BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 16 Mar 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Estimated NAV

€ 26.6353

£ 23.2386

Estimated MTD return

1.12 %

1.00 %

Estimated YTD return

2.70 %

2.06 %

Estimated ITD return

166.35 %

132.39 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

€ 21.40

N/A

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

-19.66 %

N/A

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

N/A

GBX 1,800.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A

-22.54 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

Range of Price

N/A

N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Shares Outstanding

12,945,769

294,494

Held in treasury

100,000

N/A

Shares Issued

13,045,769

294,494

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)

€ 223.5337

Class GBP A Shares (estimated)

£ 122.9927

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;

  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


  • Global stocks steady ahead of Fed meeting

    Wall Street's S&P 500 index ended lower on Tuesday and a gauge of global equities was close to flat as investors awaited the Federal Reserve and other central banks meetings this week, where regulators will indicate if they will retain policies supporting a post-pandemic recovery. U.S. stocks retreated late in the session, with the Nasdaq shedding more than a 1% gain, as yields on longer-maturity U.S. Treasury bonds ticked up, nipping investor enthusiasm for tech-stocks that are high growth but wary of rising inflation. The U.S. dollar edged up against the euro and commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars as the two-day Fed meeting kept trading from being volatile..

  • Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

    Volkswagen's shares surged more than 9% on Tuesday, lifting its market value towards $150 billion as the world's second-largest carmaker gave more details about its ambitious expansion in electric driving. A day after unveiling plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe, the German company said it aimed to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles this year. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

  • France Extends Green Bond Lead With $8 Billion Sale of New Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- France amassed its biggest-ever green bond orderbook in its second sale of new debt, extending a pole position in the market to finance environmental projects.The nation raised 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) from the securities maturing in 2044. Investors bid over 34.5 billion euros, about 50% more than for its first such offering in 2017, reflecting the surge in appetite for assets aimed at mitigating climate change. That still lagged the records set in Italy’s recent debut deal.Tuesday’s sale keeps France setting the pace for volume in one of the fastest-growing sectors in global finance. Yet it’s now facing competition for green investors from a host of newer entrants, including Germany, and is likely to be overtaken by the European Union after the bloc starts selling debt to finance its recovery from the pandemic.“There’s increased demand for green bonds driven by investor demand, the regulatory push and sharpening of green support from the European Central Bank going forward,” said Sylvain de Bus, deputy head of global bonds at Candriam Belgium.France priced the notes at 18 basis points above the government’s existing debt, inside an initial target of about 20 basis points, according to a person who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. The Paris-based debt agency said record-low interest rates have left investors clamoring for longer-dated assets.Proceeds from the new sale will go toward financing 15 billion euros of eligible green projects, Anthony Requin, head of France’s debt agency, said last week. The nation has previously tapped its 2039 note -- first offered four years ago -- multiple times to borrow an unprecedented 28.9 billion euros, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.For a single sale, France’s effort was topped by Italy’s first green bond earlier this month, which drew over 80 billion euros of bids and raised 8.5 billion euros, both records. France’s offering was managed by BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole SA, HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.EuropeThe French offering lifted Tuesday’s marketwide issuance in Europe’s primary market to 17.8 billion euros.The day’s transactions include two euro-denominated and one pound-denominated bonds from Goldman Sachs Group IncSpain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA is selling a senior note, while Standard Chartered Plc is printing a Tier 2 bondDefault risk retreated for both investment-grade and high-yield bonds amid a broader financial market rallyInternational Consolidated Airlines Group SA hired banks to sound investors for a potential euro-denominated bondA NatWest Group Plc unit faces the first U.K. criminal charges for failing to comply with money laundering rules over 264 million pounds ($365 million) deposited in a company’s accountCredit Suisse Group AG said it recovered $50 million recently of a $140 million loan it made to Greensill Capital late last yearGermany’s financial markets regulator BaFin filed an insolvency application for Greensill Bank on MondayAsiaInvestment-grade issuers from countries including China and Malaysia dominated deal flow in Asia’s dollar bond market on Tuesday.At least four borrowers -- Clifford Capital, Beijing Public Housing Center, Hutchison Port and Petronas -- were bookbuilding deals, while Krung Thai Bank and Shuifa Group started investor calls for a proposed dollar noteDollar bonds of Yuzhou Group and Kaisa Group rose, Bloomberg-compiled prices showU.S.Junk bonds are about $9 billion away from making this the second busiest March on record for issuance, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. With more than $27 billion already sold this month, that could happen as soon as this week with more companies expected to hit the market to lock in low borrowing costs.Six companies tapped the U.S. investment-grade bond marketProjections for the week call for around $35 billion with a potential jumbo bond in the worksFor deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook Americas(Updates with final sale details.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Asia's fuel exporters target sales bump as refineries shut Down Under

