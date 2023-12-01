BGE releases memo detailing conduit deal with Baltimore after order from state regulators

Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. has released a memo that it previously attempted to shield from the public related to an agreement it struck with the city over its conduit system earlier this year.

The memo, released Thursday, answers a series of accounting questions related to the the deal, laying the groundwork for BGE’s plan to pass on capital improvement costs to customers. The document was sent from BGE’s accounting department to its parent company, Exelon.

The accounting discussion is centered on an agreement struck between the utility company and Baltimore in February calling for the company to take on maintenance costs for Baltimore’s 700-mile underground conduit system. Under the deal, BGE would pay $120 million over the next four years to finance capital improvements. The utility also would pay Baltimore an “occupancy fee” of $1.5 million annually for the system that the city would continue to own.

Also in February, BGE asked the Maryland Public Service Commission, a state regulating agency, to approve a rate increase for delivering electricity and gas to customers, which would go into effect Jan. 1 if approved by the PSC. That “rate case” remains under consideration by the commission which can approve, reject or scale back BGE’s proposed hike.

The Maryland Office of People’s Counsel a state office that advocates for Maryland utility customers, has lobbied for the public release of the BGE memo, arguing the document could help explain to BGE customers how the company may seek to profit from the deal. Earlier this week, the PSC issued a ruling siding with the people’s counsel, finding no grounds for maintaining a confidential designation for the memo. BGE initially fought the release of the document arguing it was shielded by “accountant/client privilege.”

BGE released the memo to the public Thursday in advance of a deadline to submit redactions to the PSC. Only the name of the author and recipient were redacted.

The nine-page memo investigates questions of whether the agreement between the city and BGE constitutes a lease and whether spending to improve the conduit system should qualify as capital improvements — costs that can be recuperated via rates charged to customers. The memo concludes that the deal is a lease of the system. The majority of the expenses incurred to improve the system should qualify as capital improvements, the memo’s author wrote, because the expenses provide “future economic benefit to BGE and its ratepayers.”

The memo argues that some improvements to the conduit system may be made that do not directly benefit BGE. While BGE is the biggest user of the city-owned system, it only occupies about 76% of it. Other companies rent out space in the conduit.

Improvements made to the conduit system that do not benefit BGE could not be “capitalized” and passed on to ratepayers, the memo concludes.

In the Oct. 26 filing, People’s Counsel David Lapp argued the memo should be released because it offers an explanation of how BGE may be “taking a cost for which the utility does not” receive a return under state law “and trying to transform it into one that does.”

Under state law, utilities like BGE are entitled to receive a return on investment for the costs of operating and serving customers, but those returns are subject to approval by the PSC.

The people’s counsel warned earlier this year that the plan could cost BGE customers hundreds of millions of dollars over 50 years.

Richard Yost, a spokesman for BGE, said this week the document explains how BGE’s customers “will benefit from these modernization investments over the life of the new assets, as opposed to over the life of the agreement term, and should be recovered over the life of the new assets pursuant to general accounting principles for investments of these types.”

BGE recovers costs via rates charged to customers.

Baltimore’s deal with BGE requires the utility company to cover maintenance costs for the 700-mile underground conduit system through the end of 2026. It would allow for a three-year extension requiring BGE to spend an additional $92 million by the end of 2029. That extension is automatically enacted unless the city opts out of the renewal 180 days prior to the expiration of the agreement’s original term.