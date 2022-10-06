U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,803.25
    +9.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,370.00
    +60.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,665.00
    +41.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,773.50
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.52
    -0.24 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.60
    +9.80 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    20.80
    +0.26 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9912
    +0.0027 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -0.52 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1328
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5400
    -0.0700 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,237.05
    +23.34 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.86
    +1.45 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.77 (+0.70%)
     

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
·4 min read
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 05 Oct 2022.

Estimated NAV

 

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Estimated NAV

€    28.2536

£    24.7518

Estimated MTD return

-0.04 %

-0.01 %

Estimated YTD return

-3.24 %

-2.19 %

Estimated ITD return

182.54 %

147.52 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

€    22.20

N/A

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

-21.43 %

N/A

 

 

 

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

N/A

GBX 2,000.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A

-19.20 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

Range of Price

N/A

N/A

           

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Shares Outstanding

12,316,588

130,254

Held in treasury

N/A

N/A

Shares Issued

12,316,588

130,254

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)

€   246.3622

Class GBP A Shares (estimated)

£   131.9811

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;

  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Nio, Lucid Group, and Lordstown Motors Fell Hard Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks Nio (NYSE: NIO), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell on Wednesday, down 5.1%, 3.6%, and 4.9%, respectively, as of 2:17 p.m. EDT. After a huge amount of selling in September, stocks were beaten down, but the first two days in October saw some potentially good news on inflation. With traders trying to sniff out the first signs of inflation breaking, that was a good sign.

  • 5 reasons why the stock market suddenly roared back

    Here's why stocks have come out of the gate with gusto to kick off the fourth quarter.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally At Pivotal Point; Tesla, Enphase Fall

    The stock market rally showed resilience, as the Dow Jones slashed early losses, but is at a pivotal point. Tesla fell while Enphase plunged.

  • Analysts are Upgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks recently upgraded by analysts. If you want to see some more stocks on the list, go directly to Analysts are Upgrading These 5 Stocks. U.S. stocks turned red on Wednesday morning after staying in positive territory during the last two trading sessions. Meanwhile, […]

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Crashing Once More Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are tumbling 9.1% at 11:06 a.m. ET on Wednesday after defunct gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) reported it received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market. AMC surprised investors earlier this year by taking a 22% stake in Hycroft in exchange for a $28 million cash infusion. Metals investor Eric Sprott invested a similar amount into Hycroft in return for the same percentage ownership position.

  • ‘Right now is an awesome time to invest,’ says captain of stock market ‘retail bros’ Dave Portnoy, who made $2 million trading during pandemic’s height

    Outspoken Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy thinks that investors might miss opportunities to invest in the stock market if they are dominated by fear.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • He nailed three big S&P 500 moves this year. Here’s where this strategist sees stocks headed next, with beaten down names to buy.

    Jeffrey Bierman, chief market technician at TheoTrade, has made prescient market calls this year. He sees year-end gains ahead, and sees two ridiculously cheap sectors to buy.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; These New Cathie Wood Buys Soar; Twitter Stock Flies As Elon Musk Bites Takeover Bullet

    The Dow Jones rallied strongly. Twitter stock soared as Tesla CEO Elon Musk gets set to bite a takeover bullet. Some Cathie Wood buys surged.

  • Why Biohaven Stock Skyrocketed Again Today

    Make it two days in a row of big gains for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN). The momentum is primarily due to the company's new beginning after being spun off from Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) closed on its acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceutical on Monday, with Biohaven Ltd. created as a spin-off before the transaction finalized.

  • Why Shares of Annaly and AGNC Were Falling Today

    Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.

  • Lumen Stock on Track for Lowest Close Since 1991 as Analyst Cites Risks to Dividend

    Lumen Technologies shares tumbled Wednesday after an analyst at Wells Fargo cited concerns over risks to the telecommunication company’s dividend. Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow downgraded shares of Lumen (ticker: LUMN) to Equal Weight from Overweight and cut his12-month price target to $8 from $12.50. Shares of Lumen fell 10% Wednesday to $7.22 and were on track for their lowest close since September 1991.

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Nvidia Stock Attempts A Bottom; Will This Bull Call Spread Earn You $305?

    Create the bull call spread trade by first buying a call and then selling a further out-of-the-money call.

  • 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Only Warren Buffett Could Love

    High dividend stocks are in with most S&P 500 investors. But investors seem to think Warren Buffett's taste in these kinds of stocks is off.

  • Chewy stock surges on increased sales expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out online retailer Chewy's stock following a boost to sales estimates.

  • Here’s What Goldman to UBS Say About Oil After Big OPEC+ Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ alliance agreed to its biggest production cut since the start of the pandemic in Vienna on Wednesday, a move that drew a swift rebuke from the US and prompted Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to increase its price forecast for global benchmark Brent crude this quarter.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump,

  • Exclusive: M&A Expert Julian Klymochko Says This Was 'The Dagger' To Elon Musk's Case Against Twitter

    Big news came out Tuesday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has had a change of heart and submitted a renewed offer to acquire social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) at the original $54.20 per-share price he walked away from. Benzinga talked to a merger and arbitrage expert to break down the new deal. What Happened: Musk submitted a new proposal to Twitter to acquire the company for $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, in line with a previous deal submitted. Twitter sued Musk afte

  • US Stock Rally Is Sending a Bullish Signal, BofA Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The two-day rally in US stocks that was halted on Wednesday has triggered a bullish signal that could lift the S&P 500 by at least 3% from its last close over the coming weeks, according to a Bank of America Corp. strategist.The “immediate pattern” for the S&P 500 is now bullish with upside potential to between 3,900 and 3,946 points, which serves as key resistance levels for the benchmark index moving forward, according to Stephen Suttmeier, a technical research strategist at the