    Asian fuel exporters are hungrily eyeing Australia as the country's shutdown of almost all its refineries creates a bright demand spot amid otherwise coronavirus crimped markets. China appears to be best placed to take advantage of the opportunity, industry sources and analysts told Reuters, potentially leapfrogging the current top suppliers Singapore and South Korea in the scramble for a piece of the action. Australia, already the region's largest fuel importer, will likely boost imports by a third next year to 630,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to energy consultancy FGE.

  • Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's legal team sought to admit more evidence contesting the U.S. government's account of her fraud case in a Canadian court on Monday, promising it was the final attempt days after the judge threw out similar evidence. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. After two years of legal proceedings, Meng's case now enters the final stretch leading up to a decision from Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes in British Columbia's Supreme Court on whether to extradite her, pending approval from the federal minister of justice.

  • Greensill Bank Deposits to Be Paid Out as Insolvency Starts

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s financial regulator triggered compensation for depositors in Greensill Bank AG after determining the lender can’t repay all of the cash.BaFin, as the watchdog is known, said a group of commercial banks in the country will now examine depositors’ claims and pay them the amounts they’re eligible for. Earlier on Tuesday, a German court in the city of Bremen opened insolvency proceedings for Greensill Bank at BaFin’s request.The Bremen Local Court appointed Michael Frege as the insolvency administrator. Frege, an attorney at law firm CMS, is one of Germany’s best known administrators. He handled the insolvency of a German unit of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. and that of Maple Bank GmbH in 2016.The rapid unraveling of Lex Greensill’s empire is burning investors and banks across Europe who backed his bid to shake up the humdrum business of supply chain finance. In Germany, the hit will be at municipalities who parked cash at the financier’s bank as well as firms like Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG who will shoulder the compensation paid to retail depositors.Greensill is a member of the voluntary deposit guarantee fund run by Germany’s commercial banks. Given its size, Deutsche Bank is the largest contributor while Commerzbank is also a major payer.Funds DepletedA payout would mean rising contributions for the fund’s members in coming years, although it’s too early to say by how much, according to people familiar with the matter.Germany’s compulsory deposit insurance fund is also in play. That is expected to pay out about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), and will have to be replenished by 2024, said one of the people. The voluntary fund is expected to pay out 2 billion euros but contributions to refill it can be stretched out over a longer period of time.How much contributions rise also depends on what the funds can recover from Greensill Bank, with historic rates usually ranging above 50%, one of the people said.Representatives for the insurance fund, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank declined to commentNo SympathyBremen-based Greensill Bank has about 3 billion euros of insured deposits and an additional 500 million euros which aren’t covered, Bloomberg has reported. The latter include funds placed in the bank by German municipalities, which stand to be wiped out. The local treasurers had invested at Greensill to escape the ultra-low or negative interest rates at other lenders.“I don’t have sympathy for the municipalities,” Susanne Homoelle, a professor of banking and finance the University of Rostock, said in an interview before the announcement. “Town treasurers need a grasp of finance and what they’re doing. If you’re getting higher interest, you should know you’re taking more risk.”BaFin froze payments in and out of Greensill Bank earlier this month after a probe by the regulator found irregularities in how the lender booked assets tied to a key client of Greensill Capital, British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta.(Updates with compensation decision in first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Light Hedge Buying Ahead of Two-Day Fed Meeting

    Later today, traders will get the opportunity to react to U.S. retail sales data for February at 12:30 GMT, along with import and export prices for that month.

