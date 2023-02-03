U.S. markets open in 6 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,167.50
    -24.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,090.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,655.25
    -191.50 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.60
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.72
    -0.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.73
    +0.86 (+4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2189
    -0.0040 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6170
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,513.10
    -313.67 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.24
    -9.07 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
·4 min read
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 02 Feb 2023.

Estimated NAV

 

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Estimated NAV

€    27.1596

£    23.9157

Estimated MTD return

-0.45 %

-0.46 %

Estimated YTD return

-2.20 %

-2.09 %

Estimated ITD return

171.60 %

139.16 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

€    22.20

N/A

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

-18.26 %

N/A

 

 

 

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

N/A

GBX 1,900.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A

-20.55 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

Range of Price

N/A

N/A

           

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Shares Outstanding

12,297,058

126,294

Held in treasury

10,411

N/A

Shares Issued

12,307,469

126,294

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)

€   237.9941

Class GBP A Shares (estimated)

£   127.5896

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;

  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Ford earnings: Stock drops sharply after missing Q4 EPS estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford earnings.

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.

  • Amazon earnings: AWS performance was the 'disappointment,' analyst says

    JMP Securities, a Citizens Company, Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to dissect Amazon's latest earnings report and unit sales in the greater tech environment.

  • Apple earnings: Twitter reacts to Q1 results, significant headwinds for tech industry

    In the latest “After the Call,” Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Brad Smith, and Dan Howley discuss the reaction to Apple earnings on Twitter as investors parse Apple's sprawling businesses, slowing smartphone sales, macroeconomic challenges for tech, and the AI craze.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023

    Dividend stocks are a great way to mitigate downside risk, hedge against inflation, and generate reliable levels of passive income. Closed-end funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and some actively managed diversified holding companies are purpose-built to return an outsize portion of cash flows to shareholders via regular distributions. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) is a REIT with a current annualized yield of 10.75%.

  • Amazon reports mixed Q4 earnings, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live looks to Amazon shares following the tech giant's latest earnings report.

  • Ford logs $2 billion loss in 2022, says profit was left ‘on the table’

    Ford Motor Co. late Thursday reported mixed quarterly results, with Chief Executive Jim Farley saying that the auto maker left $2 billion in profit on the table, referring to the company's full-year losses.

  • Why Align Technology Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) jumped 27% on Thursday after the orthodontics leader's profits surpassed investors' expectations in its fourth-quarter earnings announcement Wednesday. After declining for several quarters, Align's revenue inched up 1.3% sequentially to $901.5 million in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the medical device company's imaging systems and services sales grew by 7.8%, to $169.9 million.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • AI-related stocks soar on ChatGPT craze

    AI-related stocks are rallying as investors look for ways to make money off the hottest topic on Wall Street: artificial intelligence.

  • Jeff Erdmann Says Focus on Dividend-Growing Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    This year has started with a ‘bang’ for stocks, a January rally that saw the S&P gain 6% and the NASDAQ jump 11%, a welcome change in mood from the volatile declines we saw in 2022. Even so, there is still a degree of caution. Last year’s headwinds are still with us, in the form of stubbornly high inflation and interest rates at decadal highs. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in times like this that some expert advice might provide a clea

  • Stock market's recent rise is a 'junk rally': CIO

    Jim Smigiel, SEI Chief Investment Officer, discusses the recent market rally, big tech earnings.&nbsp; You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On Meta's rise 00:34 On junk rally

  • Ford Missed Earnings, Will Pay Special Dividend, and Sold Rivian Stake

    Car maker Ford's fourth-quarter earnings per share missed analyst forecasts. The operating-profit outlook met expectations, however.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Netflix, Canadian National Railway & Shopify

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP).

  • Ryan Cohen Takes Stake in Nordstrom

    The activist investor plans to urge Nordstrom to refresh its board and replace the former CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond as a director.

  • Gilead Posts Its Best Growth In 7 Years As Cancer Drug Sales Skyrocket

    Gilead Sciences crushed fourth-quarter expectations Thursday and issued an unexpectedly bullish outlook that prodded GILD stock higher.

  • Alphabet misses on earnings expectations, as ad revenue falls

    Google parent Alphabet reported earnings below analysts' expectations on Thursday.

  • Should You Hold Tesla (TSLA) for the Long-Term?

    Alger Capital, an investment management company, released its “Alger Spectra Fund” fourth quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Class A shares of the fund underperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index. The portfolio’s largest sector overweight in the quarter was Energy and the largest sector underweight […]

  • Why The Trade Desk Stock Popped Today

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) were moving higher today, along with a surge from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) after the Facebook parent reported fourth-quarter earnings last night. While Meta's numbers weren't particularly strong, the surge in the stock showed that market sentiment could be shifting in favor of digital ad stocks like The Trade Desk and Meta. As of 1 p.m. ET, Trade Desk was up 9.2%, while Meta had gained 26%.

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.