·4 min read

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP) ("BGC"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced that it has updated its fourth quarter 2022 financial results conference call to take place on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

BGC plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, February 27, 2023, which will be accessible at http://ir.bgcpartners.com.

PLEASE SEE BELOW FOR THE UPDATED CALL DETAILS:

BGC will host a conference call on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET for investors.

WHO:

BGC Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP)

WHAT:

Fourth Quarter 2022 financial results conference call

WHEN:

Monday, February 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET

WHERE:

http://ir.bgcpartners.com

Participants may join the webcast by accessing the link at http://ir.bgcpartners.com or directly at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/bgc20230227. Participants can also pre-register for the conference call and view a webcast replay using these links.

Alternatively, participants may dial-in using the following information and be answered by an operator or use the Call me™ link below for instant telephone access to the event. The Call me™ link will be active beginning at 9:45 a.m. ET.

LIVE CALL: 

U.S. Dial In:

1-877-407-0312

International Dial In:

1-201-389-0899

Call me™ Link:

BGCP 4Q 2022 Earnings Call 

About BGC Partners, Inc.
BGC Partners, Inc. ("BGC") is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC, through its various affiliates, specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income (Rates and Credit), Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping, and Futures. BGC, through its various affiliates, also provides a wide variety of services, including trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through its brands, including FMX™, Fenics®, Fenics Market Data™, Fenics GO™, BGC®, BGC Trader™, Capitalab®, and Lucera®, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, FMX, Fenics Market Data, kACE2, Fenics GO, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC is led by Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC
Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact:
Karen Laureano-Rikardsen
+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contact:
Jason Chryssicas
+1 212-610-2426

BGC Partners, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/BGC Partners, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/)
BGC Partners, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/BGC Partners, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgc-partners-announces-february-27-2023-as-updated-date-for-its-fourth-quarter-2022-financial-results-announcement-301720895.html

SOURCE BGC Partners, Inc.