  • Emerging Markets Brace for Rate Hikes With Debt at Records

    (Bloomberg) -- Alarm bells are starting to ring across emerging markets as countries brace for a new era of rising interest rates.After an unprecedented period of rate cuts to prop up economies shattered by Covid-19, Brazil is expected to raise rates this week and Nigeria and South Africa could follow soon, according to Bloomberg Economics. Russia is considering tightening monetary policy sooner than previously signaled, said a person with knowledge of its central bank’s discussions. Behind the shift: Renewed optimism in the outlook for the world economy amid greater U.S. stimulus. That’s pushing up commodity-price inflation and global bond yields, while weighing on the currencies of developing nations as capital heads elsewhere.The turn in policy is likely to inflict the greatest pain on those economies that are still struggling to recover or whose debt burdens swelled during the pandemic. Moreover, the gains in consumer prices, including food costs, that will prompt the higher rates may exact the greatest toll on the world’s poorest.“The food-price story and the inflation story are important on the issue of inequality, in terms of a shock that has very unequal effects,” said Carmen Reinhart, the chief economist at the World Bank, said in an interview, citing Turkey and Nigeria as countries at risk. “What you may see are a series of rate hikes in emerging markets trying to deal with the effects of the currency slide and trying to limit the upside on inflation.”Investors are on guard. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index of currencies has dropped 0.5% in 2021 after climbing 3.3% last year. The Bloomberg Commodity Index has jumped 10%, with crude oil rebounding to its highest levels in almost two years.Rate increases are an issue for emerging markets because of a surge in pandemic-related borrowing. Total outstanding debt across the developing world rose to 250% of the countries’ combined gross domestic product last year as governments, companies and households globally raised $24 trillion to offset the fallout from the pandemic. The biggest increases were in China, Turkey, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The tide is turning for emerging-market central banks. Its timing is unfortunate -- most emerging markets have yet to fully recover from the pandemic recession.”-- Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economistClick here for the full reportAnd there’s little chance of borrowing loads easing any time soon. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the International Monetary Fund are among those that have warned governments not to remove stimulus too soon. Moody’s Investors Service says it’s a dynamic that’s here to stay.“While asset prices and debt issuers’ market access have largely recovered from the shock, leverage metrics have shifted more permanently,” Colin Ellis, chief credit officer at the ratings company in London, and Anne Van Praagh, fixed-income managing director in New York, wrote in a report last week. “This is particularly evident for sovereigns, some of which have spent unprecedented sums to fight the pandemic and shore up economic activity.”Further complicating the outlook for emerging markets is they have typically been slower to roll out vaccines. Citigroup Inc. reckons such economies won’t form herd immunity until some point between the end of the third quarter of this year and the first half of 2022. Developed economies are seen doing so by the end of 2021.The first to change course will likely be Brazil. Policy makers are forecast to lift the benchmark rate by 50 basis to 2.5% when they meet Wednesday. Turkey’s central bank, which has already embarked on rate increases to shore up the lira and tame inflation, convenes the following day, with a 100 basis-point move in the cards.On Friday, Russia could signal tightening is imminent. It may even bring its key rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year from 4.25% at present, according to the person familiar with the matter. Nigeria and Argentina could then raise their rates as soon as the second quarter, according to Bloomberg Economics. Market metrics show expectations are also building for policy tightening in India, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.“Given higher global rates and what is likely to be firming core inflation next year, we pull forward our forecasts for monetary policy normalization for most central banks to 2022, from late 2022 or 2023 earlier,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts wrote in a report Monday. “For RBI, the liquidity tightening this year could morph into a hiking cycle next year given the faster recovery path and high and sticky core inflation.”Some countries may still be in a better position to weather the storm than during the “taper tantrum” of 2013 when bets on cuts in U.S. stimulus triggered capital outflows and sudden gyrations in foreign-exchange markets. In emerging Asia, central banks have built up critical buffers, partly by adding $468 billion to their foreign reserves last year, the most in eight years.Yet higher rates will expose countries, such as Brazil and South Africa, that are ill-positioned to stabilize the debt they’ve run up in the past year, Sergi Lanau and Jonathan Fortun, economists at the Washington-based Institute of International Finance, said in a report last week.“Relative to developed markets, the room low rates afford emerging markets is more limited,” they wrote. “Higher interest rates would reduce fiscal space significantly. Only high-growth Asian emerging markets would be able to run primary deficits and still stabilize debt.”Among those most at risk are markets still heavily dependent on foreign-currency debt, such as Turkey, Kenya and Tunisia, William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London, said in a report. Yet local-currency sovereign bond yields also have risen, hurting Latin American economies most, he said.Other emerging markets could be forced to put off their own fiscal measures following the passage of the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan, a danger underlined by Nomura Holdings Inc. more than a month ago.“Governments may be tempted to follow Janet Yellen’s clarion call to act big this year on fiscal policy, to continue to run large or even larger fiscal deficits,” Rob Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura in Singapore, wrote in a recent report. “However, this would be a dangerous strategy.”The net interest burden of emerging-market governments is more than three times that of their developed-market counterparts, while emerging markets are both more inflation-prone and dependent on external financing, he said.In addition to South Africa, Nomura highlighted Egypt, Pakistan and India as markets where net interest payments on government debt surged from 2011 to 2020 as a share of output.(Updates with Russia story from second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

