BGC Partners Expects to Launch Crypto Exchange by 2023 Q1

Michael Bellusci
·1 min read

  • Global brokerage company BGC Partners (BGCP) plans to build a cryptocurrency exchange and launch it by the end of this year or the first quarter of 2023, CEO Howard Lutnick said Wednesday during Piper Sandler’s Global Exchange & Brokerage Conference in New York.

  • The initiative is among the latest moves by a traditional Wall Street firm in the crypto space.

  • Lutnick said he’s bullish on BGC adding a crypto offering, and the company can compete with global crypto exchanges given its technology and speed of BGC’s platforms.

  • In addition, Lutnick said he’s used to regulation. “So what,” Lutnick said regarding SEC Chairman Gary Gensler wanting to regulate the crypto sector.

