U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.75
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,216.00
    +64.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,592.25
    +6.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.50
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.91
    +0.89 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,991.50
    -8.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    -0.16 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.23
    -2.22 (-6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3097
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.7100
    +0.5800 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,866.70
    -456.15 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.05
    -7.47 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BGVDF
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 10 Mar 2022.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Estimated NAV

€ 27.9609

£ 24.2448

Estimated MTD return

-1.80 %

-1.89 %

Estimated YTD return

-4.24 %

-4.19 %

Estimated ITD return

179.61 %

142.45 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

€ 22.00

N/A

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

-21.32 %

N/A

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

N/A

GBX 2,000.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A

-17.51 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

Range of Price

N/A

N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Shares Outstanding

12,316,588

130,254

Held in treasury

64,833

N/A

Shares Issued

12,381,421

130,254

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)

€ 241.3081

Class GBP A Shares (estimated)

£ 129.0456

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;

  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • China Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech shares tumbled, tracking overnight weakness in their U.S. peers, as renewed regulatory concerns unnerved investors still reeling from wild price swings this week.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Biden Aims to End Russia Preferred Trade StatusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing Russia’s ‘Preposterous’ Lab TheoryChina Warns U.S.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Amazon Stock

    Even after a sustained period of share losses, Amazon (AMZN) stock is still pricey, with one share going for $2,936.35. That, however, is about to come an end. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced it would enact a 20-for-1 stock split, which will go into effect on June 6, should the move be given the go ahead by shareholders in May. If that wasn’t enough to satisfy investors, the company also said it rebought $800 million of shares under its old repurchase authorization and has given the green

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Amazon Jumped on the Stock Split News. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were climbing today after the tech giant surprised the market with a 20-for-1 stock split and announced a $10 billion share-repurchase authorization. Amazon's shares are now trading near $3,000. The company had not done a stock split since 1999, before the dot-com crash.

  • Whether or not a bottom is in, here’s what will ride to the stock market’s rescue over 12 months, one strategist forecasts

    Arguing yes is Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, who notes that while huge rallies are normally to be expected within big downtrends, this move was accompanied by a nearly 5-to-1 breadth. Newton says there isn’t evidence of true capitulation, but the recent negative retail sentiment has helped drive a near-term bottom. By contrast, Dhaval Joshi of BCA Research says stocks may fall further in the short-term.

  • Why NetEase, Bilibili, and iQiyi Plunged on Thursday

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell across the board as the Securities and Exchange Commission released its first list of Chinese companies that failed to adhere to the newly passed Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Oracle stock boomerangs after forecast and a knowing laugh about TikTok

    After Oracle Corp. Chief Financial Officer Safra Catz offered an in-line forecast and Larry Ellison knowingly laughed when asked about storing TikTok's data in the U.S. on Thursday afternoon, the software company's shares rebounded from a steep after-hours post-earnings decline.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,