    Volkswagen's shares surged more than 9% on Tuesday, lifting its market value towards $150 billion as the world's second-largest carmaker gave more details about its ambitious expansion in electric driving. A day after unveiling plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe, the German company said it aimed to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles this year. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

  • Apollo-Backed Sun Country Airlines’ IPO Raises $218 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. priced its initial public offering above range at $24 a share to raise about $218 million as it looks for a rebound in leisure travel.Minneapolis-based Sun Country sold about 9.1 million shares on Tuesday, according to a statement confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The company had marketed the shares for $21 and $23, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Apollo Global Management Inc. acquired Sun Country in 2018 and an Apollo affiliate will continue to control the company after the IPO, according to Sun Country’s filings.The airline specializes in ferrying Midwesterners to vacation destinations such as Florida, as well as those in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company said its growth depends on a return to normal business conditions after the coronavirus pandemic, which remains a threat.The company had a net loss of $3.9 million on revenue of $401 million last year, compared with net income of $46 million on revenue of $701 million in 2019, according to its filings.This month, a second U.S. carrier, Frontier Group Holdings Inc., revived its plans for an IPO. Frontier, which hasn’t set terms for the offering, withdrew its earlier IPO plan in July as passenger traffic dived during the pandemic. Frontier swung from net income of $251 million in 2019 to a loss of $225 million last year, according to its filings.Sun Country’s offering is being led by Barclays Plc, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG. The shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SNCY.(Updates with statement in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • VW CEO’s Embrace of Elon Musk’s Playbook Sends Stock Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG has swiftly gone from corporate dinosaur status to stock market darling, and its chief executive officer’s imitation of Elon Musk has a lot to do with it.Herbert Diess has taken a page out of the Tesla CEO’s script for captivating investors big and small, taking a hands-on role in getting VW’s message out on social media and staging splashy events big on ambition. It’s paying off -- the carmaker’s common shares closed Tuesday at their highest since 2009.The turnabout in sentiment on VW has been dramatic and sudden. Its market capitalization dropped last year as Tesla vaulted past all other automakers to become the world’s most valuable by a wide margin. But already this month, VW has added 31.6 billion euros ($37.6 billion) to its valuation, driven by optimism it may be able to catch up and perhaps even surpass Tesla in global electric-vehicle sales.The amount of market value added in March is well over half the total capitalization of Diess’s former employer, BMW AG, which set a goal Wednesday for roughly half of total sales to be all-electric by the end of the decade.Teardown, TargetsVW’s stock started its ascent when UBS Group AG analysts issued a bullish set of reports on its findings from tearing apart VW’s first mass-market model built off a dedicated EV platform, the ID.3 hatchback. The car is “the most credible EV effort by any legacy auto company so far,” wrote Patrick Hummel, who raised his price target on the shares.Much like Musk tries to dominate the news cycle, VW has made rapid-fire announcements in the weeks since then. It took the wraps off a more spacious version of the Porsche Taycan, doubled the VW brand’s EV sales share target for Europe and announced through Diess’s LinkedIn and Twitter accounts that it would host an event similar to Tesla’s “Battery Day” in September.“VW’s Power Day was a watershed event in the company’s history,” Tom Narayan, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a report Wednesday, raising his price target by roughly a third. He said VW’s battery-electric vehicles “should enable shares to re-rate higher given improved profitability.”VW followed up its declaration that it aims to build six battery factories in Europe alone by the end of the decade with an annual earnings conference that it also chose to focus on EVs. The common shares soared as much as 29% intraday in Frankfurt, the biggest jump since Porsche’s failed attempt to acquire the company a dozen years ago triggered a short squeeze.Less LiquidVW’s common stock is much less liquid than VW’s preference shares because three holders -- the Porsche and Piech family, the German state of Lower Saxony and Qatar -- hold 90% of it. The preference shares finished Tuesday up 6.7% to close at the highest since July 2015.The outsize gains by VW’s common stock have been partly driven by U.S. retail-investor buying and high short interest, according to Ken Menager, a special situations strategist at Avalon Capital. VW’s American Depositary Receipts are based on the common-share listing in Germany, and volume has soared the past few days.In addition to VW’s key shareholders, one big beneficiary of the share surge is Diess. A little over a year ago, the 62-year-old CEO initiated a stock-buying plan with a standing order for 50,000 euros-worth of shares a month. The common stock hovered around 100 euros in March of last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic started to roil the global car industry. It’s now at 266.60 euros.While the healthy gains Diess has generated lately are still a far cry from what Musk pulled off last year, they have partially made up for lowered compensation. The CEO’s salary, including pension contributions, fell to 7.7 million euros last year, from 8.4 million in 2019, VW disclosed Tuesday in its annual report.(Updates with analyst raising price target in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Gaining Ground Against Australian Dollar

    AUD/USD managed to settle below the 20 EMA and is testing the next support at the 50 EMA.

