U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.75
    +13.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,187.00
    +129.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,134.75
    +48.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.70
    +18.40 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.28
    +1.14 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.00
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.56
    -3.11 (-14.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3647
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9400
    +0.2000 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,163.92
    +912.43 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,261.27
    +72.88 (+6.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 20 Aug 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Estimated NAV

€ 27.3146

£ 23.7107

Estimated MTD return

0.39 %

0.43 %

Estimated YTD return

5.32 %

4.14 %

Estimated ITD return

173.15 %

137.11 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

€ 21.50

N/A

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

-21.29 %

N/A

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

N/A

GBX 1,800.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A

-24.08%

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

Range of Price

N/A

N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Shares Outstanding

12,364,769

294,494

Held in treasury

350,000

N/A

Shares Issued

12,714,769

294,494

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)

€ 230.7781

Class GBP A Shares (estimated)

£ 125.8831

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;

  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Shares Stage Rebound After Five-Week Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Monday as bargain hunters pounced in the wake of the sector’s worst rout in months. The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed as much as 4.5%, the biggest jump since July, following a near 11% slump last week. The gauge had dropped for five straight weeks in its biggest such losing streak since Jan. 2019. It had closed at its lowest since July 2020 inception on Friday.JD Health International Inc. and Bilibili Inc. both gained about 10% each

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • Why You Should Avoid These Two Hot Technology Stocks

    Investors looking for "the next big thing" can get distracted by high-tech, rapid-growth stocks that come to market. Cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE: S) uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and eliminate potential cyber threats automatically. It's easy to see why investors might be interested in the stock; SentinelOne grew its annual recurring revenue (it uses a subscription-based business, so this is how we measure the company's performance) 116% year over year in the first quarter.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RadNet Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Rebounds But Does It Pass Your Test? Apple, Facebook, Nvidia Near Buy Points

    The market rally rebounded Friday, paring weekly losses. But how are your stocks faring? Apple and Facebook are near buys.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Join the $1 Trillion Club

    It wasn't all that long ago that no company on the planet claimed a market cap of $1 trillion. Thanks to the booming stock market over the last couple of years, though, there are now five companies with market caps of at least $1 trillion. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as one company that might not be too far away from joining the group of tech giants with massive market caps.

  • Will Moderna Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2022?

    High-flying coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has delivered a stunning 1,870% return since the pandemic started in January of last year. At this rate of growth, many investors are wondering if Moderna will soon become a trillion-dollar company. Earlier this month, Bank of America analysts projected that Moderna would need to sell between 1 billion and 1.5 billion doses of its coronavirus vaccine every year from 2022 to 2038 to partly justify a valuation of $200 billion.

  • Stocks, Futures Climb on Dip Buying; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Monday along with U.S. and European futures as traders took advantage of last week’s selloff while keeping a wary eye on risks from the delta virus strain and China’s regulatory crackdown. The dollar fell.MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia-Pacific shares posted one of its biggest daily rallies this month, led by Japan. Chinese technology stocks rebounded from a prolonged selloff, while South Korea climbed as export data signaled resilient global demand. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 1

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

    (Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec

  • Is Nikola A Buy Or A Sell Now? Here's What Fund Sponsorship, NKLA Stock Chart Show

    Relentless innovation in the long-haul transport space, the rise of investing with ESG principles in mind, and the allure of new companies going public have spurred big moves in NKLA stock and scores of others last year. Back in May, Nikola traversed above a 50-day moving average that later began to bend higher. On Aug. 12, Nikola announced it received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to advance autonomous fueling systems for future hydrogen refueling stations.

  • Is Robinhood Stock A Buy Right Now As It Plunges After Its First Earnings Report?

    Robinhood stock is one of the hottest IPO stocks despite its rocky initial public offering in July. Is HOOD stock a buy right now?

  • What Microsoft's Office Price Increase Means for Investors

    Businesses will have to pay more for the popular productivity suite next year, and investors will benefit.

  • 3 Boring Healthcare Stocks Everyone Should Own

    These pharmaceutical giants offer strong, dependable dividends and the size to weather the market's ups and downs.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's 'AI Day' Front And Center, Nio On Damage Control Mode, Romeo's Rough Ride, Lordstown's 'Very Brief' Shareholder Meeting

    The bygone week was fairly calm on the EV front after weeks of a robust flow of news amid the earnings season. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s Elon Musk, however, provided the excitement that could last for the week and more, with the EV maker's AI Day presentation. Tesla At the Forefront of Cutting AI Tech: At the AI Day event, Tesla showcased several next-gen technologies, underlining the R&D initiatives underway. The announcements included an in-house chip named "D1" that will power the company'