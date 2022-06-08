BGC Partners Expects to Launch Crypto Exchange by 2023 Q1
Global brokerage company BGC Partners (BGCP) plans to build a cryptocurrency exchange and launch it by the end of this year or the first quarter of 2023, CEO Howard Lutnick said Wednesday during Piper Sandler’s Global Exchange & Brokerage Conference in New York.
The initiative is among the latest moves by a traditional Wall Street firm in the crypto space.
Lutnick said he’s bullish on BGC adding a crypto offering, and the company can compete with global crypto exchanges given its technology and speed of BGC’s platforms.
In addition, Lutnick said he’s used to regulation. “So what,” Lutnick said regarding SEC Chairman Gary Gensler wanting to regulate the crypto sector.