  • UAE Sheikh Lays Claim to Oil Cargo U.S. Says Is From Iran

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. policy of stopping Iran from exporting oil suffered a setback after a United Arab Emirates sheikh laid claim to a cargo that Washington seized and alleged is from the Islamic Republic.A company controlled by the Emirate of Fujairah’s ruler told a U.S. court that the roughly 2 million barrels of crude was originally from Iraq. Fujairah International Oil & Gas Corp., wholly owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, said it’s an intermediary seller of the oil, according to a claim filed in a federal court in the District of Columbia.The case underscores the difficulty the U.S. faces as it tries to bar Iran from generating income from energy sales and pressure it into re-starting nuclear talks.While shipments of Iranian oil have slumped due to threat of U.S. penalties, they have picked in recent months, though their origin is often disguised. The main buyers are refiners in China.Washington alleges that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the IRGC-Quds Force -- both classified as terrorist organizations by the U.S. -- covertly shipped the oil abroad, relying on ship-to-ship transfers and falsified documents. Iran said the cargo belonged to the “private sector” and that its seizure was an “act of piracy.”“I’m sure that Iranian oil is continuing to flow,” said Iman Nasseri, managing director for the Middle East at consulting firm FGE. “Forging documents like bills of lading and others needed for trades is not that big a problem.”U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed that the two nations return to a 2015 international agreement under which Iran limited its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. His predecessor, Donald Trump, pulled the U.S. out of the accord in mid-2018 and tightened sanctions. Tehran says those must end before a new round of talks can begin.Tensions in the Middle East have also mounted recently due to a spate of attacks on ships and energy facilities. Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil-export terminal -- the world’s largest -- was attacked by drones and missiles earlier this month. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran, claimed the assault.Several tankers were targeted with mines in the Red Sea last year, while an Israeli-owned cargo vessel was struck by an explosion in the Persian Gulf in late February. Tehran said on Monday that Israel was probably to blame for a “sabotage operation” that damaged an Iranian ship in the Mediterranean Sea last week.FIOGC said that in June it bought the crude from an undisclosed Iraqi supplier, which presented bills of lading from Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO as proof of origin. FIOGC then stored the oil on a ship at the port of Fujairah, an energy-trading hub on the UAE’s Gulf of Oman coast.Calls placed to SOMO on Sunday weren’t answered, while FIOGC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.