U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,677.50
    -31.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,465.00
    -204.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,274.50
    -102.25 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,670.80
    -15.30 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.44
    -1.30 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,644.60
    -11.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    -0.39 (-2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9637
    -0.0051 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.92
    +2.57 (+9.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0585
    -0.0271 (-2.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9910
    +0.6710 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,738.25
    -288.16 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.12
    -15.41 (-3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)
·4 min read
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 23 Sep 2022.

Estimated NAV

 

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Estimated NAV

€    28.4184

£    24.8798

Estimated MTD return

-0.30 %

-0.23 %

Estimated YTD return

-2.68 %

-1.68 %

Estimated ITD return

184.18 %

148.80 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

€    22.20

N/A

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

-21.88 %

N/A

 

 

 

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

N/A

GBX 2,000.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A

-19.61 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

Range of Price

N/A

N/A

           

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Shares Outstanding

12,316,588

130,254

Held in treasury

N/A

N/A

Shares Issued

12,316,588

130,254

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)

€   247.6579

Class GBP A Shares (estimated)

£   132.6548

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;

  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Te

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 54% to 84% That You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, which focuses on such stocks, has plunged by nearly 75% from its early 2021 peak, and some individual companies have fallen further. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD),  Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are likely three such stocks. Jake Lerch (Advanced Micro Devices): There's plenty of carnage in the stock market among tech stocks, and AMD is no exception.

  • Buying the Stock-Market Dip Is Backfiring. Investors Keep Piling In Anyway.

    It is the worst year for buying the stock-market dip since the 1930s. Instead of rebounding after a tumble, stocks have continued to fall, denting a strategy that soared in popularity over the past decade.

  • NIO, Lucid, and Rivian Have Plummeted. Here's the 1 Thing to Know Before Buying

    These EV stocks are way down, but that's no guarantee that investors who buy shares now will make money.

  • Crisis Level Risks Loom in Asia as Major Currencies Crack

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian markets risk a reprise of crisis-level stress as two of the region’s most important currencies crumble under the onslaught of relentless dollar strength.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells t

  • U.S. stock futures dip, dollar rises as Italian election results add to uncertainty

    U.S. stock-index futures fell late Sunday, suggesting losses Monday, as the projected victory of a far-right party in Italy added to uncertainties about rising interest rates and recession fears.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Big Name Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nvidia Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Continues to Sound Alarm About the Economy

    The parent company of Google and Youtube is preparing for a sharp deterioration in the health of the economy.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AT&T vs. IBM

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) both underwent dramatic transformations over the past year. AT&T divested DirecTV, merged WarnerMedia with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) , and sold many of its non-core assets to prioritize the growth of its core telecom business.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Yields Rise, Pound Dives To Record Low; Bear Market Eyes New Leg Down

    The bear market is poised for a new leg down as selling intensifies. Apple, Eli Lilly are stocks showing relative strength.

  • 1.6 million Americans are about to get an average $750 back from the IRS — could you be one of them?

    The tax agency is about to hand out more than a billion dollars to taxpayers.

  • Tech Stocks Face Another 10% Drop or More as Strong Dollar Hits Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- The great tech selloff of 2022 is far from over as investors brace for earnings misses that may spur a more than 10% plunge in the Nasdaq 100.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldMore than

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range

    The first half of the year saw the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) produce its worst return since 1970. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq respectively declining 24% and 34%, respectively, at their peaks, both indexes have firmly entered bear market territory. Given the heightened volatility and uncertainty that accompanies bear markets, it has a lot of investors wondering where the market will bottom.

  • Novavax Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase. Time to Sell?

    The Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) rollercoaster has been a wild one. The stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 after the company received $1.6 billion from the U.S. government to develop the COVID-19 vaccine we now know as Nuvaxovid. Unfortunately, Novavax didn't receive authorization to sell its vaccine in the U.S. until this July.

  • High Yielding Dividend Stocks for September 2022

    These are the dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for September.

  • Pound plunge the latest ill omen as stocks slide

    Sterling slumped to a record low on Monday, prompting speculation of an emergency response from the Bank of England, as confidence evaporated in Britain's plan to borrow its way out of trouble, with spooked investors piling into U.S. dollars. The carnage was not confined to currencies, as concerns that high interest rates could hurt growth also knocked Asian shares to a two-year low, with demand-sensitive stocks such as Australia's miners and carmakers in Japan and Korea hit hard.

  • U.S. dollar strength continues as global central banks struggle to keep up with the Fed

    Behind U.S. dollar strength is the Federal Reserve, which is steadfastly holding to its commitment to curb soaring price inflation.

  • Elon Musk May Lose a Lot in Three Days

    Tesla's billionaire CEO has a chance to expand his influence, but he can also give his critics new ammunition.

  • It’s Hard to Find a Good Tech Stock These Days. These 12 Have Held Up Best.

    In a turbulent market for tech, a few stocks, including Activision Blizzard and T-Mobile, have managed to limit their losses to less than 15%.

  • Dollar Rallies, Stocks Drop in Rocky Start to Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar rallied, bond yields climbed and shares slid amid unrelenting pressure on risk-sensitive assets as fears of faster inflation and global recession continued to rise. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully