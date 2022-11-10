U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,764.75
    +9.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,588.00
    +61.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,879.00
    +48.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.20
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.90
    -1.80 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0025
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +0.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1381
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2490
    -0.1610 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,664.06
    -1,686.20 (-9.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.36
    -35.35 (-8.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
·4 min read
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 09 Nov 2022.

Estimated NAV

 

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Estimated NAV

€    27.8090

£    24.3875

Estimated MTD return

-1.20 %

-1.22 %

Estimated YTD return

-4.76 %

-3.63 %

Estimated ITD return

178.09 %

143.87 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

€    22.80

N/A

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

-18.01 %

N/A

 

 

 

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

N/A

GBX 2,000.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A

-17.99 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

564

N/A

Average Price

€    22.60

N/A

Range of Price

N/A

N/A

           

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Shares Outstanding

12,303,450

130,254

Held in treasury

9,664

N/A

Shares Issued

12,313,114

130,254

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)

€   242.8431

Class GBP A Shares (estimated)

£   130.0807

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;

  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) shareholders have earned a 22% CAGR over the last five years

    While Belvoir Group PLC ( LON:BLV ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good...

  • Censof Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CENSOF) Subdued P/E Might Signal An Opportunity

    When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider...

  • These Return Metrics Don't Make Berjaya Assets Berhad (KLSE:BJASSET) Look Too Strong

    When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics...

  • ArcelorMittal's Q3 profit beats expectations on energy savings

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday as cost cutting and energy savings offset declining demand. ArcelorMittal said it had cut its gas consumption in Europe by 30% in a bid to counter surging energy prices, as a slowdown in economic growth across the globe weakened demand for steel.

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

    As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. Sam Bankman-Fried, who emerged this summer as the savior of crypto firms on the verge of bankruptcy, agreed within 24 hours to sell his empire to his great rival Changpeng Zhao. This empire is made up of the FTX.com exchange, two of whose ambassadors are sports stars Stephen Curry and Tom Brady.

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 semiconductor stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 5 Picks. As per Washington-based Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales dropped 3% in September compared to last year, and Korean chipmakers produced 3.5% […]

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Wit

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) Still Worth Keeping?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 19.63% through Q3 of 2022 compared to a decline of 23.87% for the S&P 500 benchmark. This more mitigated decline came despite a 1.75% headwind from being […]

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • Investing Whiz Bob Doll Says These High-Quality Energy Stocks Can Thrive in a Volatile Market

    A look at the year-to-date charts of the major stock market indexes shows that the bearish trend has been choppy. It’s been marked by short rallies that sputter out until the pattern repeats. This makes a confusing environment for investors. And we're not out of the woods yet, says former BlackRock stock chief and Crossmark CIO Bob Doll. In his view, the markets are going to get worse in the short term, perhaps retesting the recent lows near 3,500. Doll notes that the Federal Reserve has “only”

  • Beyond Meat stock rises on mixed Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma breaks down the numbers from Beyond Meat's latest earnings report.