​In October, FIOGC sold the oil to an unidentified Chinese buyer. Under the agreement, FIOGC was responsible for delivering the crude and chartered the supertanker Achilleas for the journey to China.The U.S. government moved to seize the cargo late last year after the Achilleas’ Greek owner, Capital Ship Management Corp., alerted authorities to the possibility it had unknowingly taken on Iranian crude, after believing it came from Iraq.Houston DischargeThe Achilleas rerouted to the U.S. and the crude was discharged in Houston this month. FIOGC says it retains a financial stake in the cargo.The U.S. Department of Justice filed a legal case in early February to allow it to seize the oil.FIOGC was established last year to trade petroleum products, with a primary focus on floating-storage facilities. They were “particularly important in 2020” because the coronavirus pandemic hammered demand for oil and traders ran out of space at onshore tanks, according to FIOGC’s court filing.Sheikh Hamad is also a member of the UAE’s Supreme Council, the country’s executive arm. The UAE is one of the U.S.’s closest allies in the region. It’s a federation of seven emirates including Fujairah, though Abu Dhabi is the capital and holds the most sway politically.(Adds Iranian claim in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks, Equity Futures Steady, Dollar Edges Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and equity futures were steady Wednesday as investors assessed the economic recovery and the risk of a shift in the Federal Reserve’s policy projections. Treasury yields held near the highest levels in over a year.Japanese stocks were little changed and China’s CSI 300 swung between gains and losses. South Korean shares retreated as Samsung Electronics Co. warned it’s grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally. European and U.S. equity futures fluctuated. The S&P 500 overnight snapped a record run and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 posted a modest rise.The Treasury 10-year yield held around 1.63% heading into day two of the Fed’s meeting, after a 20-year bond auction drew strong demand. Market-implied inflation expectations are at 12-year highs. The dollar was stronger versus most major peers.The Fed’s policy and outlook updates due Wednesday are center stage as the global recovery gains traction. Rates markets are positioned for the central bank to raise borrowing costs sooner than current guidance suggests. Higher inflation expectations have boosted bond yields and sparked a rotation from growth to value stocks. Bond investor Bill Gross predicted in a Bloomberg TV interview that inflation will rise to 3% to 4% in the coming months.“The concern is the assets that have worked best over the last decade -- rates, credit of all kinds and long-duration equities -- may not be the only games in town any more,” said David Wong, investment strategist at AllianceBernstein.Elsewhere, oil edged up to trade around $65 a barrel. Bitcoin held at about $56,000, below the weekend record above $61,000.These are some key events this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his steady policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.StocksS&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:28 a.m. in London. The S&P 500 Index declined 0.2%.Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.5%.South Korea’s Kospi Index dropped 0.6%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changed.China’s Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.CurrenciesThe yen fell 0.1% to 109.15 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 6.5034 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro was steady at $1.1897.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.64%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose three basis points to 1.72%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $65.22 a barrel.Gold was up 0.2% at $1,734.78 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Plenty of Room to Upside on Breakout Over $1744.30

