U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.75
    +9.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,767.00
    +86.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,361.25
    +34.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,913.30
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.18
    +0.64 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.23
    +0.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -0.51 (-2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2145
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3280
    +0.3120 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,221.37
    +94.23 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.88
    +2.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,173.67
    +241.47 (+0.86%)
     

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BGHL.AS
  • BGHL.L
  • BGHS.L
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 04 Aug 2022.

Estimated NAV

 

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Estimated NAV

€    27.7631

£    24.2338

Estimated MTD return

1.31 %

1.35 %

Estimated YTD return

-4.92 %

-4.23 %

Estimated ITD return

177.63 %

142.34 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

€    22.80

N/A

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

-17.88 %

N/A

 

 

 

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

N/A

GBX 2,000.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A

-17.47 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

Range of Price

N/A

N/A

           

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Shares Outstanding

12,316,588

130,254

Held in treasury

N/A

N/A

Shares Issued

12,316,588

130,254

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)

€   241.5345

Class GBP A Shares (estimated)

£   129.1488

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;

  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla shareholders set to vote on 3-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains what to expect at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting.

  • AMC to offer ‘APE’ preferred stock ticker in nod to retail traders

    Chad Beynon, Macquarie Group senior analyst on gaming, lodging and leisure, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AMC earnings, its overhead rent expenses, its new preferred equity ticker as well as the sports betting landscape.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • 10 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that will benefit from the CHIPS Act. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act. The Chips and Science Act will provide grants and subsidies worth $280 billion to the US technology and semiconductor industry. The National […]

  • Tesla Investors Clear 3-for-1 Stock Split as Shares Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shareholders approved a three-for-one stock split on Thursday as the electric-vehicle maker seeks to attract an even larger number of retail investors amid a furious rally since late May. Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThe split will bring Tesla’s shares down to the $300 range, but the Au

  • Nikola beats expectations after delivering 48 trucks in Q2

    Nikola delivered 48 trucks to dealers in the second quarter leading to better than expected revenue results. Executives said they would have been able to build more vehicles, but they faced battery supply delays.

  • Twilio (TWLO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Twilio (TWLO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 45% and 2.80%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Jobs Report Will Test 'Soft Landing' Market Rally; Tesla Stock Split Approved

    The indexes were quiet before the July jobs report tests the Fed's soft landing. Tesla shareholders OK'd a 3-for-1 stock split.

  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -10% and 7.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Here's Why Apple Has Me Nervous About the Stock Market

    Real Money readers may remember a story I wrote about Costco on July 26 where I discussed a possible rising wedge pattern. Today I noticed the same chart pattern on shares of Apple and this is making me a very nervous long in the stock market because of AAPL's weighting in various index funds.

  • Copper Worth Nearly Half a Billion Dollars Goes Missing in China

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of Chinese companies are investigating why a commodities storage site in northern China is holding only one third of the copper concentrate they were financing, according to people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTraders from more than a dozen mostly state-owned firms

  • Southwestern Energy (SWN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Southwestern Energy (SWN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.45% and 129.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AMC Falls on Plan for Equity-Unit Dividend With ‘APE’ Ticker

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. declared a special preferred stock dividend as a “reward” to its investors. Shareholders didn’t take it that way.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeAdam Aron, chief executive officer of the world’s largest cinema chain, said the new financial instrument would be akin to a

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    Sometimes, what goes down must come up. After more than 5 months of losses to start the year, we’ve just had some 6 weeks of gains, featuring a 13% rebound in the S&P 500 and a 19% jump in the NASDAQ. We still don’t know if this rally will be a short-term phenomenon in a larger bear market, or if it will turn out to be a more sustained bull run – but either way, investors can turn to the data to find solid stock choices. But which data? If there’s one thing always certain in the stock market, it

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • OPKO Health (OPK) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    OPKO Health (OPK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -100% and 3.02%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Globalstar (GSAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Globalstar (GSAT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 23.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?