    Taking out $1744.30 could trigger an acceleration to the upside with $1787.30 the next likely upside target.

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • Stimulus check: Young investors use $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments to join stock market boom

    Young investors plan to use their COVID-19 relief payments to buy stocks, according to a recent survey from Deutsche Bank.

  • Why the stimulus check may not hit your bank account until St. Patrick's Day

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • Blackstone, Starwood to Buy Hotel Operator for $6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. and Starwood Capital Group agreed to buy Extended Stay America Inc., an operator of hotels and motels, for about $6 billion, betting the industry will recover as progress in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates.The two private-equity giants, whose past bets on hotels have helped shape the modern hospitality industry, are paying $19.50 per share for the hotel company, a roughly 15% premium over Extended Stay’s closing price on Friday, according to a statement on Monday.Extended Stay’s shares were up 13% at $19.15 as of 9:48 a.m. in New York.The deal would be largest hotel industry transaction since the Covid-19 pandemic decimated the global travel industry. It comes as vaccination campaigns are seeding a travel recovery that industry analysts argue could begin bearing fruit later this year.While leisure travel is widely expected to bounce back fastest, the wager on Extended Stay demonstrates confidence that a broader economic revival will encourage companies to put workers back on the road.“Travel and leisure is one of Blackstone’s highest conviction investment themes,” said Tyler Henritze, head of US acquisitions for Blackstone Real Estate, in the statement. “And we have confidence in the extended stay model.”Blackstone knows Extended Stay well. It acquired the company in 2004 and sold it three years later. The firm, whose hotel investments include Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., La Quinta and others, was part of a group that bought Extended Stay out of bankruptcy in 2010 and eventually took it public.Blackstone, which has targeted investments in warehouses and other property types in recent months, is buying back into the company at what appears to be an opportune time for the business.Extended Stay, which operates 650 midpriced hotels, focuses on a corner of the lodging industry that provides longer-term stays, often catering to construction crews, emergency responders and cost-conscious corporate workers. The company’s system-wide occupancy rate was 74% last year, according to a filing, according to 44% across the U.S. hotel industry.The company’s steady performance during a travel freeze that ravaged the globally hospitality industry attracted investor interest. Last April, Starwood disclosed that it had spent $137 million acquiring an 8.5% stake in the company. The firm, led by Barry Sternlicht, currently owns 9.4% of outstanding shares, according to the statement today. Blackstone also bought a stake in the company last year, but later sold it.Sternlicht, a prolific hotel investor who built Starwood Hotels & Resorts into a lodging giant before the company was acquired by Marriott International Inc., has invested in the extended stay model before. Starwood Capital owns InTown Suites, an extended stay brand with nearly 200 locations and 25,000 rooms.In addition to the hotel-operating company, an Extended Stay affiliate owns 564 hotel properties with 62,000 rooms, making it largest hotel real estate investment trust in North America, according to the company.While the company could be attractive to other bidders, Jefferies analyst David Katz wrote in a note today that Starwood’s equity stake in Extended Stay may ward off competing buyers.“The offer is fair but not overwhelmingly so, based on the current trading levels of peers and the early stage growth prospects,” wrote Katz. “Nonetheless, we expect low likelihood of competing bids.”(Updates share price and adds quote from analyst at bottom of story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.